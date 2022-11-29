Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in ArkansasTravel MavenBenton, AR
Related
The richest woman in Arkansas
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
menastar.com
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces senior staff appointments
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the appointments of four senior staff members on Tuesday. Judd P. Deere was chosen as deputy chief of staff. Also chosen as deputy chief of staff was Kelly Eichler. Andrew “Vu” Ritchie was appointed chief legal counsel and named as director...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Farm Bureau selects leaders, sets policy
HOT SPRINGS — Rich Hillman of Carlisle was re-elected as Arkansas Farm Bureau’s president and Mike Freeze of Little Rock will continue as vice president for the agriculture advocacy organization. Both were elected Friday morning at Farm Bureau’s 88th Annual Convention at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Delegates also elected six board members during the final day of the meeting, including three new board members.
talkbusiness.net
Gov.-elect Sanders makes additional staff hires
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced several staff hires on Tuesday (Nov. 29). They include:. Deputy Chief of Staff Judd Deere, who joined her campaign this summer as communications director and has continued in that same capacity in the Governor-elect’s transition office. He is a former White House Deputy Press Secretary for President Donald Trump and brings more than a decade of political communications experience at both the national and state levels.
Who Owns The Most Land In The Natural State Of Arkansas?
When it comes to land in Arkansas I am a landowner. I own a paltry six-tenths of an acre, but who owns the most land in the natural state of Arkansas?. The United States has a population of 331.9 million people that occupy just a small part of the 2.43 billion acres of land. Arkansas makes up 34.035 million of those acres. Arkansas is 29th in the nation in terms of total acres and fifty-six percent of Arkansas's total land is forest land.
Who is Asa Hutchinson? Learn About the Arkansas Governor Considering a 2024 Presidential Campaign
Arkansas Governor Asa HutchinsonPhoto byGovernor Asa Hutchinson Facebook. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who is in the final months of his second term, is heavily considering a bid for president. Hutchinson told CNN: “Absolutely. I’m looking at it – looking at it very seriously. After the midterm elections, it’s more intense, and it’s an accelerated review, and after going to Iowa, I’m encouraged that a governor who’s actually solved problems, who has a conservative common sense approach, can draw support and can be a good alternative. So, I’m encouraged by it.”
Outgoing LRPD Chief Bewley heading to AG’s office as chief investigator
A longtime Little Rock lawman is moving to the attorney general’s office after stepping down from his position as Little Rock’s top cop.
What will Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ governing approach look like?
Soon after the start of the new year, Arkansas' new governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will take office. However, how she will be in this leadership position is a bit of a mystery.
Arkansas officials confirm 3rd in-state case of avian influenza, urge precautions
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is expressing concern over growing reports of avian influenza, confirming another new case in the state Thursday.
earnthenecklace.com
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
Big Country Chateau heading to court Thursday
The Big Country Chateau Apartments on Colonel Glenn have will be heading to court on Thursday.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 2,221 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,221 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 1,782 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 317 new cases per day in the state,...
“Largest rip off in state history”: Former lawmakers call for investigation of Corporation Commissioners
Three former state legislators are calling on current lawmakers to investigate the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for what they’re saying is “deliberate misinformation” regarding the plans to charge Oklahoma ratepayers more money , in an effort to recoup billions of dollars in energy costs from the 2021 winter storm.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"
"I live in Texas. I went down to the border off and on sometimes," Herschel Walker. Those words above were spoken by Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate candidate for next week's runoff election in Georgia. And they may come back to haunt him as controversy continues over where Walker actually resides.
KHBS
Arkansas man pleads guilty to one charge in U.S. Capitol riot case
WASHINGTON — Jon Thomas Mott, 39 of Flippin, Arkansas, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one charge in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol while Congress was attempting to count electoral votes. Mott pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He had been charged with...
It’s Illegal To Throw These Things Away in Missouri & Illinois
When I lived in Illinois and threw out that old ten-pound stereo receiver I broke the law. However, it's perfectly fine if that old stereo receiver wound up in Mount Trashmore behind the Menards here in Sedalia. That's because electronics are banned from landfills in Illinois, but not in Missouri.
KYTV
Proposed Arkansas bill would allow convicted felons to possess firearms
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A house bill filed in the Arkansas State Legislature would establish a path to restore the right to possess a firearm. Arkansas State Representative Vivian Flowers, a Democrat in the 17th District, filed House Bill 1013. It provides a pathway for convicted felons to regain the right to possess and own firearms after serving the entirety of a sentence, followed by an additional 10-year span. Arkansas law states that no person shall possess or own any firearm if convicted of a felony.
Missouri inmate’s last words before execution
The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism.
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
Comments / 2