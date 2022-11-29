ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond News: Dec. 1-7

There's no denying that how we produce, consume and discard our food has shifted in recent years. To-go is now a norm, shortages and empty shelves are more common sights, and the realization that something has to change has become clearer than ever. From a company that hopes to shift the view of indoor farming to a duo harvesting an indigenous caffeinated plant to a burger shop preaching no waste, we explore how sustainable measures and practices are being adopted on a local level. (Richmond magazine)
From the Editor: The Quest for the New

There is no shortage of stories to be told in the River City, and I was reminded of this as we worked on this issue. The world of comic books is one that is foreign to me, though numerous members of our staff are avid comic collectors and passionate about the topic. Working with Don Harrison on his feature “Comics the Richmond Way” (Page 71), I learned so much about Richmond’s many ties to comic books, from VCU’s renowned comics archive to the region’s wealth of comics retailers and conventions and the many notable artists who call Richmond home. Though I am still unlikely to attend ComicCon, I have gained a greater appreciation for the medium.
Purveyor: Ryba’s

History: Six years ago, Ned Curry began cooking and selling Eastern European-inspired dishes at local breweries through his pop-up and catering company, Gold Cart. One of his favorite foods to make, and a pleasant reminder of his childhood in Detroit, was his mother Christine Ryba’s version of pierogies, a family recipe that she had spent years perfecting. Ned took notice of people’s response to the warmth and nostalgia of the traditional Polish dumpling, and in 2019, he and his family introduced Ryba’s, dedicating themselves to sharing the homemade, half-moon-shaped comfort food.
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

“We’re still the same kind of person underneath, we’re just kind of wearing a Santa hat and waving hot cocoa around,” says Parker Girard, beverage manager of Common House Richmond, with a chuckle. Last week, Girard and the crew behind Common House put a festive spin on...
