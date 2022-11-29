After a strong week in the Bahamas Wisconsin’s men's basketball team returned to the Kohl Center Tuesday night to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Wake Forest entered the game 6-1 on the season but had played a very weak schedule, so this felt like a vital non-conference matchup for both sides to get a quality win. Unfortunately for Wisconsin, the Badgers came out on the wrong side of the contest after looking like a somewhat different team then they had all of last week.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO