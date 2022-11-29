Read full article on original website
25 Best Elf on the Shelf Arrival Ideas
1. Introduce Elf as this year’s reading buddy. Gather up your holiday reads, and maybe grab a couple of new ones. Elf likes reading too!. 2. Use Marshmallows to make the big announcement. Have Elf sitting by marshmallows that spell out, “I’m back.”. 3. Let Elf host...
Lunchables Announces Holiday-Themed Snacks With the Most Unhinged Names
The holidays can be a stressful time for parents, so Lunchables has come up with a solution to help alleviate some of the chaos!. After mining Twitter data from last year's holiday season, the kid-favorite snack brand found that some of biggest stressors for those with kids included remembering to move the Elf on the Shelf every day, hosting relatives, and more.
HelloFresh Is Offering a Buddy the Elf Meal Kit Just in Time for Christmas
Cue the Christmas movies and pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate because we found the sweetest way to spread Christmas cheer for all to hear. HelloFresh is offering a Buddy the Elf meal kit featuring his iconic spaghetti (you know, the one with chocolate syrup and candy all over). It’s quite literally the sweetest way to enjoy the holiday tradition of watching Elf this season. Here’s everything you need to know about the yummy meal kit.
'The Elf on the Shelf': Is an elf making an appearance in your house this holiday season?
The Elf on the Shelf is back. The popular holiday elves are hitting shelves across the country ahead of Christmas Day 2022 — will one be stoping at your house?
Elf On A Shelf Has Partnered With Great American Cookies For Sweet Holiday Treats
Some view him as a friendly face who comes all the way from the North Pole to visit them and spread a little Christmas magic to their home. Others view him as that glassy-eyed snitch that's just waiting to tell the jolly Red Guy about all the bad things you may or may not have done when no one was looking. It's none other than the Elf on the Shelf.
Scented Swiss Miss Ugly Christmas Sweater Will Make You The Ultimate Holiday Party Guest
If a steaming cup of hot cocoa is one of your favorite parts of the holiday season, we have found the perfect Christmas sweater for all of your get-togethers and parties. The Swiss Miss 2022 Ugly Christmas Sweater not only has a festive design that’ll remind you of a box of Swiss Miss hot cocoa, but it is also scented so you can smell like hot chocolate!
63 fun Christmas ornaments to make your tree even more special
Christmas ornaments come in classic, funny, and custom designs. Here are 63 of our top picks, from glass bulbs to collectibles from Hallmark and Disney.
pethelpful.com
Cat Caught on Home Camera Festively 'Un-decorating' the Christmas Tree
Here's a cat who is on a mission, and that mission is to completely un-decorate the Christmas tree in the dead of night. He's doing a great job. We aren't sure why he's doing this exactly, but we are sort of hoping he's setting up his own decorated room somewhere else in the house.
Elite Daily
How To Order A Wednesday Addams Starbucks Cold Brew For A Spooky Sip
You thought spooky season was over? Think again. Netflix and Tim Burton have been bringing the chills in the new comedy-horror series Wednesday. The coming-of-age show stars Jenna Ortega in a fresh take on Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. She is quickly becoming the “it girl,” and fans have concocted a Starbucks drink in her honor. Like any good angsty teen, her coffee is iced — a cold brew, to be specific. It’s not on the actual Starbucks menu, but once you know how to order a Wednesday Addams Starbucks drink, you can switch up your go-to drink for a more brooding vibe.
Recipe for 'Christmas Tree Pull-Apart Bread' Is So Fun and Festive
People will be talking about this all season long.
Elite Daily
How To Book Uber Sleigh Rides For Free If You Have Winter Wanderlust
You’ve heard of Uber Premier and Uber Black as luxurious ways to travel, but just in time for the holidays, you can now request an Uber Sleigh for the ultimate experience. That’s right, the “world’s first on-demand reindeer sleigh” will be an option this December for some lucky travelers. Instead of a car taking you from point A to point B, it’ll be a sleigh pulled by one of Santa’s very own reindeer. Talk about a Christmas miracle. If you want to get in on this holiday magic, you’ll need to know how to book Uber Sleigh rides for 2022.
BBC
Guisborough business offers to bake locals' Christmas cakes
A business has offered to bake the Christmas cakes of local people looking to save on energy costs. Brickyard Bakery in Guisborough is not offering to make them, but to pop already prepared mixtures in its ovens. With fruit cakes taking around four hours to bake, owner Ed Hamilton-Trewhitt said...
Elite Daily
Bath And Body Works’ Biggest Sale On 3-Wick Candles Is Here
Stock up on these cult-favorites for under $10. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, because Bath And Body Works’ Candle Day 2022 sale is lasting for two whole days this year, both in-store and online. From Friday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 3, every 3-Wick Candle will be discounted to just $9.95, with 40 brand new winter candle scents to choose from.
Elite Daily
Kim Kardashian's Christmas Tree For 2022 Is Such A Luxe Aesthetic
Getting into the holiday spirit is easier to do after you’ve put up your Christmas tree. For many families, the tree is the centerpiece to their holiday decor, so it’s a good idea to get it set up first thing in December. Considering Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Christmas tree was in full display on her Insta story, The Kardashians star would agree that now is the time to deck your halls with boughs of holly — or at least, white Christmas trees.
Eater
King Arthur Wants You to Love Holiday Baking
Holiday baking can feel like an ordeal (albeit one with great payoff), which is why for the past 20 years, bakers of all levels have turned to King Arthur Flour’s Baking School. With two locations in Vermont and Washington, as well as a slew of online classes, the long-standing flour and baking supply company has taught newbies and experienced bakers alike how to make everything from basic sandwich bread to croissants and eclairs. And around the holidays, things get busy. A quick look at the school’s virtual calendar shows classes for holiday favorites like ginger spice cookies, Parker House rolls, and various pies.
Christmas movies loved by NewsChannel 9
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by watching holiday movies for all to hear! Are you looking for a movie to watch this holiday season? Well, NewsChannel 9 has some in store for you! Below is a top ten list, in no particular order, of Christmas movies loved by […]
seacoastkidscalendar.com
Ta-Da! The Magic Fred Show brings all the Birthday Party fun to you!
Magic Fred has one goal and it’s simple…Making sure your Kid’s Birthday Party Rocks! The Magic Fred Show will make your child feel like a superstar in front of all their friends and family. It’s truly one of a kind and delights kids of all ages!
theodysseyonline.com
Planning Another Christmas Party
You know it's Christmas when the radio stations change to all of your favorite holiday tunes, the air is still, and stores have the best sales. With all my favorite things from Christmas happening my least favorite probably has to be when I have to go to another same old boring Christmas party that I get invited to every year. Here are some Christmas party ideas so that you won't have another sad Christmas party.
Stream It or Skip It: ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’ on Netflix, Where a Widower Takes His Five Kids to the Country for the Holidays
Netflix keeps the holiday magic going with Christmas on Mistletoe Farm, a British import from Debbie Isitt, the writer/director of the 2009 holiday franchise-starter Nativity! Is Christmas on Mistletoe Farm the start of a new series of holiday hijinks movies, or is this the beginning and end of the Mistletoe Farm saga?
