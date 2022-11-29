Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Related
WRGB
Woman severely injured, estranged partner accused of stabbing her, say Colonie Police
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Colonie Police say they have arrested a 41-year-old man, accused on a list of charges following a domestic dispute in the town. Investigators say Police responded back on December 1st to a home on Fiddlers Lane. There, police say they heard a commotion and made entry to the home.
WRGB
Investigations into missing Schenectady teens are separate, police say
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Updates from police tonight in the searches for two missing teenagers in Schenectady. One week ago today was the last time Samantha Humphrey. Police tell us the searches for Samantha and Hajile Howard are not connected, the investigations are separate. But they confirm something Samantha’s...
WRGB
Man sentenced, guilty of killing Troy man, dumping his body in Greene County
TROY (WRGB)- An Albany man will spend the next 25 years in prison, guilty of stabbing a man and dumping his body in Greene County. Michael McMahon went missing from Troy in January, and his body was found in Greene County in March. McMahon, a 49-year-old Troy resident, went missing...
WRGB
Man charged after weapon hidden in waistband goes off, sending him to hospital: police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says charges are pending after a man was hospitalized after accidently firing a weapon into his leg. Apple says the weapon was recovered Thursday night in the town of New Scotland. The person accused of illegally possessing it was taken to the hospital for a leg injury.
WRGB
Colonie Police tape off home on Fiddler's Lane
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - CBS 6 News cameras captured police on the scene at a home on Fiddler's Lane in Colonie on Thursday, December 1st. Footage shows an active scene. We have calls and emails out to Colonie Police to try to learn what officers were investigating, we have not heard back at this time.
WRGB
Road rage incident ends with shooting in Walmart parking lot, according to deputies
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A Moreau man has been arraigned, charged in connection to a weekend shooting in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Adrian A. Simental is accused of firing a handgun at a 52-year-old New York City man following a reported road rage incident in the parking lot in Queensbury.
WRGB
Police searching for suspect in Pittsfield bank robbery
PITTSFIELD, MA (WRGB) — Police are searching for a suspect in a Wednesday morning bank robbery. Pittsfield Police were dispatched to Berkshire Bank at 66 West Street for a hold up alarm for a reported robbery in progress. According to witnesses at the scene, the suspect was described as...
WRGB
Grandfather of missing 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey speaks
Schenectady police are continuing their investigation and search efforts for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey. The fourteen-year-old was last seen late at night the day after Thanksgiving. Humphrey has not been seen or heard from since. This morning I spoke with John Matarazzo, The Maternal grandfather of Samantha. He tells...
WRGB
Nursing home employee accused of striking patient
ST. JOHNSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — St. Johnsville Police say they have charged an employee of a nursing home on endangerment charges. Police say 43-year-old Shaunta Williams was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. She's accused of striking a patent at the St. Johnsville nursing home on...
WRGB
Fraud investigation leads to weapon charges for Colonie woman
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Town of Colonie woman on weapons charges. According to the Sheriff's Office, Caeshara J. Cannon is accused of possessing a .22 caliber handgun that was located following the execution of a search warrant at her home back in October.
WRGB
DEC, Animal Control working to capture aggressive otter in Albany Park, say officials
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — DEC and Albany County Animal Control are working to capture an otter, reported to be chasing visitors in a park. According to information reported by the Albany Water Department, the warning is out to visitors at the 6 Mile Waterworks Park. Anyone with information or...
WRGB
5 years later: Cohoes still rebuilding after fire that tore through half a city block
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — 5 years ago, more than two dozen buildings were damaged in one of the worst disasters the city of Cohoes has ever seen in the last 100 years. Fire tore through multiple buildings on Remsen Street, leaving millions of dollars in damages, businesses destroyed. Businesses...
WRGB
Two arrested on weapons, drug charges following traffic stop
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men were arrested on weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop in the City of Albany. According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop at around 8:18 PM. Daniel J. Sirois and Nazeer Morris were both arrested and charged,...
WRGB
Saratoga Springs welcomes 36th Annual Victorian Streetwalk
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) - The holiday season has officially arrived in Saratoga Springs! The Victorian Streetwalk kicked off on Thursday, December 1st with a tree lighting and concert. The event is celebrating its 36th year. As in past years, many participants showed up in costume, looking like they came...
WRGB
Cohoes looks to revitalize city block 5 years after fire
A block of land near the intersection of Remsen and Columbia Street used to be bustling with business and residents. But a fire from five years ago burnt the business that once stood there to the ground; now city leaders are looking to get the ball rolling on revitalization efforts.
WRGB
Tenant, Landlord rent issues causing a 'Catch-22' for housing in the Electric City
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Housing on the minds of residents in Schenectady a town hall in the city is happening Thursday to discuss just that. Council Member Damonni Farley says this meeting essentially will give council members the opportunity to hear about the varying issues facing the housing crisis in the city.
WRGB
Latham Pediatrics asking for patience as nation struggles with antibiotic shortages
LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — One area pediatric office is asking for patience when it comes to a nationwide shortage of medications. Community Care Pediatrics says that amoxicillin has been in short supply for weeks, citing increased illness and increased usage. the supply chain shortage is now impacting pharmacies across...
WRGB
Thruway executive director resigning in December as Thruway considers toll hike
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A brand new update on a You Paid For It report. As the New York State Thruway Authority plans to potentially raise the cost of tolls, its executive director is planning to resign. CBS6 is learning that Matthew Driscoll is planning to step down as...
WRGB
Troy City Council approves 2023 budget
TROY, NY (WRGB) - The Troy City Council has approved the Troy City Budget for the 2023 fiscal year without adding a proposal sought by minority members. Republicans on the city council wanted two additional firefighter positions added to the Troy Fire Department, but that idea was shot down. In...
WRGB
Just 4% of Black students, zero eighth graders in Schenectady pass state math test
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The latest NYS test results show scores lagging in the Schenectady City School District, as students and educators work to fight against the pandemic's impact on learning. Every eighth grader failed the standardized NYS math test. There's also concern about inequity in the scores when...
Comments / 0