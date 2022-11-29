Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
10 Totally Legal Things Idaho Residents Want To Outlaw
If there is one thing that comes to mind when it comes to what I’ve learned from the people of Idaho, it’s “the fewer rules, the better.” I have to honestly say, I dig it. I love the idea of being independent and leaving decisions solely for us to make. Not getting political here either, I simply like the idea of not having to conform to new rules. I’ve always been that way.
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
kmvt
Non-Resident Elk and Deer tags go up for sale in Idaho
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a busy morning at the Fish and Game office in Jerome, as hunters waited in line for non-resident elk and deer tags. People from other states, such as California, Nevada, Utah, and Washington... to name a few, showed up in droves to purchase a hunting license and an elk or deer tag.
Survey Groups Idaho Among Top Grinchiest States For One Reason
December has finally arrived. Many Idahoans have had their homes decorated and their trees up and have been reveling in the holiday spirit despite what a survey revealed months ago about the Christmas habits of the Gem State. Personally, I think the Grinch gets a bad rap. Sure, he stole...
Idaho’s Balanced Rock Lit Up For Christmas Was Glorious To Witness
In December 2020, I attempted to spread some holiday spirit to one of southern Idaho's most iconic natural landmarks. Armed with a bag of flashlights, a portable power supply, and a couple of Star Showers, I accompanied my daughter on the brief hike to the base of Balanced Rock in the middle of the night.
naturalresourcereport.com
State warns of Firmageddon
Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
Are Idaho Shoppers Stealing And Not Realizing It?
Look, I get it - Idaho doesn't need more "rules". I'm the last person who wants extra things to remember and to be the one who breaks the "tradition" of the way things have been done for so long. However, I was recently made aware of a disagreement between a couple and it begs a serious question...
Wildlife Officials Encourage Idaho Residents to ‘Winterize’ Yards
Idaho Fish & Game Department is reminding all local residents to ‘winterize’ their yards, and it’s probably a good reminder for all of us out there, especially those who live near an abundance of wildlife. The department warns that wildlife can easily become entangled in backyard objects,...
valleynewslive.com
Suspect in abduction of 5-year-old Idaho boy believed to be in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in a small, southwestern Idaho town believe a man involved in the disappearance of a young boy is on the run and is in North Dakota. 5-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen outside near his Fruitland, Idaho home on July 27, 2021. Police believe the boy was likely abducted.
Post Register
Search for Michael: wanted men
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff holds a press conference to update the public in the case of the missing now six-year-old Michael Vaughan. Fruitland Police believe that based on the evidence they have collected that Michael Vaughan is believed to be dead. His remains have not yet been found after an exhaustive search of the backyard of Sarah and Stacey Wondra.
RSV cases see early spike in Idaho, nationwide
BOISE, Idaho — The country has seen a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, including here in Idaho. Babies and children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory virus. Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) shows RSV positivity, and positive cases, have surged in the last three weeks. For MMWR week 46 - which was measured Nov. 20, Idaho had 371 positive RSV tests with a 22.6% positivity rate.
Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise
The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?
For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
How An Idaho Police Department Challenges Parents to Up Their Elf Game
For years, you’ve sat back and quietly watched creative photos of other parents’ “Elf on the Shelf” shenanigans. Your kids are finally at the age where they can appreciate their own “scout elf” so you caved and brought one into your home. Now you have regrets.
KGW
Once thought extinct, a unique species of Oregon lamprey is back in its native lake
PORTLAND, Ore. — The smallest lamprey in Oregon is back in its namesake lake after being pushed to the brink of extinction. The Miller Lake lamprey, which lives only in Miller Lake and its surrounding watershed in the southern Oregon Cascades, is only three to six inches long and feeds parasitically off other fish.
Highway 21 from Idaho City to Lowman is closed
IDAHO CITY, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has closed the highway from Idaho City to Lowman. In a press release, ITD said that they are anticipating heavy snow fall in the area and are closing it for safety. The maintenance crews will keep checking the situation and...
kmvt
Mountain Lion sightings in the Wood River Valley has officials urging caution when outdoors
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho’s close connection with wildlife has many benefits. But as animals make their seasonal move toward winter range, some of the drawbacks become apparent. Deer and Elk are in the process of transitioning to lower-level elevations, and with them come their predators....
Idaho’s Famous City of Rocks Will Soon Be More Than 260 Acres Larger
The City of Rocks National Reserve in Southern Idaho is filled with gorgeous terrain and impressive rock formations. Now, thanks to a recent acquisition deal the park will be gaining more than 260 acres from surrounding lands. National Park Service Purchases Land Near City Of Rocks. In a press release...
Post Register
A big snowmaker to impact our mountains
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A significant storm is expected to impact the mountains of Idaho starting Wednesday and it will continue through Friday morning. This storm will arrive in two pieces. The first will move into western Idaho Wednesday morning. This could bring snow to the Treasure Valley at first, then it will likely change over to rain, or a rain/snow mix depending on elevation as a warm front will drive temperatures upward. However, since the storm is coming in from the southwest, the Owyhee mountains could generate a shadow effect for us in the valley. So how much snow we receive in the morning remains to be seen. But please anticipate a chance of snow for the morning commute.
Idahoans get into the 'swing of things' with Topgolf opener
BOISE, Idaho — Ever since visiting the Topgolf in Indianapolis, 11-year-old Elijah Chatraw hoped Topgolf found its way to Boise. Chatraw’s wish came true – Topgolf Boise, located along Interstate 84 near the Eagle Road exit, officially opened on Monday after 10 months of construction. “I’ve been...
Comments / 0