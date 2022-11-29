William Henry “Beans” Weatherly, III, 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, November 27, 2022, in the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Mr. Weatherly was born in Elizabeth City, NC on March 17, 1929, to the late, William Henry Weatherly, Jr., and Dorothy Aycock Weatherly. He was a retired real estate agent, a member of Christ Episcopal Church and attended University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC. Mr. Weatherly was inducted in the NC Ducks Unlimited Hall of Fame, he enjoyed playing a round of golf with friends, and relished the time he was able to spend on the river as an accomplished sailor and instructor in the art of sailing. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving his Country in the United States Coast Guard.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO