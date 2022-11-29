ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More
Related
q13fox.com

27 horses seized from Graham property in animal cruelty investigation

GRAHAM, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating an animal cruelty situation in Graham. Deputies say they assisted animal control officers with serving a search warrant on a property near Graham-Kapowsin High School on Monday. The warrant stemmed from an animal cruelty investigation that was launched following a complaint about the treatment of the horses on the property.
GRAHAM, WA
q13fox.com

6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation

SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle woman sentenced for embezzling $2.1M from local business

SEATTLE - A 57-year-old Seattle woman was sentenced to a year in prison for embezzling $2.1 million from a local fitness company. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced Thursday that Michele Sharar was sentenced to one year and one day for wire fraud, funneling millions of dollars from her long-time employer to her personal bank accounts to use for online shopping.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Snow continues to hit the North Sound

Heavy snow is still falling in areas like Lynnwood and Everett, and Snoqualmie Pass is expected to get about 2 feet of snow. FOX 13 has team coverage in several areas seeing accumulation.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Teekah Lewis: Police release new age progression photo of missing girl

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police released an updated age progression photo of Teekah Lewis, the 2-year-old girl who vanished from a Tacoma bowling alley nearly 24 years ago. On Jan. 23, 1999, Teekah was last seen playing at the arcade area at the New Frontier Lanes bowling alley in the 4700 block of Center Street.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Another chance for lowland snow Friday

SEATTLE - Snow showers are wrapping up in the Puget Sound area this morning, but another chance for lowland snow arrives on Friday evening. High pressure is building in to the area bringing mainly dry conditions through Thursday night. Temps will stay chilly today, only reaching the mid 30s. Temps will stay very cold in western Whatcom County due to Fraser Outflow winds. Wind chill temperatures are in the teens up north.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Sheriff Troyer's 911 call played during his trial

The trial continues in the case against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. On Thursday, the jury got to listen to the 911 call at the center of the false reporting case.
q13fox.com

Arlington Police looking for 'person of interest' in shooting

ARLINGTON, Wash. - Arlington Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with an assault and a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. On Nov. 29, police initially responded to N. Olympic Avenue for reports of an assault involving multiple people. Officers then responded to a scene a few blocks away for reports of a man in the street with a possible gunshot wound.
ARLINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

Memorial growing for Puyallup barber shot and killed inside his shop; suspect still sought

PUYALLUP, Wash. - The daytime shooting of a popular businessman and barber has left a community in Puyallup reeling. The owner of JQ Barber Shop at 112 E. Stewart Ave. was shot multiple times on Wednesday while giving an 8-year-old a haircut. The shop is set up in such a way that there are individual rooms for haircuts, so the suspect had to walk into a specific area to shoot the victim, according to police.
PUYALLUP, WA

