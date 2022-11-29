Read full article on original website
Wendy Rickman
2d ago
Jodie should NOT even be in the news anymore. He should have been dismissed time the recording came out and not allowed to run again. period. Them keeping his sorry behind in the limelight is only stirring to poo pot and making people more angry... including myself!
3
Florence man working as corrections officer in Darlington County allegedly got contraband from inmate, then returned it
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –A now-former corrections officer in Darlington County has been charged after allegedly receiving contraband from an inmate and then returning it the next day, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Larry Kadeem Green, 29, of Florence, worked at the Darlington County Prison Camp when the alleged incident took place in […]
cbs17
Former fire chief in Sampson County embezzled money from department, sheriff says
CLINTON, N.C. — A former fire chief in Sampson County has been charged with embezzling money from the fire department he led, according to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. Around May this year, the sheriff’s office received a complaint from the Turkey Fire Department about money that appeared...
WECT
Sheriff’s office: East Bladen High School cleared and safe after active shooter call
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a call Thursday afternoon about an active shooter at East Bladen High School. At about 1:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that the school was searched by law enforcement and is safe. Deputies searched the...
YAHOO!
Wellness check leads New Hanover Sheriff's Office to potential murder-suicide scene
New Hanover County Sheriff's deputies are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide that took the lives of a Wilmington couple. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office news release, authorities responded to a welfare check call on the 300 block of Horn Road Wednesday after the resident didn’t show up to work.
WECT
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection to assault of Bladenboro resident
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham of Whiteville in connection to the assault of Demetreus Powell of Bladenboro. “On Saturday, November 26, 2022, around 10:57 a.m. A 911 call came into Bladen County Communications reporting an assault around the...
richmondobserver
Richmond County deputies reportedly find LSD, meth in traffic stop; defendants wanted in Scotland County
ROCKINGHAM — Two men with outstanding warrants out of Scotland County were arrested following a traffic stop in Richmond County after deputies reportedly found LSD and meth. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy noticed a vehicle without a registration plate traveling on U.S. 74 on Thursday, Dec. 1.
whqr.org
Jody Greene will again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'
On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
Active shooter ‘swatting call’ at Fayetteville high school was a hoax, sheriff’s office says
In the continuance of what the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said is a "trend of fake 911 calls of active shooters" across the nation, a hoax call was made Thursday morning at a high school in Fayetteville.
Red Springs police welcome two new officers
RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Police Department has been joined by two new officers, Latisha Burton following three months serving in th
Dead in a ditch: Robeson County sheriff investigating body found in neighborhood
Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road where the body was found between two homes around 11:25 p.m.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County businessman charged with State Tax Offenses
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington businessman has been arrested for alleged state tax charges filed by the NC Department of Revenue. 58-year-old Terry O’Deen is the President of Sunset Lighting Company and has been charged with seven counts of Willful Failure to File Return, Supply Information, or Pay Tax.
Robeson County deputies investigating death of 28-year-old Red Springs man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man late Tuesday night in the Maxton area. Deputies found Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs, “along the ditch bank between two residences” after they were called at about 11:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Springs Road, […]
WECT
Officials investigating after two are found dead at home in New Hanover County; possibly a murder-suicide
SILVER LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead at a home on 302 Horn Road in Silver Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Law enforcement confirmed Thursday the two people found in the home were Heather Grant and her...
Conway man, 25, dies from injuries suffered in Nov. 21 crash on Highway 66, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 21 on Highway 66 in Horry County, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Benjamin “Ryan” Lewis, 25, of Conway, died Wednesday from injuries suffered in the crash, which authorities said happened at about 11 a.m. near Bumpy Road. Bethany […]
WECT
Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A car that was reported stolen in 2020 out of New Hanover County was recovered from a creek in Columbus County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. “North Carolina Department of Transportation crew members were conducting maintenance in the vicinity of Bridge 369. A NCDOT worker observed the top of a submerged vehicle and called 911,” said the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
wpde.com
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Robeson County, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times Wednesday night on North Hickory Street in the Rowland area of Robeson County, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said the man told officers he was sitting inside his car when...
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released a missing person report for 16-year-old Brianna Renne Hayes on Nov. 29. Hayes is 16 years old and about 5 feet 4 inches tall with a tattoo of a heart on her wrist. She went missing on Nov. 28 and was last seen in a white sweatsuit at 914 Sheffield Ct.
WMBF
Missing Dillon teen found in Horry County, police say
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police announced that a teen that had been missing since Monday night has been found. Police said 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was located in Horry County. The police department thanked everyone who helped in the search for the teen.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Stolen vehicle pulled from Columbus County creek
RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently discovered a stolen vehicle submerged in a body of water. The vehicle was pulled from Livingston Creek in Riegelwood Tuesday afternoon, after NCDOT observed the top of the submerged vehicle during bridge maintenance. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office...
Woman hit by vehicle on Highway 17 day before Thanksgiving dies from injuries, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A New York woman died Wednesday from injuries suffered when she was hit by a vehicle the day before Thanksgiving, according to Deputy Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Justine Roberts, 64, of Yonkers, New York, was hit on Nov. 23 while trying to cross Highway 17 near Ashley Loop, […]
Comments / 15