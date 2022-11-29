Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Goodwill in Elizabeth City heavily damaged in fire
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire that heavily damaged the Goodwill store on W. Ehringhaus Street on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the store, which was occupied at the time. Crews reported light smoke...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Thanksgiving night fire in Kill Devil Hills causes extensive damage, loss of pets
The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department has reported that on November 24, 2022 at 8:50 p.m., fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1700 block of Sioux St. with fire showing from the roof area. Fire crews from Colington and Kitty Hawk fire departments also...
obxtoday.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for November 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering and Larceny. 46000 block of Old Lighthouse Road, Buxton. Household. items reported stolen from a residence. Under investigation. November 7, 2022. Larceny of Firearm. 900 block of Bernice Ave, Roanoke Island. Handgun reported stolen...
Police investigate shooting on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, police are currently investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road.
Tractor-trailer hauling food catches on fire in Virginia Beach
Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent University Drive.
CHOPPER 10: Aerial view of Newtown Road shopping center shooting scene
Chopper 10 flew over the response to a shooting incident in Virginia the afternoon of December 1.
Police: 3 Norfolk teens lead police chase in stolen vehicle with firearms inside
Three teens were taken into custody in Virginia Beach after leading police officers in a chase while driving a stolen vehicle with stolen firearms inside.
Virginia Beach police: 3 Norfolk teens arrested, charged for driving stolen car, possessing stolen gun
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police officers in Virginia Beach arrested three teenagers from Norfolk last Monday after chasing down a stolen car. A statement from the police department said just before 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 21, officers got an alert about a possible stolen vehicle from license plate recognition software.
WAVY News 10
Police ID man killed in shooting on Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have identified the man killed in the shooting last week on Wesleyan Drive behind the Waffle House. He’s 52-year-old Steven Watkins, police announced Tuesday. He died at the scene after officers responded around 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. Police say officers attempted lifesaving efforts but they were unsuccessful.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Possible dredging project a win for agencies, Hatteras Island
At the beginning of each meeting of the Dare County Waterways Commission, Chairman Steve Coulter calls on the U.S. Coast Guard for a report about buoy placement and updates. The Coast Guard representative details the monthly results of the Aids to Navigation Team’s work in Hatteras Inlet, such as repositioning buoys 9 and 10 that were blown off station and reporting that buoy 10 is missing. Team members visited the Cape Hatteras Secondary School’s College and Career Fair Nov. 17 and were available to talk about that work.
obxtoday.com
Kizen Alexander Saunders
Kizen Alexander Saunders life started on April 16, 1989. He passed on November 27, 2022 in Greensboro, NC. What can I say? He loved his fellow Aries people! He graduated Manteo High School and he loved his family. We all know that to experience Kizen’s presence was to experience music...
obxtoday.com
Susan Hope Eisel
Susan Hope Eisel, 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. Born in Allegheny, PA on August 22, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Alberta Hope and Paul Joseph Roeschenthaler. Susan earned her bachelor’s degree and spent her career as...
Bayside High in Virginia Beach placed on brief lockdown amid unsubstantiated report of threat against school
Bayside High School was put on brief internal lockdown Wednesday morning after officials received a threat against the school.
WAVY News 10
Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food Lion turns himself in
Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food …. Virginia NAACP again calls for end of attorney general’s …. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports. Details: https://www.wavy.com/?p=1603363. Life in Hampton Roads report: Optimism on finances, …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. WAVY-TV 10's...
Threat made against high school in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — For the second day in a row, a local school was placed on lockdown due to an anonymous threat made against it. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) said the threat was made against Northeastern High School around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The school was placed on immediate lockdown and police and first responders were called to investigate.
Elizabeth City among NC school systems that received Thursday active shooter threat
Elizabeth City is among several school districts across North Carolina that appear to have received the same anonymous threat Thursday.
obxtoday.com
William H. Weatherly, III
William Henry “Beans” Weatherly, III, 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, November 27, 2022, in the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Mr. Weatherly was born in Elizabeth City, NC on March 17, 1929, to the late, William Henry Weatherly, Jr., and Dorothy Aycock Weatherly. He was a retired real estate agent, a member of Christ Episcopal Church and attended University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC. Mr. Weatherly was inducted in the NC Ducks Unlimited Hall of Fame, he enjoyed playing a round of golf with friends, and relished the time he was able to spend on the river as an accomplished sailor and instructor in the art of sailing. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving his Country in the United States Coast Guard.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA
In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.
obxtoday.com
Marcia A. Goodman
Marcia A. Goodman passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in her Elizabeth City home, following a lengthy illness. She was born November 1, 1942 in Butler, PA, the daughter of Robert W. Plyler, Sr., and Lucille Walsh Plyler. She was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education, and of East Carolina University with a Master of Science degree in Education.
obxtoday.com
Sam Anderson Hourmouzis, Jr.
Sam Anderson Hourmouzis, Jr. died unexpectedly of natural causes at his Aydlett, NC home November 20, 2022. He was 70 years old and predeceased by his cherished wife, Alice several years ago. Sam was born in Hertford, North Carolina. In his youth, he was a gifted scholar and athlete. Eventually...
