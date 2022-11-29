Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
The Paytech Show: A Watershed Moment for Payments – The ISO Deep Dive
The introduction of ISO 20022 marks a watershed moment for the financial services industry. This rapid migration to this new standard will mean institutions will finally be able to track exactly where their transactions are in the payments journey and that corporates and small businesses alike will have access to an equal and interconnected system in which to communicate freely.
ffnews.com
Paynt Launches New Business Funding Product for Merchants
Paynt has recently launched Paynt Funding – a fully embedded cash advance solution that allows merchants of any size to access extra funds in no time. Many small and medium-sized enterprises are currently experiencing financial pressure as the cost of doing business continues to rise. Having processed millions of transactions for SME clients worldwide, Paynt understands the needs of its merchants. This is why a quick and easy financial solution is being introduced to help businesses regain control of their cash flow.
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 01/12/22
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com
Stake’s Matthew Leibowitz on Markets and the Power of the Individual
In an exclusive interview with Matthew Leibowitz, the Co-Founder and CEO of brokerage platform Stake, we talk about financial markets and giving everyone the equal opportunity to engage with them. Leibowitz believes in the power of the individual – technology and the recent pandemic have produced a cultural shift in the trading world, where the average consumer has the agency to participate in the market along with Wall Street power players.
ffnews.com
Monument’s Ian Rand on Why Technology Focused on Problem Solving is Essential for the Mass Affluent
We chat with Ian Rand, the CEO of Monument Bank, about the different types of affluent customers in banking and the various needs they each possess. For Rand, context-orientated technology is integral to the delivery of a successful product – its use aids both the customer and the employee in directly identifying and solving the problems a customer has.
ffnews.com
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon with Alex Panican, The LHoFT
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we chat with Alex Panican, the Deputy CEO of the Luxembourg House of Financial Technology (LHoFT), about the benefits of partnering with startups and fintechs, and the future of the financial services industry. For Panican, fintech empowers financial inclusivity because technology-focused businesses are streamlining access to capital to the most underserved in the world, from SMEs to the unbanked.
ffnews.com
Access Paysuite Strengthens Payments Offering With the Acquisition of Pay360
Access PaySuite, a division of The Access Group, has confirmed the acquisition of Pay360, one of the UK’s leading providers of credit card and payments facilitation services to UK public and private sector. Pay360 has been providing secure payment services to a range of customers across the public and...
ffnews.com
ITN Business and FINTECH Circle produce news-style programme exploring the role of fintech in society
With our everyday lives becoming more reliant on Financial Technology, FINTECH Circle and ITN Business have produced a news-style programme, ‘Fintech for Good’, to highlight the importance of fintech and the work the sector is doing to improve people’s lives. The programme highlights how fintech is empowering...
ffnews.com
HSBC’s Natalie Blyth on Sustainability and Persuading Corporates to Change
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Natalie Blyth, the Global Head of Commercial Banking Sustainability at HSBC (and NED at HSBC Latin America), to discuss corporate commitment to ESG compliance and why sustainable business models can open up new streams of revenue. For Blyth, banks need to lean in and work together to build new technologies around sustainability. This strategy would better equip them with data that would be essential for the growth of their big and small business clients.
ffnews.com
Mast’s Rob Stronach on Innovating Mortgage Lending Technology
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we talk to Rob Stronach, the Co-Founder and CPO of mortgage origination software builder, Mast, about innovations in lending data and technology that can benefit brokers during the underwriting process. Building a cohesive lending technology platform is a big task – for a young startup like Mast, perfecting the breadth of their services for a slice of their current lenders is their current goal.
ffnews.com
Atec Group Partners With MoneySuperMarket to Offer Direct-to-consumer Boat Insurance Quote and Buy Service
Atec Group has partnered with MoneySuperMarket to offer their industry leading direct-to-consumer boat insurance comparison service through its consumer brand InsureMy. Available at https://www.moneysupermarket.com/boat-insurance/, InsureMy has put together a panel of specialist marine insurers to provide cover for a wide range of boats from sailing yachts, narrowboats and motor cruisers through to jet skis, canoes, kayaks, paddle boards, windsurfs and surfboards.
ffnews.com
Paydock Powers New E-commerce Solution From Australian Banking Giant CBA
PAYDOCK, the payments orchestration platform, has partnered with major Australian banking group The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) to launch PowerBoard, a uniquely simple solution for a merchant’s technology integrations, payments, and fraud prevention needs. Delivering a first in Australian banking, PowerBoard will make enabling and scaling online businesses...
ffnews.com
Tingg by Cellulant Wins Merchants Payment Company of the Year at the 2022 Nigeria Businessday Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards
Tingg, Cellulant’s (https://www.Cellulant.io) acclaimed payment platform has been recognized as the ‘Merchants Payment Company of the Year 2022’, award at the BAFI Awards. The recognition was bestowed at the 10th BusinessDay Banks and other Financial Institutions (BAFI) awards event, which was held in November in Lagos, Nigeria.
ffnews.com
Ziglu’s Mark Hipperson on Why Standards Matter in Fintech
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we spoke to Mark Hipperson, the Founder and CEO of app-orientated fintech, Ziglu, about the company’s recent acquisition by U.S. powerhouse Robinhood and what that means for Ziglu customers and their access to financial services. The company launched two years ago,...
ffnews.com
ACI Worldwide and Vendo Services Partner to Enable Merchants to Offer Cryptocurrency Payments Globally
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, and Vendo Services, a leading European payment service provider (PSP), have announced an extension of their partnership that will enable Vendo Services to offer more than 127 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, to its global merchant customers amid rising customer demand for cryptocurrency payments.
ffnews.com
Paymentology Customer, Tweeq, Among First Fintechs in Saudi Arabia to Receive License From Saudi Central Bank
Paymentology, the world’s first truly global issuer-processor, is today proud to announce its support of customer Tweeq, a leading Saudi Fintech, on being among the first in the Kingdom to achieve an e-money license from The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). With its official SAMA license, Tweeq will soon launch...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Paying By Numbers” – Hugh Burden, AutoRek in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
With transaction processing happening at unprecedented speed and volume, quality data is the only way to complete the picture, says Hugh Burden of automated reconciliations provider AutoRek. THE PAYTECH MAGAZINE: Can you tell us more about yourself, your role at AutoRek and the company itself?. HUGH BURDEN: I head up...
ffnews.com
Plum Stats: Millennial Investors Opt for US and Health as Recession Looms
UK. Millennial investors opted for US and Health stocks in Q3 as they brace their finances for a winter recession, according to new data from smart money app Plum. The three months to September 2022 saw a notable increase in the allocation of funds to American Dream, which tracks US firms from the S&P 500. American Dream took 15.49% of investment in September 2022, up from 11.94% in July.
ffnews.com
Temenos Expands Agreement with Mbanq to Accelerate Banking-as-a-Service in the US
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that Mbanq, one of US’s leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers, has expanded its relationship with Temenos to accelerate BaaS adoption in the US. The agreement deepens the companies’ collaboration after last year’s launch of a joint Credit Union as-a-Service offering (link). Temenos has...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Paying it Forward” – Max Chuard, Temenos in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer at Temenos believes the banking technology provider’s ‘Explainable AI’ is the answer to a growing problem. How we bank, where we bank and who we bank with is changing dramatically. These incredible shifts are being driven by customers wanting and demanding more than ever before. And, if evidence were needed, the rise of buy now, pay later (BNPL) would be a good place to start. Consumers today are used to fast, seamless and personalised experiences, just like those they receive from global entertainment and e-commerce platforms such as Netflix or Amazon. And this is what they want and expect from financial services, too: an intuitive journey with banking embedded into everyday interactions. This is what BNPL provides, as an alternative form of credit, embedded into the point of sale. So, when customers find something they wish to buy, they can immediately benefit from a BNPL loan, without having to be diverted to a separate financial services journey or provider. Decisioning is fast, hard credit checks are rare and there is typically little to no interest charged.
