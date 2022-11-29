Read full article on original website
Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise
The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
Missouri Woman Shares How a Shipping Container Became Her Home
You never know when a gift can become something more than you ever expected. That was the situation for a Missouri woman who was gifted a shipping container. That gift eventually became her home and she shared the story of how it happened. I saw the story of Natalie Henry...
KYTV
Springfield couple’s solar system works following On Your Side Investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple has a working solar system following an On Your Side Investigation. You might recall a few weeks ago when we told you about a bankrupt solar company that left thousands of customers across the country in the dark. You might remember Damian and...
Experts Say to Buy a Vacation Rental in a city in Missouri
Experts on a travel website are saying that if you are looking to buy a Vacation Rental to use for yourself and to make some money, then you need to check out this city in Missouri. According to the travel website evolve.com, Branson, Missouri is on the list of the...
ksmu.org
Weekend Outlook December 2-4, 2022
The Library Station will host Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime Friday morning (12/2) at 10 for kids 36 months and younger. Kids six and younger are invited to Racing to Read Storytime Friday morning (12/2) at 11:15 at the Library Station. Friday (12/2) is the last day of Boomer’s...
KYTV
Public school administrators in Ava, Mo. enlist the support of a behavioral health counselor
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - One school district in the Ozarks is taking a new approach to helping students navigate the pressures of learning. Ava Elementary has a new staff member whose role goes beyond teaching. “If students don’t feel safe and secure they’re not going to learn,” said Ava Schools...
9,000 hens killed after bird flu case in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 9,000 laying hens in Webster County were killed after federal officials confirmed an outbreak of bird flu in the flock, state agriculture officials said. It is the 11th case of the highly contagious avian influenza in Missouri this year, involving nearly 435,000 birds on six commercial farms and four […]
Families scramble to deal with higher property taxes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Families in the Ozarks are grappling with higher personal property taxes around the holidays. “This is by far the most expensive year. Last year was $76. This year it’s gone up to $203,” said Kate Martin, a Springfield resident. “I was in shock because last year on my bill I had three […]
KYTV
Flu cases increasing across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Counties in the Ozarks are feeling this flu season. The Texas County Health Department has seen over a 150% increase in flu cases over the last two weeks; nearly a quarter of those cases are kids. “My staff has said we have seen higher numbers of...
933kwto.com
Respiratory Viruses in Full Swing in Springfield
Cox Health Officials say they’re seeing more people come to the hospital with respiratory viruses following the Thanksgiving holiday. Cox Medical Group medical director Doctor Bryan Finke says more people are coming in with the flu, COVID, and RSV. Doctor Finke says the pediatric unit has been full or...
KYTV
City of Wheatland, Mo., receiving more than $960,000 in ARPA money for wastewater improvements
WHEATLAND, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Wheatland will receive more than $960,000 to fix its wastewater systems. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. “This was a grant for improvements to our wastewater system. We’re going to fix some of our I & I and upgrade our lift stations and replace and repair some sewer lines,” said Sonia Kennedy, City Clerk.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fatal crash in Sarcoxie, Missouri carries out execution
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – A Jay man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for shooting and killing his mother and wounding a second family member in northeast Oklahoma. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Christopher Leo Weeley, 42, to 24 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Click here if you would like to read more about this story.
ksmu.org
Arts Council's '$100 & Under Art Market' returns for First Friday Art Walk
Leslie Forrester, executive director of the Springfield Regional Arts Council, joined us this morning on Arts News to talk about the return of the agency’s annual “$100 & Under Art Market.”. “We're kicking off the holiday season with our annual holiday '$100 & Under Art Market,' which will...
Identities revealed in Double-death investigation in Lawrence County, Missouri
UPDATE: The Lawerence County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the two people found dead in a Miller home Thursday, December 1. An autopsy revealed that Caleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller died of a gunshot to the head while he was sleeping and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, KS died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. […]
Chick-fil-A coming to Ozark in 2023
OZARK, Mo. — According to a Facebook post by the Mayor of Ozark, Bradley Jackson, Chick-fil-A will be coming to Ozark via a food truck. Starting in 2023, a Chick-fil-A food truck will be visiting Ozark one day a week. Mayor Jackson says the location is still being determined. “While we would love for them […]
KYTV
EXPERTS SAY: Lack of indoor humidity can lead to issues with your health and home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s that time of year again when humidity is nowhere to be found, both outside and inside your home. Experts say that could harm wooden surfaces inside your home and your personal health. “Wood might start to crack or buckle,” Trevor O’Bryan with Larson Heating...
ksgf.com
Record Flu Cases Reported In Greene County
(KTTS News) — A record number of flu cases were reported in Greene County last month. The Springfield-Greene County Health department says there were 876 cases of flu reported in November – the most flu cases in the month of November in 20 years. So far, more than...
KCTV 5
Border Showdown sells out as Mizzou prepares for KU return
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 8-0 start to the Dennis Gates era certainly has added to the excitement for the upcoming matchup between Missouri and No. 9 Kansas, the second between the two schools in the last two years. On Thursday, Missouri Athletics announced that the first meeting between...
Kansas and Missouri residents die in murder-suicide
New information is released today on a suspected murder-suicide in southwest Missouri.
