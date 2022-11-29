ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Arkansas

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Farm Bureau selects leaders, sets policy

HOT SPRINGS — Rich Hillman of Carlisle was re-elected as Arkansas Farm Bureau’s president and Mike Freeze of Little Rock will continue as vice president for the agriculture advocacy organization. Both were elected Friday morning at Farm Bureau’s 88th Annual Convention at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Delegates also elected six board members during the final day of the meeting, including three new board members.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Gov.-elect Sanders makes additional staff hires

Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced several staff hires on Tuesday (Nov. 29). They include:. Deputy Chief of Staff Judd Deere, who joined her campaign this summer as communications director and has continued in that same capacity in the Governor-elect’s transition office. He is a former White House Deputy Press Secretary for President Donald Trump and brings more than a decade of political communications experience at both the national and state levels.
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Who Owns The Most Land In The Natural State Of Arkansas?

When it comes to land in Arkansas I am a landowner. I own a paltry six-tenths of an acre, but who owns the most land in the natural state of Arkansas?. The United States has a population of 331.9 million people that occupy just a small part of the 2.43 billion acres of land. Arkansas makes up 34.035 million of those acres. Arkansas is 29th in the nation in terms of total acres and fifty-six percent of Arkansas's total land is forest land.
ARKANSAS STATE
Matt O'Hern

Who is Asa Hutchinson? Learn About the Arkansas Governor Considering a 2024 Presidential Campaign

Arkansas Governor Asa HutchinsonPhoto byGovernor Asa Hutchinson Facebook. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who is in the final months of his second term, is heavily considering a bid for president. Hutchinson told CNN: “Absolutely. I’m looking at it – looking at it very seriously. After the midterm elections, it’s more intense, and it’s an accelerated review, and after going to Iowa, I’m encouraged that a governor who’s actually solved problems, who has a conservative common sense approach, can draw support and can be a good alternative. So, I’m encouraged by it.”
ARKANSAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 2,221 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,221 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 1,782 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 317 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"

"I live in Texas. I went down to the border off and on sometimes," Herschel Walker. Those words above were spoken by Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate candidate for next week's runoff election in Georgia. And they may come back to haunt him as controversy continues over where Walker actually resides.
TEXAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas man pleads guilty to one charge in U.S. Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — Jon Thomas Mott, 39 of Flippin, Arkansas, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one charge in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol while Congress was attempting to count electoral votes. Mott pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He had been charged with...
FLIPPIN, AR
KYTV

Proposed Arkansas bill would allow convicted felons to possess firearms

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A house bill filed in the Arkansas State Legislature would establish a path to restore the right to possess a firearm. Arkansas State Representative Vivian Flowers, a Democrat in the 17th District, filed House Bill 1013. It provides a pathway for convicted felons to regain the right to possess and own firearms after serving the entirety of a sentence, followed by an additional 10-year span. Arkansas law states that no person shall possess or own any firearm if convicted of a felony.
ARKANSAS STATE
KICK AM 1530

The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed

Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy