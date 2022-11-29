ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KOLR10 News

Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
MISSOURI STATE
ksmu.org

Weekend Outlook December 2-4, 2022

The Library Station will host Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime Friday morning (12/2) at 10 for kids 36 months and younger. Kids six and younger are invited to Racing to Read Storytime Friday morning (12/2) at 11:15 at the Library Station. Friday (12/2) is the last day of Boomer’s...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSN News

9,000 hens killed after bird flu case in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 9,000 laying hens in Webster County were killed after federal officials confirmed an outbreak of bird flu in the flock, state agriculture officials said. It is the 11th case of the highly contagious avian influenza in Missouri this year, involving nearly 435,000 birds on six commercial farms and four […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Families scramble to deal with higher property taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Families in the Ozarks are grappling with higher personal property taxes around the holidays. “This is by far the most expensive year. Last year was $76. This year it’s gone up to $203,” said Kate Martin, a Springfield resident. “I was in shock because last year on my bill I had three […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Flu cases increasing across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Counties in the Ozarks are feeling this flu season. The Texas County Health Department has seen over a 150% increase in flu cases over the last two weeks; nearly a quarter of those cases are kids. “My staff has said we have seen higher numbers of...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Respiratory Viruses in Full Swing in Springfield

Cox Health Officials say they’re seeing more people come to the hospital with respiratory viruses following the Thanksgiving holiday. Cox Medical Group medical director Doctor Bryan Finke says more people are coming in with the flu, COVID, and RSV. Doctor Finke says the pediatric unit has been full or...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fatal crash in Sarcoxie, Missouri carries out execution

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – A Jay man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for shooting and killing his mother and wounding a second family member in northeast Oklahoma. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Christopher Leo Weeley, 42, to 24 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Click here if you would like to read more about this story.
SARCOXIE, MO
KOLR10 News

Chick-fil-A coming to Ozark in 2023

OZARK, Mo. — According to a Facebook post by the Mayor of Ozark, Bradley Jackson, Chick-fil-A will be coming to Ozark via a food truck. Starting in 2023, a Chick-fil-A food truck will be visiting Ozark one day a week. Mayor Jackson says the location is still being determined. “While we would love for them […]
OZARK, MO
ksgf.com

Record Flu Cases Reported In Greene County

(KTTS News) — A record number of flu cases were reported in Greene County last month. The Springfield-Greene County Health department says there were 876 cases of flu reported in November – the most flu cases in the month of November in 20 years. So far, more than...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Border Showdown sells out as Mizzou prepares for KU return

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 8-0 start to the Dennis Gates era certainly has added to the excitement for the upcoming matchup between Missouri and No. 9 Kansas, the second between the two schools in the last two years. On Thursday, Missouri Athletics announced that the first meeting between...
COLUMBIA, MO

