Essence
Cozy Soles: A Winter Shoe Guide
Be prepared for the season in style this year. Footwear can really make or break a look, and as we’re approaching the colder weather getting new boots is much needed to revamp a winter wardrobe. Sometimes a good black boot is what you need, and other times a really fun, colorful, or even patterned boot is necessary. You might be an on-the-town girl or maybe someone who is only seeking comfort but still want to come off as a little put-together. We’ve come up with a guide to a few of our favorite spots to purchase winter shoes for every type of girl. From the brands you know and love to maybe a new name or even a brand you never thought to look at, here they are below.
Essence
WATCH | Get Ready For The Holiday Season with Beauty Influencer, Shayla Mitchell
Tis’ the season for family, friends and most importantly new memories as we close out the year. What better time to spend with loved ones reminiscing on family traditions old and new, then over warm and cozy Starbucks holiday drinks. From putting up the Christmas tree, to hosting your first holiday gathering or playing your favorite card game alongside loved ones, the holiday season is a time to be surrounded by love and to spend quality time over coffee.
Essence
A Look At Tia Mowry’s Memorable Fashion Looks
Our favorite trendsetter actress turned content queen. We all remember coming home from school, turning on Disney Channel, and making it in time for Sister, Sister, or a showing of Twitches. Then we became young adults and tuned into the latest episode of The Game. Now, whenever we need a motivational pick-me-up, a new recipe for dinner, or some style and beauty inspo, we can still count on our favorite 90s maven Tia Mowry.
Essence
Fenty Beauty’s Signature Fragrance Relaunches For The Holidays
Don't miss the chance to gift the scent of RiRi. Fenty Beauty relaunched its signature fragrance, Fenty Eau de Parfum, just in time for the holidays. The Eau de Parfum, Rihanna’s first fragrance under Fenty, launched last year in August and has sold out twice since then–now back in stock as your go-to gift this season, but for a limited time only.
