Bridge in Allentown to remain closed into 2023, as looming winter suspends work
The reconstruction of a Lehigh County-owned bridge in Allentown is being suspended until spring to avoid cold-weather complications, the county said Wednesday. Opening of the new Wire Mill Bridge carrying South Lehigh Street (Route 145) over the Little Lehigh Creek had been anticipated for Friday. It closed to vehicular traffic May 16, with a temporary bridge erected for pedestrians to cross the creek during construction.
DEP requiring Allentown company to submit formal plan to clean up Bethlehem gas spill
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection asked an Allentown company for a formal cleanup plan after one of its trucks spilled thousands of gallons of gasoline and diesel when it tipped over two weeks ago in West Bethlehem. The actual cleanup has been underway for several days. In a letter...
Warehouse developer could alter construction plans after township denies two deferrals
A warehouse developer is considering changing its construction plans following a denial of two deferral requests Tuesday by Palmer Township, according to the project’s engineer. The developer asked the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors for a three year postponement of proposed improvements to Corriere Road and Tatamy Road while...
