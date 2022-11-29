ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Bridge in Allentown to remain closed into 2023, as looming winter suspends work

The reconstruction of a Lehigh County-owned bridge in Allentown is being suspended until spring to avoid cold-weather complications, the county said Wednesday. Opening of the new Wire Mill Bridge carrying South Lehigh Street (Route 145) over the Little Lehigh Creek had been anticipated for Friday. It closed to vehicular traffic May 16, with a temporary bridge erected for pedestrians to cross the creek during construction.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Major Allentown bridge reopening delayed until spring 2023

A new bridge to replace the Wire Mill Bridge in Allentown will open several months later than expected. The bridge, which connects Lehigh Street/Route 145 across the Little Lehigh Creek, closed in May to be demolished and rebuilt. Officials said at the time the new bridge would open in December. According to a news release from Lehigh County, ongoing “utility improvements” near the area pushed ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
