Related
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential: Leaked List of Games for December 2022 Suggests Exciting Additions
Xbox Game Pass continues to be heralded as the best deal in gaming. However, Sony's PlayStation Plus isn't far off, and the upcoming month seems to suggest that the subscription service will go for a major swing. At the moment, the company hasn't revealed anything on the titles that will...
IGN
Dead by Daylight - Official Deck The Trials Collection Trailer
In Dead by Daylight, the Deck The Trials Collection has arrived, featuring new Outfits inspired by fairy tales and cold cozy nights. All Deck The Trials Outfits are available in the in-game store from December 1 until January 4, 2023.
IGN
Railbound: Nintendo Switch - Official Launch Trailer
Railbound is a comfy track-bending puzzle game about a pair of dogs on a train journey around the world. Join, sever, and rearrange railways across different beautiful landscapes. Use tracks, tunnels, barriers, and more to connect carriages in the right order and help passengers reach their destinations.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol - Two-Head Boss Guide
In this The Callisto Protocol tips video, we take you through how to deal with the Two-Head, the first boss you'll face (several times) throughout the game. You encounter Two-Head for the first time in Chapter 6 (Lost). 00:00 - Intro. 00:05 - Battling Two-Head. For more The Callisto Protocol...
IGN
Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters - Official Who Are The Goddess Candidates Trailer
In the latest trailer for Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters, we get a look at the Goddess Candidates who are all playable in the game. Neptunia Sisters VS Sisters releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam on January 24, 2023, with preorders starting on December 8.
IGN
Night of the Bastard - Official Movie Trailer
Disgruntled hermit Reed lives a solitary life in the desert. After chasing away a group of youths trying to party near his home, Reed’s peaceful life is violently upheaved when a group of savage cultists lay siege to his house. Forced to partner up with one of the party-goers,...
IGN
Dysterra is a Futuristic Sci-Fi FPS that Challenges Players to Survive Extinction by Any Means Necessary
Dysterra is a brand-new, sci-fi survival game with futuristic FPS gameplay that challenges players to either compete or cooperate on a dying Earth as they strive to secure a one-way ticket to the stars — and survival. Dysterra is now in Early Access on PC via Steam, and we’re...
IGN
Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft May Add a Star Wars Title to the Video Game Subscription Service
Update: As announced through the Xbox Newswire, Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga will be available on Xbox Game Pass from December 6, 2022. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a title that lets players experience some of the most iconic moments along with jam packed action from all nine Skywalker Saga films. The movies have been reimagined in signature Lego style along with their classic humour. In the game, players can try out more than 300 playable characters, a wide variety of ships and vehicles and of course, wield the lightsaber.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Did Patch 1.1.0 Fix Performance?
The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch promised to address "select bug fixes" but for the most part, people are worried about the games' performance. Nintendo promises that their goal is "always to give players a positive experience with our games" but have there been any fixes? Here's what we found.
IGN
The Secret of Dragon Beach - The Everlasting
As it turns out, Trolls aren't the only thing you can awaken with the Mystical Heirloom. There is one more life-like statue of a giant beast, and it's located at Dragon Beach on the east side of the Bay of Bounty in Svartalfheim.
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of December 2022
2022 is coming to a close, and while we’re all eagerly awaiting to see what 2023 has in store for us, let’s not forget that this year still has quite a few games before the sun sets completely. Whether you’re looking to get High on Life, or get blasted with nostalgia by Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, there’s going to be plenty to play. Here are all the biggest games releasing on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in December 2022.
IGN
North Province (Area One) Trainer Battles
The North Province Area One in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is sandwiched between Glaseado Mountain, Tagtree Thicket, and North Province (Area Two). The trainers here have pokemons that range from levels 47-56. Winning against six trainers in the area will grant you a Stone Edge TM. Want to go back...
IGN
Lunda's Lost Set
The Lunda's Lost Armor Set is a reward for completing the Favor "The Mysterious Orb" and consists of the Lunda's Lost Cuirass (chest armor), Lunda's Lost Bracers (wrist armor), and Lunda's Lost Belt (waist armor). "One of Lunda's finest works. Crafted long ago, and fallen into disrepair, it is now...
IGN
Hiker Daniela
Pokemon: Hippowdon (Lv. 44), Lycanroc (Lv. 44) Hiker Daniela is located right at the end of the ascending path right beside the exit of the caverns.
IGN
The Best PlayStation Character: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Since its first console was originally released in Japan in 1994, PlayStation has captured the hearts and minds of millions of gamers around the world. Alongside world-class gameplay and cutting-edge graphics, the stories and the characters that inhabit them have been paramount to its success. However, there have been a lot of characters over the years, and it can be tough to know who is the best of the best. So this is exactly why we asked for your help to decide this matter once and for all.
IGN
Valorant Update 5.12 Chamber Nerfs
Some long-awaited changes have arrived for Chamber in the Valorant 5.12 Update, designed with the aim of balancing the character for ranked games. Overall, these changes will nerf or weaken Chamber as a character overall, allowing enemy players more opportunities to counter him. These changes have greatly reduced the distance traveled when Chamber teleports. The range on Trademark has also been restricted in the interest of making it easier for opponents to guess where Chamber could be playing.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide
Slaking lives almost exclusively in northwestern Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Pokemon Scarlet: It is the world’s most slothful Pokemon. However, it can exert horrifying power by releasing pent-up energy all at once. Pokemon Violet: This Pokemon lives lying on its side. It only rolls over and moves...
IGN
Valve Will Give Away Almost Two Hundred Steam Decks at The Game Awards
It's been a big year for Valve — after its Steam Deck launched in February, Valve has finally cleared up supply chain issues and stopped requiring reservations, making the handheld PC a lot easier to get than it was at launch. To celebrate, Valve is giving free Steam Decks...
IGN
Nintendo Apologizes for Pokemon Scarlet/Violet Performance Issues - IGN Daily Fix
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's first post launch patch has arrived alongside a promise from Nintendo to take the games' tech problems seriously. December is another busy month for Xbox Game Pass with a ton of new titles arriving on console and PC. Former The Legend of Zelda director Kentaro Tominaga is working an open world dress up RPG called Infinity Nikki.
