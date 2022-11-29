Read full article on original website
GEORGIA: Woman wanted for murder, investigators say
GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation requests the public be on the lookout for a woman who may be armed and dangerous. According to the GBI, Carlistra Dee Tennille, 28, is wanted for the murder of Mario McCray. The GBI says the murder happened on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Leesburg, Georgia. Investigators state […]
15-year-old charged in Albany murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old is facing murder and other charges in connection to the October shooting death of another man in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Alexander Holman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and the Albany Police Department on Thursday in connection to the...
2 arrested in Tift Co. for $200K Target theft, fentanyl trafficking
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested for fentanyl trafficking and selling over $200,000 in Target merchandise, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Miracles Jenkins is charged with five counts of theft by taking and one count of fentanyl trafficking. Arcenio Lindsey is charged with...
Police: Albany man wanted for stealing from local grocery store
The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s help to locate 52-year-old Derrick Brown. Police say that Brown is wanted for theft by taking that occurred at the R & M Grocery Store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Brown was last seen near the...
Arrest made in Albany pedestrian hit and run
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in a Monday hit-and-run that left two pedestrians with injuries. Ashley Williams was charged with hit-and-run injury after she went to the police and confessed to hitting the pedestrians, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The crash happened around 11...
7 indicted, one pleads guilty to unemployment benefits scheme out of Cordele
On November 30, charges were unsealed against eight individuals for conspiring to defraud the Department of Labor of tens of millions of dollars in federal funds. Seven defendants have been indicted, and one defendant has pleaded guilty to a criminal information in a scheme centered around Cordele, Georgia. According to...
Thomasville Woman Charged with Malice Murder of Husband
Torrii Fedrick (Robinson)Photo byThomas County Sherriff Office. According to Thomas County Sheriff's Office Facebook: On Sunday, September 5, 2021, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office received a request from the Thomas County Coroner’s Office to Investigate a possible poisoning death. The Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Thomasville Office of Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A joint 14-month investigation ended on Monday, November 28, 2022, with the arrest of Torrii Fedrick (Robinson), the victim’s widow. Fedrick (Robinson) was booked into the Thomas County Jail and charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and felony theft by taking. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the GBI and the Coroner’s Office for their assistance in this case. The Sheriff’s Office sends its condolences again to the family of Mr. Phil Fedrick.
Woman Poisons Husband to Death Faces Malice Murder Allegations
A Georgia woman was nabbed after poisoning her husband to death, according to the authorities. In a report from WCTV, after a 14-month inquiry into her husband’s death, Torrii Fedrick Robinson, 43, was lodged into the Thomas County prison on November 28. Fedrick (Robinson) is facing a malice murder...
Confirmed Homicide on the 900th Block of University Street
ALBANY, GA. – HAPPENING NOW. The Albany Police Department has confirmed a homicide investigation in at the 900th block of University Street and West Gordon Avenue. The scene is active and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any additional information please call Crime Stoppers at 229 – 436 – TIPS or (229) 431 – 2100.
Juvenile arrested for Colquitt Co. school social media threats, framing another student
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile has been arrested on a terroristic threat charge after framing another student for threatening to bring a gun to school and shoot multiple students at Willie J. Williams Middle School, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Deputies became aware of the...
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened in the 1000 block of University Street, just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Leon Bradley Douglas, Jr., 42, according...
Three in custody following multi-hour manhunt in Cook County
Three men are in custody following a multi-hour manhunt in Cook County. Around 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, November 29, a Cook County deputy attempted to stop a 2004 Toyota pickup traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 75 North, near mile marker 39. Deputies say that the driver...
South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident
Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
2 charged with assault in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. Henry Lee Knight and Terrance Anderson were arrested in connection to the shooting that happened on North Sims Street on Sunday. Both were charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
Albany police seek suspect in Wednesday-morning shooting death
ALBANY — The rash of holiday gun violence that has plagued the city in recent weeks continued Wednesday morning when an Albany man was shot and killed at his residence. Albany police are searching for Gregory Williams, 35, who’s been identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Leon Douglas. Douglas, 41, was reported deceased at the scene when Albany Police Department officers responded to a shooting call at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of University Street.
2 arrested in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old
GA woman arrested for arson and insurance fraud
CAMILLA – Linda Troendle was arrested for arson and insurance fraud after intentionally setting a fire in her Camilla home. ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Linda Troendle, 67, of Camilla, has been arrested for arson and insurance fraud. On October...
New mural comes to Albany’s Southside
Investigation underway after man shot to death in Albany
