Soybeans and wheat finish day up by double digits | Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Corn ended the day down 3¢. Soybeans are up a dime. CBOT wheat and KC wheat are up 13¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 8¢. Live cattle are up 85¢. Lean hogs are up $1.48. Feeder cattle are up $2.73. Earlier today, the U.S. House of Representatives...
Goldman trims oil price forecast by $10 per barrel
Crude oil prices took a hit during trading on Monday after Goldman lowered its forecast.
Farmland values gallop higher despite interest rate increases
Strong commodity prices are creating opportunities for U.S. farmers to profit despite the risks posed by drought and higher production costs, said the Ag Finance Update by the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank. Farmland prices surged an average of 20% in the Farm Belt during the summer as buyers shrugged off sharply higher interest rates.
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs firmed, supplies in focus
CHICAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange firmed on Thursday, erasing the week's earlier losses as smaller supplies of market-ready hogs offset seasonal pressure. "Fundamentally, we know we're fairly tight on supplies. We're not getting expansion," said Alan Brugler, president of Brugler Marketing. The...
GRAINS-Soybeans fall, snap winning streak on disappointing biofuel levels
Soyoil selloff takes soybeans down too after U.S. releases biofuel targets. (Adds U.S. settled prices) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans fell on Thursday, snapping five days of gains as soybean oil sold off sharply after the U.S. government proposed smaller-than-expected biofuels blending requirements. Wheat slid on disappointing...
Oil industry exec rips Biden's 'willy-nilly' energy policy, warns of another 'major' crisis in next few weeks
American Petroleum Institute president and CEO Mike Sommers discusses the Biden administration's controversial energy policy and its impact on the economy.
New retail pork price record
The retail price of pork averaged $5.047 per pound in October. That was up 23.1 cents from a year earlier and up 4.7 cents from last month's record. Prior to 2022 the record high average for retail pork was $4.823 per pound set in November 2021. Thus far, we have...
Russian oil sanctions are about to kick in. And they could disrupt markets in a big way
The 27 countries of the European Union agreed in June to ban the purchase of Russian crude oil from Dec. 5. They have been working on the details ever since. The EU discussed a limit of $62 a barrel this week, but Poland, Estonia and Lithuania refused, arguing it was too high.
Biden admin set to impose another rule on US oil and gas while courting Venezuelan oil
President Biden's Department of the Interior proposed rules to reduce methane leaks on public lands and charge fees for flaring that exceeds those limits.
Stock market crash? This time it’s (slightly) different
You don’t have to look far to find predictions of an upcoming stock market crash. Almost every analyst believes the current rally is going to run out of steam. Since hitting a low of 3,577 on 12 October, down 25% since 1 January, the S&P 500 index has rallied by 12% to just over 4,000. The FTSE 100 index has rallied by 11%. It is barely down this year, but still 4% below its May 2018 peak.
Gold prices trying to hold the line at $1800 as U.S. created 263,000 jobs in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is trying to hold on to support at $1,800 an ounce as traders react to significant strength in the U.S. labor market, which continues to defy expectations of an impending slowdown. Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 263,000 jobs were created in November....
Mexico's planned GM corn ban 'deep concern' for US
A row between the US and Mexico over a plan by the latter to ban imports of genetically modified corn by 2024 deepened on Monday. US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack warned Mexico's president that the US would be forced to take legal action if no "acceptable resolution" was found. Mexico...
Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
Gold prices holding major gains above $1,800 as U.S. core PCE rises 5% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce but is not seeing any new momentum following weaker-than-expected inflation data.2. On a monthly basis, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index increased 0.2% last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Thursday. The inflation data was cooler than expected, as consensus forecasts called for a 0.3% rise.
GRAINS-Wheat firms, set for 2nd monthly loss on Black Sea supplies
SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat firmed on Wednesday, on expectations of China loosening its COVID-19 restrictions, although the market was poised for a second monthly decline on Black Sea supplies. Soybeans inched higher and were on track for their second straight monthly gain, while corn slid en route...
CBOT Trends-Soybeans down 5-6 cents, wheat down 2-5 cents, corn mixed
CHICAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 5 cents a bushel. * Poor export demand weighing on wheat...
GRAINS-Soybeans fall from 2-month high, China demand hopes limit decline
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked lower on Thursday after hitting a two-month high in the previous session, although losses were limited by expectations that China would loosen its COVID-19 rules, boosting demand in the world's top importer of the oilseed. Wheat fell on pressure from ample Black...
Gold jumps 1% as Fed's Powell says smaller rate hikes on the way
Gold prices rose over 1% on Wednesday as the non-yielding asset races to end its best month since mid-2020 on slower U.S. rate hike expectations, further reinforced by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments. The Fed could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December,"...
GRAINS-Soybeans off two-month high as soyoil slides
* Soybeans ease after rally on China demand hopes * Soyoil down 4% after reports on U.S. biofuel targets * Wheat falls back, corn stays weak on export competition (Updates with European trading, changes dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans eased on Thursday, with a slide in byproduct soyoil countering optimism about Chinese demand that had pushed soybeans to a two-month high in the previous session. Wheat fell on pressure from ample Black Sea supplies, while corn fell for a third session as it also faced export competition. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was 0.8% lower at $14.57-1/2 a bushel, as of 1233 GMT, after climbing to its highest since Sept. 21 at $14.78-1/2 on Wednesday. Soybeans and wider commodity markets have been buoyed by signs that China is softening its tone on COVID-19 rules after rare public protests in the world's second-largest economy. But CBOT soyoil shed more than 4% on Thursday, fuelling wider losses in vegetable oil markets, with traders citing disappointment with reported U.S. biofuel policy targets. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will propose hikes in the amount of ethanol and other biofuels that oil refiners must blend into fuel over the next three years, two sources told Reuters. "Soyoil prices went through the roof on the many new renewable diesel projects announced in the past months, with the thinking that the EPA would logically align with increased production capacity," a European trader said. "But leaked bits we got yesterday tell a different story." Soyoil like other vegetable oils is used to produce biodiesel as an alternative to traditional petroleum fuel. Palm oil futures in Malaysia slipped 3.6%. U.S. soybean export sales, however, reported this week and wider hopes that Beijing will ease lockdowns were underpinning soybean prices. "Talk that China is relaxing COVID-19 restrictions in certain cities helped to support," research firm Hightower said in a report. In cereals, CBOT wheat was down 0.8% at $7.89-1/4 a bushel and corn gave up 0.4% to $6.64-1/2 a bushel. Cheap supplies from Russia and Ukraine, as well as favourable corn crop prospects in Brazil, were keeping a lid on wheat and corn futures. Traders will get an update on demand from weekly U.S. export sales data later on Thursday. Prices at 1233 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 789.25 -6.25 -0.79 770.75 2.40 CBOT corn 664.50 -2.50 -0.37 593.25 12.01 CBOT soy 1457.50 -12.00 -0.82 1339.25 8.83 Paris wheat 324.50 -2.00 -0.61 276.75 17.25 Paris maize 298.50 -2.00 -0.67 226.00 32.08 Paris rape 588.75 -11.00 -1.83 754.00 -21.92 WTI crude oil 81.53 0.98 1.22 75.21 8.40 Euro/dlr 1.04 0.00 0.40 1.1368 -8.10 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
3 Big Things Today, December 2, 2022
1. Grains and Soybeans Plunge in Overnight Trading. Grains and soybean futures dropped in overnight trading as exports from Ukraine continue to build, adding to global supplies and diminishing demand for U.S. supplies. More than 11 million metric tons of agricultural products have been shipped from Ukrainian ports under a...
