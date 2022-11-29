ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

ocolly.com

‘Just in time for the holidays’: OSU announces a merit-based raise

OSU President Kayse Shrum is keeping her word. The OSU A&M Board of Regents approved, for the second year in a row, a 3% average merit-based raise program for the Stillwater campus. This merit increase program started Thursday. All faculty, staff and administration members hired before July 1, will be eligible for consideration.
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

High 5 Entertainment moving in near Jenks Riverwalk Crossing

JENKS, Okla. — High 5 Entertainment is bringing 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena and axe throwing all to Jenks as part of the Oklahoma Aquarium development. The entertainment venue has previously only had locations in Austin, Texas. “We are excited to welcome them as the...
JENKS, OK
moreclaremore.com

DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
CLAREMORE, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Offers Tulsa Defensive End Transfer Anthony Goodlow

The Cowboys’ coaching staff has offered a second Tulsa defensive transfer this week. After offering Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright on Wednesday, Oklahoma State offered defensive end Anthony Goodlow on Friday morning. Listed at 6-foot-4, 286 pounds, Goodlow had 44 tackles for the Golden Hurricane this past season, including eight tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He was an All-AAC Second Team selection this season.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Drivers Lining Up For 37th Chili Bowl Nationals In Tulsa

More than 100 drivers have already signed up for the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa. The current list of drivers features several from Oklahoma including the defending champion Tanner Thorson. The deadline for early entry is December 9th the event gets underway on January 9th and runs through the 14th.
TULSA, OK
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation Chief Hoskin, Deputy Chief Warner detail newest efforts to address childcare needs across Cherokee Nation Reservation

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, and members of the Cherokee Nation Early Childhood Task Force met recently to discuss a number of major early childcare initiatives in response to the task force analyzing childcare needs within the reservation. Among them are 35 percent pay increases for the tribe’s early childcare workforce, and the creation of Flexible Spending Accounts to help with tribal employees’ childcare expenses.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
familytravelgo.com

Tulsa Holiday Zipline – Everything you need to know

Every holiday season Post Oak Canopy Tours puts on a magical Christmas experience. It’s a Tulsa Christmas experience like no other. Not only do they have a fun zipline over beautiful Christmas lights, they also have an adventure ropes course, a great selection of yard games, free hot chocolate, a food vendor and more all in the midst of Christmas lights.
TULSA, OK

