Former The X Factor contestant and The Voice judge Olly Murs has released his first album in four years titled Marry Me. But it’s his new single “I Hate You When You’re Drunk” which has really got people talking. Written about an unnamed person who gets a little too tipsy and starts belting out Whitney Houston songs and dancing on tables, Murs star has labeled the song as “light-hearted” ahead of its release. “I thought it was a fun song to write as there have been so many times where a friend, family member or loved one has had one too many,” he said in a press release. “It’s a light-hearted take from the sober person’s point of view. We all know someone!”

9 HOURS AGO