PLATTSMOUTH - A 42-year-old Plattsmouth man is accused of felony strangulation after an incident at a Valley Street residence on Nov. 26. An arrest affidavit says Michael Dwyer attacked a woman after pushing his way through the front door. The woman told police that Dwyer had broken the door previously, so she placed a chair in front of it to try and keep him out.

PLATTSMOUTH, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO