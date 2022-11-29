Read full article on original website
Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project
The proposed offshore terminal is one of four projects intended to expand oil export capacity.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration sells final tranche of emergency oil stockpile
The Department of Energy said Thursday that it has sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, selling off the final tranche of oil from the 180 million-barrel drawdown ordered by President Joe Biden in March. DOE said in a statement Thursday that the contracts were awarded...
Oil and gas firms planning ‘frightening’ fossil fuels growth, report finds
Oil and gas companies are planning a “frightening” expansion that would result in 115bn tonnes of climate-heating CO2 being pumped out, equivalent to more than 24 years of US emissions, a new analysis has found. Virtually all oil and gas companies are planning further exploitation of fossil fuels,...
Oil execs rip Biden admin's 'completely inaccurate,' 'flat-out lie' about US energy production
United Refining CEO John Catsimatidis and American Energy Alliance President Tom Pyle call out Biden policies that limit U.S. oil production and supply.
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
CNBC
U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips challenged over ‘secretive’ tax practices
Oxfam on Monday filed shareholder resolutions against U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips. The international relief charity said the companies' tax practices undermine the public's interest in a fair tax system — especially in Global South countries "with the greatest tax revenue needs." "If oil and gas...
Biden says coal plants will be replaced by cheaper solar and wind power. Joe Manchin says he owes coal workers 'an immediate and public apology.'
Joe Manchin called Biden's comments on the future of the coal industry as laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act "offensive and disgusting."
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Biden admin set to impose another rule on US oil and gas while courting Venezuelan oil
President Biden's Department of the Interior proposed rules to reduce methane leaks on public lands and charge fees for flaring that exceeds those limits.
MySanAntonio
There's a $15 solution to the U.S.-Saudi oil feud
The relationship between Washington and Riyadh has reached that stage where Saudi Arabian officials give TV interviews to say how good it is. The current tiff has deep roots but the immediate problem concerns - what else? - oil, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been pulling in opposite directions. President Joe Biden has released about 165 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, since March to moderate prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sought to support prices by curbing supply, most dramatically with the two million barrel a day target cut announced by OPEC+ in early October, drawing fire from the White House and Congress.
Oil industry exec rips Biden's 'willy-nilly' energy policy, warns of another 'major' crisis in next few weeks
American Petroleum Institute president and CEO Mike Sommers discusses the Biden administration's controversial energy policy and its impact on the economy.
Oil markets are headed for an 'incredible' week, with a significant chance of another production cut by OPEC just ahead of fresh EU sanctions
There's a big chance OPEC+ could slash production quotas again, spelling trouble for energy markets ahead of EU sanctions, RBC's Helima Croft said. "I still think it's up for grabs, but there's certainly a significant chance they do another cut," she told CNBC. Croft said OPEC could base its decision...
How Biden Says No to Western Oil Producers, Yes to Venezuela
I think they were hoping you'd still be stuffed from your Thanksgiving turkey, or too busy being bored watching the World Cup to notice. Over the weekend, the Biden Administration announced plans to green light Venezuelan oil. This, as the Biden Administration continues to undermine American energy producers. as Mary...
Europe fears its industries will jet to the U.S. as energy costs force plant closures
Duralex glassware maker is just one company that's suspended operations over spiking energy costs after a cutoff of Russian natural gas.
US News and World Report
Coterra Energy to Pay $16.29 Million for Pennsylvania Water Contamination Plea
(Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Coterra Energy pleaded no contest for contaminating well water in Dimock, Pennsylvania, and will pay $16.29 million to construct a new means of water supply to its residents, the state attorney general said on Tuesday. The Houston-based company, formerly known as Cabot Oil and Gas,...
Opinion: U.S. fossil fuels and climate change action don’t have to clash
By funding U.S. fossil fuels, we can encourage cleaner energy practices around the world while supporting American business, writes Grayson Massey.
Congressional Democrats: Not a chance of reopening climate law
The president has been clear about his support for establishing a U.S. manufacturing base for electric vehicles.
Canada says war, climate concerns show need for supply chain shift
OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine shows that authoritarian regimes are not reliable trade partners and future supply chains should run through countries like Canada that are concerned about carbon emissions and human rights, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
Biden administration grants Chevron license to export Venezuelan oil
The Biden Administration is allowing Chevron to produce and export oil from Venezuela on a six month license.
rigzone.com
Eni Weighs Takeover of $5B Neptune
Eni is considering a takeover of private equity-backed oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group Ltd, people familiar with the matter said. Eni SpA is considering a takeover of private equity-backed oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, in what would be a rare upstream acquisition by a European major amid the broader industry shift to renewables.
