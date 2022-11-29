The new portmanteau speaks to experiences that bridge the gap between the virtual and the real world, like sneakers that exist in both the metaverse and on your feet. The rapid rise of non-fungible tokens (NFT) and the metaverse in the past year has given rise to new types of projects and new use cases. One emerging use case in this space is the utility NFT, a type of NFT designed to provide holders with additional value beyond the actual digital asset.

8 HOURS AGO