Mary Bridge Festival of Trees in Tacoma, Washington
You can take in a beautiful holiday tree and help out a local children's hospital this Friday. Mary Bridge Children's Annual Festival of Trees is happening Friday and Saturday at the Tacoma Armory.
Seattle weather: More lowland snow a possibility - here's when, where to expect it
SEATTLE - Tens of thousands of people were without power Wednesday morning after heavy snow and powerful winds whipped through parts of Western Washington. While the worst of the weather is done with this particular system, we're not out of the woods just yet. There are a few more opportunities of lowland snow ahead.
27 horses seized from Graham property in animal cruelty investigation
GRAHAM, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating an animal cruelty situation in Graham. Deputies say they assisted animal control officers with serving a search warrant on a property near Graham-Kapowsin High School on Monday. The warrant stemmed from an animal cruelty investigation that was launched following a complaint about the treatment of the horses on the property.
'It takes one careless driver:' State agencies urge drivers to follow chain requirements
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - Several chain-carry requirements were in place for SR-18 heading toward Tiger Mountain Summit this past week after multiple crashes were reported on the highway and on other mountain passes due to the snowfall. "It takes one unprepared or careless driver to slow or stop traffic," said...
Expect rain and snow overnight into early Thursday for some areas in Puget Sound
SEATTLE - Winter conditions will continue this week as another front approaches keeping active weather in the forecast. Our weather headlines focus on lowland snow and bitter cold temperatures, along with the potential for freezing neighborhood side streets and overpasses. Allow for extra time out the door Thursday, especially in...
Thousands still without power in Snohomish County following snowstorm
EDMONDS, Wash. - Snohomish County was hit especially hard by this week's snowstorm. Thousands of residents were still without power Thursday afternoon. Crews worked through long lists of people who were out of power in the Edmonds area earlier that morning. "They were cracking and snapping and big flashes of...
A veterinarian's push for inclusivity
Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Cherice Roth, the author of the newest children's book "What Does A Real Doctor Look Like?" stops by Good Day Seattle.
6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation
SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Lowland snow turns to rain overnight before drying out, but winds are gusty into Wednesday morning
SEATTLE - What a wild weather day folks! Lowland snow, rain, and wind created problems across the Sound for many trying to navigate the day. Seattle saw high temperatures much colder than average, landing in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. SeaTac hit 38 around 2:36 p.m. and then cooled off into the low 30s again before warming back up.
Seattle woman sentenced for embezzling $2.1M from local business
SEATTLE - A 57-year-old Seattle woman was sentenced to a year in prison for embezzling $2.1 million from a local fitness company. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced Thursday that Michele Sharar was sentenced to one year and one day for wire fraud, funneling millions of dollars from her long-time employer to her personal bank accounts to use for online shopping.
Snow continues to hit the North Sound
Heavy snow is still falling in areas like Lynnwood and Everett, and Snoqualmie Pass is expected to get about 2 feet of snow. FOX 13 has team coverage in several areas seeing accumulation.
Teekah Lewis: Police release new age progression photo of missing girl
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police released an updated age progression photo of Teekah Lewis, the 2-year-old girl who vanished from a Tacoma bowling alley nearly 24 years ago. On Jan. 23, 1999, Teekah was last seen playing at the arcade area at the New Frontier Lanes bowling alley in the 4700 block of Center Street.
Seattle weather: Another chance for lowland snow Friday
SEATTLE - Snow showers are wrapping up in the Puget Sound area this morning, but another chance for lowland snow arrives on Friday evening. High pressure is building in to the area bringing mainly dry conditions through Thursday night. Temps will stay chilly today, only reaching the mid 30s. Temps will stay very cold in western Whatcom County due to Fraser Outflow winds. Wind chill temperatures are in the teens up north.
Sheriff Troyer's 911 call played during his trial
The trial continues in the case against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. On Thursday, the jury got to listen to the 911 call at the center of the false reporting case.
Power outages still reported in Edmonds from winter storm
High winds and heavy snow knocked out power for thousands at one point. Edmonds residents are still dealing with power outages and now ice from the changing conditions.
Arlington Police looking for 'person of interest' in shooting
ARLINGTON, Wash. - Arlington Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with an assault and a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. On Nov. 29, police initially responded to N. Olympic Avenue for reports of an assault involving multiple people. Officers then responded to a scene a few blocks away for reports of a man in the street with a possible gunshot wound.
Defense, prosecution offer different opening statements during criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff
Opening statements were delivered on Wednesday in the closely-watched criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. From the start, the jury was presented with two radically different versions of the confrontation at the heart of the case.
Cleanup underway after high winds, heavy snow down trees in the North Sound
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The communities of Lynnwood and Edmonds spent the day Wednesday cleaning up heavy snow, downed trees and limbs after a winter storm hit the night before. Jeff Harris spent the morning cleaning up after large branches came down in his driveway and into the street overnight. "Some...
Testimony begins in trial for Pierce County Sheriff; responding officers take the stand
TACOMA, Wash. - Testimony began on Thursday in the criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Troyer is accused of phoning in a false report of him being threatened by a man who turned out to be the neighborhood newspaper deliverer. That call to a South Sound 911 law enforcement-only line was at the center of the testimony on Thursday.
Memorial growing for Puyallup barber shot and killed inside his shop; suspect still sought
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The daytime shooting of a popular businessman and barber has left a community in Puyallup reeling. The owner of JQ Barber Shop at 112 E. Stewart Ave. was shot multiple times on Wednesday while giving an 8-year-old a haircut. The shop is set up in such a way that there are individual rooms for haircuts, so the suspect had to walk into a specific area to shoot the victim, according to police.
