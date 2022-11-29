Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Man Hits Tree, Dies in Crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thursday at roughly 11:30 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a vehicle collision in the 4100 block of S. Main Street. Early investigation showed that a Toyota Tundra, operated by Edward Stokes, was driving southbound when it ran off the road and hit a tree. Stokes,...
abc45.com
Arrest Made in November 6 Winston-Salem Shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police's Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the November 6 shooting of James Robert McDowell, Jr. From this investigation, the shooting location was discovered as 939 Burke St. Derek Calvin Speaks was identified as the shooter, an acquaintance of McDowell. An arrest warrant was obtained...
abc45.com
Sprague Street Shooting Injures One
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At roughly 9:30 p.m. last night, Winston-Salem Police were called to 533 W. Sprague Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Shawnya Blockson inside the residence, with a leg gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.
abc45.com
One in Critical Condition after Drive-by-Shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police were called to the 500 block of Akron Dr near Hemlock Dr in reference to a drive-by-shooting. Two people have been reported shot. Both victims have been transported from the scene to a local hospital. One of the victims is listed in critical condition...
abc45.com
Money Argument Leads to Alamance County Man Assaulting Father
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday at 12:52 a.m., Alamance County Sheriffs responded to a 911 call of an assault in the 5900 block of Snow Camp Rd. The 62-year-old caller advised that his son had punched him in the face, also cutting his head. On arrival, Deputies made contact...
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Man Arrested for Shooting at Homes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tuesday night around 11:00 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were alerted to gunshots at 3730 Hemlock Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered that 3730 Hemlock Drive had been struck by gunfire while occupied by one victim. While on scene investigating this incident another report of gunfire was reported nearby, at 2719 North Glenn Avenue.
abc45.com
Two Teenagers Shot in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police arrived at the 1200 block of Alder Street on reports of a shooting Tuesday evening. Officers found two victims at 500 Alexander Street. Both juveniles, a 16 and a 17-year-old, sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a local hospital. Investigations...
abc45.com
Attempted Asheboro Break-in Ends with Chase and Crash
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Wednesday at about 3:00 a.m., Asheboro Police was patrolling in the 2100 block of North Fayetteville Street, after a reported string of vehicle break-ins. Two males dressed in dark clothes were seen walking east in an apartment complex parking lot. Upon further investigation, the officer found...
abc45.com
Guilford County Schools Hosting Hiring Fair
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will host a hiring fair for those interested in education-centered careers. Candidates will have the opportunity to interview and be hired on the spot for Elementary, Math, Science, Social Studies and English teaching positions, as well as K-12 Exceptional Children general and adapted teaching positions.
abc45.com
Randolph County Confederate Monument vandalized
Randolph County — The Confederate Memorial in Randolph County was covered in graffiti and according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. It was covered in derogatory messages. Now officers are trying to find who did it. President of the Randolph County NAACP Clyde Foust feels the graffiti wasn’t...
abc45.com
Shopper's Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Raising awareness, while celebrating inclusion during the holidays. The Greensboro Mayor's Committee for Persons with Disabilities hosted the 37th annual “Shopper's Day” at the Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro on Thursday. The event gives those with moderate to severe disabilities the chance to meet Santa, enjoy entertainment and buy gifts.
abc45.com
Triad companies work to support UFI employees terminated from jobs unexpectedly
TRIAD, N.C. — It's been a week since thousands of employees were laid off from United Furniture Industries that have several locations in the Triad. In response, some local companies are working to help the displaced employees. "Anytime employees lose their income and benefits, that's a hard hit but...
abc45.com
Merry Madness Passport makes its way to Downtown Greensboro
Greensboro — If you enjoy spending time downtown Greensboro then you’re in luck this holiday season. Downtown goers and business owners have the chance to participate in Merry Madness. Here’s how it works, take a picture of your receipt from any business, submit it to Downtowngreensboro.org and then you’re entered for a chance to win cash.
abc45.com
NIH funds antibiotic-resistant bacteria research at HPU
New technology has been used to come up with vaccines for COVID, and High Point University (HPU) students and staff also hope to use new tools to fight antibiotic-resistant bacteria. “Part of this project that I'm working on is working with the CRISPR Cas9 system and genetically engineering the genome...
