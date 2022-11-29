ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best AI Voice Generators

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You would be surprised to learn how much of the content you consume every day is powered by AI voice generators. From internet voice and IVR recordings to sales, training, and educational videos, you can bet that a fair share of it was created with AI voice generators.
Axios

Good night, Alexa: Voice assistants face deep cuts

A decade after voice assistant technology captured the world's imagination, Alexa and Siri appear to be on the wane. Why it matters: Alexa's rise and fall shows that for every winner in the tech industry's neverending game of "dominate the next platform," there are multiple money-incinerating losers. Driving the news:...
CoinDesk

Let’s Get 'Phygital': Combining the Physical and Digital in Web3

The new portmanteau speaks to experiences that bridge the gap between the virtual and the real world, like sneakers that exist in both the metaverse and on your feet. The rapid rise of non-fungible tokens (NFT) and the metaverse in the past year has given rise to new types of projects and new use cases. One emerging use case in this space is the utility NFT, a type of NFT designed to provide holders with additional value beyond the actual digital asset.
todaynftnews.com

Internet browser Mozilla announces acquisition of Active Replica; Goes all-in on metaverse

In a recent announcement, the legendary web developer and internet browser Mozilla made an announcement regarding the acquisition of Active Replica as a segment of its Hubs creator ecosystem in order to enhance digital experiences in the metaverse. Active Replica, an immersive experience developer, is joining the Hubs creator platform...
Popular Science

The 7 best apps for all your group chats

iMessage works great—until one of your friends decides to cross to the Android side of the street. Daniel Korpai / UnsplashMessaging multiple people at once is not difficult if you have the right app.
HackerNoon

Glip Records 7 Million Downloads Bringing Web3 Gaming to the Masses

The Pandemic Push and the Rise of the Indian Gaming Industry. According to TMT predictions of Deloitte, India is among the top five mobile gaming markets worldwide, accounting for 13% of the worldwide game market. About 65 percent of India's population (1.3 billion) is under the age of 35. India's median age is only 29, which is fairly young compared to China (37) and Japan (48) and provides a substantial market base for gaming companies in India. The pandemic accelerated the onboarding into gaming platforms and increasingly, people from rural areas and women were also entering the gaming market, turning the core demographics of the gaming industry.
marktechpost.com

Google AI Introduces An Important Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Capability Called Natural Language Assessment (NLA)

Everything a person learns, for example, a child learning to walk or a person learning to play guitar, requires assessment. Our educators and coaches mostly play this role. These interactions are unique in terms of their characteristics that set them apart from other forms of dialogue. This assessment is also required in the field of Natural Language processing. But, due to its relative freedom and infrequent adherence to rigid rules for computing spelling, syntax, and semantics, natural language input presents significant difficulty for assessment. This field is yet to be researched properly.
thefastmode.com

Core SaaS: The Uber for On-Demand Networks Featured

Ordering a high-quality 5G network in just a few clicks might sound far-fetched, but it is not. It has been several years since we entered the era of apps and on-demand digital services. But one area continues to lag: telco network services. Ordering 5G connectivity should be as simple as...
hospitalitytech.com

Walk Ons to Add Online Ordering

Sports bar Walk-On's has partnered with Lunchbox to add a new online ordering and loyalty platform. Walk-On's and Lunchbox are in the process of building an online ordering system, as well as scaling and enhancing the brand's current mobile app and loyalty experience. The partnership provides franchisees and operators a...
monitordaily.com

ENGS Launches New Version of Mobile App to Improve User Experience

ENGS Commercial Finance launched version 3.0 of the ENGS Mobile App to improve the user experience and self-service capabilities. The platform offers a one-stop location for customers to manage their accounts from their mobile devices. The ENGS Mobile App is available for iPhone and Android users. The new update features...

Comments / 0

Community Policy