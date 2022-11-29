Read full article on original website
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin volleyball: Badgers open up NCAA Tournament with Quinnipiac
As the women’s NCAA volleyball tournament gets underway this weekend, the top-seeded Badgers (19-1 Big Ten, 25-3 overall) will be starting their quest for a second-straight NCAA title Friday against the Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-8 MAAC, 14-14). Wisconsin, as expected after notching its fourth-straight Big Ten title, earned a No....
Bucky's 5th Quarter
After slow start to season, Steven Crowl beginning to find his footing for the Badgers
After the departure of guard Johnny Davis to the NBA Draft, the Wisconsin Badgers have needed more of a balanced approach offensively and defensively, relying on several players rather than the likes of one to contribute. Forward Steven Crowl, who was one of three returning starters a season ago, was...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin men’s basketball: Badgers lose tight battle with Wake Forest in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
After a strong week in the Bahamas Wisconsin’s men's basketball team returned to the Kohl Center Tuesday night to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Wake Forest entered the game 6-1 on the season but had played a very weak schedule, so this felt like a vital non-conference matchup for both sides to get a quality win. Unfortunately for Wisconsin, the Badgers came out on the wrong side of the contest after looking like a somewhat different team then they had all of last week.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Nick Herbig headlines Badgers All-Big Ten selections
The Big 10 announced their All-Big Ten awards this week, highlighting the top offensive and defensive players in the conference. While the Wisconsin Badgers had a disappointing 6-6 season marred with several obstacles, several players still earned selections to either of the top three All-Big Ten teams. Offense. Big Ten...
big10central.com
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's loss against Wake Forest
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team trailed for a majority of the game and wasn’t able to overcome Wake Forest. Chucky Hepburn heaved a shot with 3 seconds left that banked off the backboard and Wake Forest salted the remaining time away for a 78-75 victory Tuesday at the Kohl Center. The Badgers finished 12-12 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which is in its final year.
Wisconsin hosting two tight ends on official visits this weekend
Tight ends Tucker Ashcraft and C.J. Jacobsen in the 2023 recruiting class will officially visit Madison this weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
Kelly Sheffield, Wisconsin coach, calls out the lack of TV time for NCAA Volleyball Tournament
Kelly Sheffield is not happy that the early rounds of the Women’s NCAA Volleyball Tournament are not being broadcast on TV. Sheffield, who coaches the defending champion Wisconsin Badgers, mentioned that “over a half million people” watched one of the Badger’s regular season games, but the initial tournament games were not on TV. “Right now I can watch boys high school & college women’s regular season basketball games on TV, but no tournament VB matches,” said Sheffield. “Epic fail!”
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Head Coach Luke Fickell continues to fill Wisconsin’s coaching staff
Each December, college football becomes an ever-changing world. On the macro side, head coaches get hired, fired, retire, etc. Further down though, on the micro side, you’ve also got assistants and staffers who are either following their previous head coach or looking for a new position after a previous regime is let go.
Fickell to establish culture through 'trust, respect and love'
MADISON, Wis. — When Jim Leonhard took over as interim head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers in October, he had just a few hours to prepare himself to face a ruffled group of young men. UW had just fired head coach Paul Chryst five games into his eighth season in charge of the program, and it was Leonhard's job to settle the emotions of players who felt responsible for the shocking turn of events.
Luke Fickell opens up about Wisconsin, Jim Leonhard's future, ex-Cincinnati coach's expectations with Badgers
Luke Fickell was introduced as Wisconsin's new football coach this week and said he's anxious for the opportunity at a program he's always respected to win titles in the Big Ten. “This is obviously a whirlwind, I know that for everybody in here when you end a season and things...
WJFW-TV
Play by play announcer Gus Johnson comments on Badgers future
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The college football season is a long road for many play by play broadcasters who cover the games. Following teams like the Wisconsin Badgers through their highs and their lows, Gus Johnson announces many games for the Big 10. In a recent interview with Newswatch12, he...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Update on Hartford Union High School football player Michael Turner | By Kayla Davis
Hartford, Wi – Michael Turner is a student-athlete who suffered a brain injury at the October 28, 2022 WIAA Level 2 playoff football game at Hartford Union High School. The HUHS training staff, team physician, and Hartford paramedics responded immediately on the sideline, and Michael ended up being transported to Children’s Hospital. With Michael’s parent’s permission an update is being provided on his current condition.
lavistamchs.com
University of Wisconsin ’ s student support system vs. the law enforcements lack of progression
On October 20 just twenty-four hours before the team was expected to play against Michigan. State, the University of Wisconsin’s women’s volleyball team’s celebration photos of their. previous victory were leaked. The Wisconsin Police Department is investigating multiple crimes. such as the unauthorized consent of distributing images,...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ DNR turning harder left
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has radicalized the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and things look to only get worse in his next term, conservative leaders predict. “I’m extremely concerned about the future here,” said DNR Board Chairman Gregory Kazmierski. He pointed to the agency release of...
empowerwisconsin.org
Cash-strapped UW seeking video game coordinator
MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System seems to always be struggling to find enough operating cash. So it’s rich that the system’s flagship university has found the funds to hire an esports coordinator. UW-Madison is looking for a “dynamic and innovative leader” to direct campus video...
993thex.com
Fugitive from Wisconsin arrested in Gray, Tennessee
A fugitive wanted in Wisconsin was arrested in Gray, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A report says deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Highway 36, where a K9 alerted on the vehicle. Officers found less than six grams of marijuana and other paraphernalia. The driver was...
wpr.org
Debt owed by Wisconsin's local governments reaches highest level on record
Local governments across Wisconsin are dealing with increasing debt burdens, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report found that total debt owed by the state's cities, counties, villages and towns rose by 5.4 percent to $11.04 billion in 2020 — the highest amount on record.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
WSAW
Wisconsin DNR reports deer harvest totals up from 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces has released preliminary harvest and license data following the 9-day gun deer season. Compared to 2021, the total firearm deer harvest was up 14.4% statewide, with the antlered harvest up 14.7% and antlerless harvest up 14.1%. Preliminary figures show that...
cw14online.com
A hunting emu? Unlikely companion helps hunter bag a buck
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Waunakee police sergeant has quite the Buck Tale to tell from hunting last week in Gillett. “There is a high fence deer farm behind me and I looked over there and I saw something walking with two legs and I’m like what in the world is that?” said Asher Torbeck, an Appleton native.
