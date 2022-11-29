Read full article on original website
A Fort Worth home - indoor pool and slide included - gets Zillow-famous
FORT WORTH, Texas — Any house is better with a pool, right?. And, better yet, with a pool inside of it. That's what among the (several) interesting things a home for sale in Fort Worth is offering. The home, located at 1809 Carl Street in east Fort Worth, is listed at $745,000.
dallasexpress.com
Best DFW Neighborhoods to See Christmas Lights
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the neighborhoods of the metroplex are abuzz with the electric glow of Christmas lights. Bereft of the White Christmas depicted on the silver screen, Dallasites create elaborate Christmas displays. Seemingly overnight, lawns are transformed from gardens into Santa’s workshop or a nativity scene. Each year after Thanksgiving, one by one, neighborhoods start sparkling in the night — is it ever too early to put up Christmas decorations?
These Texas cities are home to 2 of the best drive-thru Christmas lights displays in the country
Sure, walking around enjoying some Christmas lights is fun, but the real fun is sitting in the car blasting holiday tunes with your family while driving through some phenomenal holiday lights.
It Looks Normal From The Outside, But This Texas Home Will Surprise You
Don't judge a home by its exterior!
papercitymag.com
Free Admission, Holiday Lights and Special Meals Beckon at This Fort Worth Institution — The Modern’s Holiday Power
The magical grounds and reflecting pool of The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth light up during Modern Lights. The Modern Art Museum cemented its place in Fort Worth’s lauded Museum District in 2002. Tadao Ando’s mesmerizing structure in concrete, glass and steel instantly captured the hearts of art lovers and has welcomed thousands of visitors in search of modern art, distinctive films, architecture and food ever since.
Two North Texas cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies In Fort Worth To Adopt For Christmas
There’s no time like now to add a new family member! Fort Worth’s shelters are overflowing with wonderful pets that would love to make themselves at home in your home. Some of the municipal shelters have even waived their adoption fees to help give more adorable pets a chance.
CandysDirt.com
This Historic Estate Near Downtown Grapevine Marries Past With Present
Owning a piece of history and enjoying modern amenities aren’t mutually exclusive. An example is on the market in North Texas. The historic Boone Lipscomb House in Grapevine tells an interesting story of marrying its roots to up-to-date conveniences. The combo makes it a perfect home for those interested in the past yet living in the present.
Watch 'Elf' under the stars and see Santa in a parade: Things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend
DALLAS — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!. Not only is it December (already??), but this weekend's holiday events schedule is jam-packed with festive fun, including the annual Dallas Holiday Parade on Saturday morning. Here's a rundown of what's going on this weekend:. Friday. A holiday classic,...
Swanky new wine and whiskey lounge debuts in Trophy Club
TROPHY CLUB, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. A new wine and whiskey lounge is now open in Trophy Club. Social Oak Wine & Whiskey Lounge, a self-service lounge concept, offers 56 wines and 28 whiskeys by the pour and provides guests accessibility to an in-house sommelier to assist with tastings and pairings. Social Oak also offers shareable international plates with an Asian flare created by chef Nga Vu.
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
fox4news.com
The Tex Factor: Blowing up Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Robert Dow bought five acres of his grandfather’s land and turned it into one of the largest mining operations in Texas. Silver Creek Materials has been a part of the North Texas fabric for nearly four decades. Their products are literally under the roads you drive on every day, in neighborhoods, gardens, parks and zoos. Oh yeah, and they get to blow stuff up every month on their 650-acre property full of Limestone, dirt, rock, and sand.
Amber Alert Texas: 7-year-old Athena Strand last seen in Paradise, outside of Fort Worth
This little 7-year-old girl may be in danger, according to Texas DPS. All the vital information you need to help find the missing child is here.
Popular Arlington restaurant prepares to close due to economic woes
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington staple is closing down for good.Due to economic reasons, the owners of the small mom and pop restaurant Fork In The Road off South Fielder Road say they can no longer continue to operate after nine years."It's sad but this is basically like I don't have another alternative," said owner Josh Hopkins. The environment for small restaurants such as his is tough said Hopkins. "Prices are going up and up and i can no longer raise prices to where people can afford to eat out, I've kept my prices where they are for as long as...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth Amazon worker fixes Christmas display during delivery
FORT WORTH, Texas - The holiday season is a busy one for delivery drivers, but that didn't stop one Amazon employee from going out of his way to fix a Christmas display outside a Fort Worth home. Tara Massey caught the video on her doorbell camera on Tuesday night. The...
This Irving, Texas Home Has 2 Pools and a Nightclub Room
I’m not sure if you would ever want to leave your home if you lived in this Irving, Texas mansion. While this place isn’t brand new, it’s not old as the house was built in 2018 and the builders created it with all of the bells and whistles you could want. The list price is $6,950,000 but when you think about the location the price doesn’t seem astronomical.
Jasper's to offer scratch kitchen staples to Flower Mound's Riverwalk
Jasper's is slated to open a location at the Flower Mound Riverwalk in spring 2023. (Courtesy Jasper's) Jaspers will open in spring 2023 at the River Walk in Flower Mound. It will be located at 4040 River Walk Drive, Flower Mound. "Jasper’s is thrilled to join The Riverwalk,” said William...
WFAA
Kiest Park Holiday Festival
Dallas Mayor Pro Tem, Carol King Arnold joins us to talk about the special outdoor festival that's bound to give everyone some inner joy. To see a list of activities, please go to dallasparks.org.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth forges ahead with purchase of open space along Lake Arlington. Here’s what the city plans to preserve next
Following a surge of funds from the May bond election, Fort Worth’s open space conservation program is making moves to preserve land throughout the city. The new push will begin in southeast Fort Worth. On Nov. 29, City Council members approved a $2.5 million purchase of five properties spanning 29 acres on the western shoreline of Lake Arlington. The acquisition marks the program’s fifth since launching in 2020 and the first approved this year.
Classic Restaurant in Texas Keeps Holiday Cheer Going All Season Long
It has over 100k lights!
