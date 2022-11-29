ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

25 Best Elf on the Shelf Arrival Ideas

1. Introduce Elf as this year’s reading buddy. Gather up your holiday reads, and maybe grab a couple of new ones. Elf likes reading too!. 2. Use Marshmallows to make the big announcement. Have Elf sitting by marshmallows that spell out, “I’m back.”. 3. Let Elf host...
Parade

Lunchables Announces Holiday-Themed Snacks With the Most Unhinged Names

The holidays can be a stressful time for parents, so Lunchables has come up with a solution to help alleviate some of the chaos!. After mining Twitter data from last year's holiday season, the kid-favorite snack brand found that some of biggest stressors for those with kids included remembering to move the Elf on the Shelf every day, hosting relatives, and more.
Taste Of Home

HelloFresh Is Offering a Buddy the Elf Meal Kit Just in Time for Christmas

Cue the Christmas movies and pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate because we found the sweetest way to spread Christmas cheer for all to hear. HelloFresh is offering a Buddy the Elf meal kit featuring his iconic spaghetti (you know, the one with chocolate syrup and candy all over). It’s quite literally the sweetest way to enjoy the holiday tradition of watching Elf this season. Here’s everything you need to know about the yummy meal kit.
Mashed

Elf On A Shelf Has Partnered With Great American Cookies For Sweet Holiday Treats

Some view him as a friendly face who comes all the way from the North Pole to visit them and spread a little Christmas magic to their home. Others view him as that glassy-eyed snitch that's just waiting to tell the jolly Red Guy about all the bad things you may or may not have done when no one was looking. It's none other than the Elf on the Shelf.
pethelpful.com

Cat Caught on Home Camera Festively 'Un-decorating' the Christmas Tree

Here's a cat who is on a mission, and that mission is to completely un-decorate the Christmas tree in the dead of night. He's doing a great job. We aren't sure why he's doing this exactly, but we are sort of hoping he's setting up his own decorated room somewhere else in the house.
Elite Daily

How To Order A Wednesday Addams Starbucks Cold Brew For A Spooky Sip

You thought spooky season was over? Think again. Netflix and Tim Burton have been bringing the chills in the new comedy-horror series Wednesday. The coming-of-age show stars Jenna Ortega in a fresh take on Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. She is quickly becoming the “it girl,” and fans have concocted a Starbucks drink in her honor. Like any good angsty teen, her coffee is iced — a cold brew, to be specific. It’s not on the actual Starbucks menu, but once you know how to order a Wednesday Addams Starbucks drink, you can switch up your go-to drink for a more brooding vibe.
Elite Daily

How To Book Uber Sleigh Rides For Free If You Have Winter Wanderlust

You’ve heard of Uber Premier and Uber Black as luxurious ways to travel, but just in time for the holidays, you can now request an Uber Sleigh for the ultimate experience. That’s right, the “world’s first on-demand reindeer sleigh” will be an option this December for some lucky travelers. Instead of a car taking you from point A to point B, it’ll be a sleigh pulled by one of Santa’s very own reindeer. Talk about a Christmas miracle. If you want to get in on this holiday magic, you’ll need to know how to book Uber Sleigh rides for 2022.
BBC

Guisborough business offers to bake locals' Christmas cakes

A business has offered to bake the Christmas cakes of local people looking to save on energy costs. Brickyard Bakery in Guisborough is not offering to make them, but to pop already prepared mixtures in its ovens. With fruit cakes taking around four hours to bake, owner Ed Hamilton-Trewhitt said...
Elite Daily

Bath And Body Works’ Biggest Sale On 3-Wick Candles Is Here

Stock up on these cult-favorites for under $10. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, because Bath And Body Works’ Candle Day 2022 sale is lasting for two whole days this year, both in-store and online. From Friday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 3, every 3-Wick Candle will be discounted to just $9.95, with 40 brand new winter candle scents to choose from.
Elite Daily

Kim Kardashian's Christmas Tree For 2022 Is Such A Luxe Aesthetic

Getting into the holiday spirit is easier to do after you’ve put up your Christmas tree. For many families, the tree is the centerpiece to their holiday decor, so it’s a good idea to get it set up first thing in December. Considering Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Christmas tree was in full display on her Insta story, The Kardashians star would agree that now is the time to deck your halls with boughs of holly — or at least, white Christmas trees.
Eater

King Arthur Wants You to Love Holiday Baking

Holiday baking can feel like an ordeal (albeit one with great payoff), which is why for the past 20 years, bakers of all levels have turned to King Arthur Flour’s Baking School. With two locations in Vermont and Washington, as well as a slew of online classes, the long-standing flour and baking supply company has taught newbies and experienced bakers alike how to make everything from basic sandwich bread to croissants and eclairs. And around the holidays, things get busy. A quick look at the school’s virtual calendar shows classes for holiday favorites like ginger spice cookies, Parker House rolls, and various pies.
VERMONT STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Christmas movies loved by NewsChannel 9

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by watching holiday movies for all to hear! Are you looking for a movie to watch this holiday season? Well, NewsChannel 9 has some in store for you! Below is a top ten list, in no particular order, of Christmas movies loved by […]
theodysseyonline.com

Planning Another Christmas Party

You know it's Christmas when the radio stations change to all of your favorite holiday tunes, the air is still, and stores have the best sales. With all my favorite things from Christmas happening my least favorite probably has to be when I have to go to another same old boring Christmas party that I get invited to every year. Here are some Christmas party ideas so that you won't have another sad Christmas party.

