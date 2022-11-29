Be prepared for the season in style this year. Footwear can really make or break a look, and as we’re approaching the colder weather getting new boots is much needed to revamp a winter wardrobe. Sometimes a good black boot is what you need, and other times a really fun, colorful, or even patterned boot is necessary. You might be an on-the-town girl or maybe someone who is only seeking comfort but still want to come off as a little put-together. We’ve come up with a guide to a few of our favorite spots to purchase winter shoes for every type of girl. From the brands you know and love to maybe a new name or even a brand you never thought to look at, here they are below.

8 HOURS AGO