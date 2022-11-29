Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Bridgerton Just Showed Off A Major Hollywood Celebrity Cameo
We’ve had many epic moments thanks to Netflix’s Bridgerton. From the entire cast learning choreography to Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” to the easter eggs hidden within the series, the highlights just keep on coming. And now, the official Bridgerton Instagram account has reminded us of a truly iconic moment from earlier this year.
Bustle
Robert Brotherton's Boyfriend Ra'ed Saade Competed On Several Reality Shows
As an employee of World Elite Group, Ra’ed Saade appeared in My Unorthodox Life’s first season “for a whole minute,” as he put it. In Season 2, he gets much more screen time. “Ra’ed and I are in an open relationship,” former Elite Model World COO Robert Brotherton reveals in the trailer for the second installment of the Netflix reality series. But it seems they’re not quite on the same page about their arrangement.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
GMA anchor TJ Holmes addresses co-host in first on-air appearance after ‘affair’ claims
Good Morning America anchor TJ Holmes addressed his co-host Amy Robach in his first on-air appearance on the show following reports of their alleged “affair”.During the third hour of GMA on Wednesday, Holmes introduced himself to the audience without his usual co-anchor Robach and fellow correspondent Jennifer Ashton sitting next to him. In the footage of GMA3, obtained by DailyMail, the 45-year-old TV host acknowledged his colleagues’ absence.“All right folks, welcome to GMA 3, minus two,” he said. “Ain’t that something? Uh yes, Robach is not here. Dr Ashton, not here. Stuck with me folks.”After laughing while looking at...
Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her
I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
Bustle
Kate Middleton & Prince William Were Booed & Mocked On Their U.S. Visit
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Boston on Nov. 30 for their first U.S. trip in eight years. The visit also marks their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, after which the couple earned their new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales. The Duke...
Bustle
Here's The Role Lady Susan Hussey Played At Buckingham Palace
After over sixty years of service, Lady Susan Hussey is reported to be the royal aide who stepped down from her role due to allegations of “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to charity boss Ngozi Fulani during a Buckingham Palace event. Fulani opened up about the “trauma” of being subjected to “insulting” questions regarding her heritage. The troubling incident has sparked many conversations. But just who is Lady Susan?
Bustle
Courteney Cox Recreated An Iconic Friends Scene To Surprise Fans
Some have unstoppable game when it comes to social media, and Friends’ Courteney Cox is one of those people. In the space of a single month, the actor took part in a blindfold challenge, channelled her inner Monica Geller to play basketball against the Lakers, and created a hilariously extra new advert for a candle. Incredibly, though, she may have just topped it all with her best work yet…
Bustle
Adele Freaks Out After A Fan Used A Filter On Their Selfie At Her Show
Adele wants her fans to go easy on themselves. At her long awaited Las Vegas residency, the British phenom has been taking time during the shows to thank her fans for sticking with her after she had to postpone the block of performances earlier this year. But when she recently tried to take a selfie with a fan in the audience, Adele was shocked to find that the fan was using a filter that altered her features.
Bustle
Casey Anthony’s Brother Was Reportedly Still In Touch With Her After The Trial
In Peacock’s new Casey Anthony documentary, Where the Truth Lies, the mother of Caylee Anthony discusses the events surrounding her daughter’s 2008 death. She also revisits claims that go back to before Caylee was even born — including allegations about her father and brother, George and Lee Anthony, respectively.
Bustle
Allie Rowbottom Will Have Her Feminism With A Side of Botox
As Allie Rowbottom was editing her new novel, Aesthetica, her publisher issued a strange request. Their legal team was insisting that she create a fake Instagram. “I had to get the account so we weren't ripping anyone off without knowing it, if ‘Anna Wray’ was a real person,” Rowbottom tells Bustle, referring to the extremely online protagonist of her book. “Turns out she was a young girl in England trying to make it big on Instagram. So we changed the spelling from Wray to Wrey, and I got the handle.”
Bustle
Rita Ora’s Empire Is Fifty Shades Of Impressive
Over the last decade, the talented Rita Ora has amassed a widespread fan base as a singer, actor, and reality TV judge. Back in 2012, her namesake debut album topped the charts in the UK and her stardom has only grown since. As an actor, she’s appeared in the Fifty Shades franchise and Twist, and Ora will also star in Disney’s Beauty & The Beast prequel series.
Bustle
Robert Downey Jr.’s New Film Is A Tender Story of Fatherhood & Forgiveness
A hugely famous actor in his own right, chances are you probably know Robert Downey Jr. best as Marvel’s Iron Man, Ally McBeal’s Larry Paul, the star of Less Than Zero, or a big screen Sherlock Holmes. But did you know that the U.S. actor’s dad, Robert Downey Sr. was also a celebrated underground filmmaker and actor, well known for his embrace of absurdism across surreal short films and big-budget movies alike?
Bustle
Who Is The Monster In Wednesday? TheShowrunners Explained The Finale’s Twist
All throughout the debut season of Wednesday, which dropped on Nov. 23, a mysterious monster has been killing Jericho residents and taking their body parts as a trophy. That monster was revealed to be Tyler (Hunter Doohan), a Hyde, in the show’s season finale. However, he wasn’t acting alone.
Hilaria Baldwin says she and husband Alec are ‘not OK’ after ‘Rust’ shooting
Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin are still struggling after the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust” in October 2021. “We’re not OK. We can’t be OK. No one’s OK,” Hilaria, 38, said in an upcoming interview with Extra while holding back tears. “It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined.” Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set when a prop gun containing live bullets went off and struck her in the chest before striking director Joel Souza in the clavicle. The Baldwins, who recently welcomed their seventh child, have been open about their family’s “challenging year” ever since the shooting. Back in...
Bustle
The Truth Behind Olly Murs' Controversial "I Hate You When You're Drunk"
Former The X Factor contestant and The Voice judge Olly Murs has released his first album in four years titled Marry Me. But it’s his new single “I Hate You When You’re Drunk” which has really got people talking. Written about an unnamed person who gets a little too tipsy and starts belting out Whitney Houston songs and dancing on tables, Murs star has labeled the song as “light-hearted” ahead of its release. “I thought it was a fun song to write as there have been so many times where a friend, family member or loved one has had one too many,” he said in a press release. “It’s a light-hearted take from the sober person’s point of view. We all know someone!”
Bustle
Twitter Is Flummoxed By Lindsay Lohan’s “Pilk & Cookies” Pepsi Christmas Ad
If Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas then Lindsay Lohan is surely the princess of the holidays, with her hit festive rom-com Falling For Christmas that many fans have dubbed her return to fame and the limelight. Even though the film received mixed reviews from critics (and viewers), Falling For Christmas was streamed over 30 million times in the first four days alone. And now, continuing to spread the festive cheer, Lohan has shared her new seasonal advert with Pepsi that is equal amounts weird and wonderful.
Bustle
What Is Julia Haart’s Net Worth? The My Unorthodox Life Star Is A Shoe Mogul
Julia Haart’s story is the epitome of the “American dream.” The My Unorthodox Life star left her conservative Orthodox Jewish community at age 43 and subsequently created a shoe company and became the head of talent agency Elite World Group, which has given her the lavish lifestyle portrayed on her Netflix reality show.
Comments / 0