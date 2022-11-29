Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Police arrest 4 men in connection with slaying of 15-year-old Omaha girl
WOWT
fox42kptm.com
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police say they have arrested the four men accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Synthia Elliott on Wednesday night. Kash Davis, 19, Selassie Spencer, 20, Latrail Washington, 20, and Jarrious Hill, 19, have all been charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
WOWT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police have arrested four men during their investigation into Wednesday night’s shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in north Omaha. Omaha Police said in a release Thursday night that they had arrested Kash Davis, 19; Jarrious Hill, 19; Selassie Spencer, 20; and Latrail Washington, 20.
iheart.com
Omaha Police say four young men are now in custody in connection with a shooting earlier this week that left a teen dead. Police say 19-year-old Kash Davis, 20-year-old Selassie Spencer, 20-year-old Latrail Washington and 19-year-old Jarrious Hill are booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with Wednesday's shooting death of 15-year-old Synthia Elliot.
Omaha Police announced on Thursday that it has arrested 4 people in connection to the alleged homicide of an Omaha 15-year-old.
iheart.com
Omaha Police Investigate Deadly Shooting
Omaha Police investigate a shooting death. They say Uniform Patrol officers responded to a "ShotSpotter" technology alert of numerous gunshots in the area of 37th and Pinkney Streets around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night. Officers saw shell casings and noticed damage to a residence from gunfire. Officers entered the residence and...
Council Bluffs man arrested after allegedly stabbing wife in the neck
Council Bluffs Police arrested a man on Thursday after he was accused of stabbing his wife in the neck.
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...
KETV.com
56-year-old man identified as victim of deadly construction accident Wednesday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities identified the victim of a deadly construction accident on Wednesday in Omaha. Around 11:34 a.m., construction workers were attempting to connect two pipes on the side of the roadway near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive, according to Omaha police. A bucket connected to a backhoe...
doniphanherald.com
A 15-year-old girl was found slain inside a house in Omaha on Wednesday night after numerous gunshots were reported in an area near 37th and Pinkney streets. Synthia Elliott was found dead inside a home at 3519 N. 37th St. Officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection...
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest 2 following report of physical disturbance
Two individuals were arrested following the report of a physical disturbance at about 10:49 Thursday night in the 700 block of North Broad Street. Jazmine A. Fondale, 27, of Fremont was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction, third-degree assault by mutual consent, and third-degree assault on an officer. Mallori...
News Channel Nebraska
Plattsmouth man accused of attacking woman
PLATTSMOUTH - A 42-year-old Plattsmouth man is accused of felony strangulation after an incident at a Valley Street residence on Nov. 26. An arrest affidavit says Michael Dwyer attacked a woman after pushing his way through the front door. The woman told police that Dwyer had broken the door previously, so she placed a chair in front of it to try and keep him out.
doniphanherald.com
Police say Omaha man's fatal fall from Old Market building was an accident
The death of a 30-year-old Omaha man who fell from a fourth-floor window of an Old Market apartment building has been ruled accidental. Thomas J. Pullen was pronounced dead Saturday morning at the Nebraska Medical Center, according to an Omaha police report. Officers on patrol were flagged down and found Pullen about 11 a.m. on the sidewalk outside the Bloc 12 Apartments at 424 S. 12th St.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County deputies arrest two fugitives during enforcement campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has wrapped up the Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time campaign, which promoted the use of seat belts and child restraint systems. On Nov. 23, deputies set up a high-visibility safety checkpoint and added additional deputies to enforce traffic...
Council Bluffs Police locate missing elderly adults
Council Bluffs Police say both adults were found safe in Council Bluffs and returned home to family around 11 p.m. Thursday.
WOWT
An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case. Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. Updated: 1 hour ago. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's...
WIFR
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Three 13-year-old boys from Nebraska are facing first-degree murder charges in two separate cases, one involving the death of another 13-year-old boy. Lenny Rodriguez, 13, was an eighth grader who died after getting shot on Sept. 29. Investigators say a stranger over the phone arranged...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces two misdemeanor charges following his arrest Thursday evening. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers arrested 29-year-old Jordan Allen Mick in the 200 block of North Blossom around 7 p.m. Mick was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was taken to the Page...
North Platte Telegraph
One person killed at west Omaha construction site
One person was killed Wednesday at a construction site in west Omaha. Tracy Baslee, 56, of Davey was fatally injured around 11:30 a.m. when a bucket connected to a backhoe detached and fell on him near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive. Construction workers were trying to connect two pipes on the side of the road when the accident occurred, a police spokesman said.
