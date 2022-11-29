ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc45.com

Winston-Salem Man Hits Tree, Dies in Crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thursday at roughly 11:30 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a vehicle collision in the 4100 block of S. Main Street. Early investigation showed that a Toyota Tundra, operated by Edward Stokes, was driving southbound when it ran off the road and hit a tree. Stokes,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Arrest Made in November 6 Winston-Salem Shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police's Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the November 6 shooting of James Robert McDowell, Jr. From this investigation, the shooting location was discovered as 939 Burke St. Derek Calvin Speaks was identified as the shooter, an acquaintance of McDowell. An arrest warrant was obtained...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Sprague Street Shooting Injures One

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At roughly 9:30 p.m. last night, Winston-Salem Police were called to 533 W. Sprague Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Shawnya Blockson inside the residence, with a leg gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

One in Critical Condition after Drive-by-Shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police were called to the 500 block of Akron Dr near Hemlock Dr in reference to a drive-by-shooting. Two people have been reported shot. Both victims have been transported from the scene to a local hospital. One of the victims is listed in critical condition...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem Man Arrested for Shooting at Homes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tuesday night around 11:00 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were alerted to gunshots at 3730 Hemlock Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered that 3730 Hemlock Drive had been struck by gunfire while occupied by one victim. While on scene investigating this incident another report of gunfire was reported nearby, at 2719 North Glenn Avenue.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Two Teenagers Shot in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police arrived at the 1200 block of Alder Street on reports of a shooting Tuesday evening. Officers found two victims at 500 Alexander Street. Both juveniles, a 16 and a 17-year-old, sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a local hospital. Investigations...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Attempted Asheboro Break-in Ends with Chase and Crash

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Wednesday at about 3:00 a.m., Asheboro Police was patrolling in the 2100 block of North Fayetteville Street, after a reported string of vehicle break-ins. Two males dressed in dark clothes were seen walking east in an apartment complex parking lot. Upon further investigation, the officer found...
ASHEBORO, NC
abc45.com

Guilford County Schools Hosting Hiring Fair

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will host a hiring fair for those interested in education-centered careers. Candidates will have the opportunity to interview and be hired on the spot for Elementary, Math, Science, Social Studies and English teaching positions, as well as K-12 Exceptional Children general and adapted teaching positions.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Randolph County Confederate Monument vandalized

Randolph County — The Confederate Memorial in Randolph County was covered in graffiti and according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. It was covered in derogatory messages. Now officers are trying to find who did it. President of the Randolph County NAACP Clyde Foust feels the graffiti wasn’t...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Shopper's Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Raising awareness, while celebrating inclusion during the holidays. The Greensboro Mayor's Committee for Persons with Disabilities hosted the 37th annual “Shopper's Day” at the Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro on Thursday. The event gives those with moderate to severe disabilities the chance to meet Santa, enjoy entertainment and buy gifts.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Merry Madness Passport makes its way to Downtown Greensboro

Greensboro — If you enjoy spending time downtown Greensboro then you’re in luck this holiday season. Downtown goers and business owners have the chance to participate in Merry Madness. Here’s how it works, take a picture of your receipt from any business, submit it to Downtowngreensboro.org and then you’re entered for a chance to win cash.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

NIH funds antibiotic-resistant bacteria research at HPU

New technology has been used to come up with vaccines for COVID, and High Point University (HPU) students and staff also hope to use new tools to fight antibiotic-resistant bacteria. “Part of this project that I'm working on is working with the CRISPR Cas9 system and genetically engineering the genome...
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy