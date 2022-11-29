Read full article on original website
ocolly.com
‘Just in time for the holidays’: OSU announces a merit-based raise
OSU President Kayse Shrum is keeping her word. The OSU A&M Board of Regents approved, for the second year in a row, a 3% average merit-based raise program for the Stillwater campus. This merit increase program started Thursday. All faculty, staff and administration members hired before July 1, will be eligible for consideration.
Inflation forces Tulsa area small businesses to make changes
Small businesses in Tulsa are taking a hit as inflation continues to roar across the nation. This comes after the pandemic and the supply chain also played a role.
KOKI FOX 23
High 5 Entertainment moving in near Jenks Riverwalk Crossing
JENKS, Okla. — High 5 Entertainment is bringing 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena and axe throwing all to Jenks as part of the Oklahoma Aquarium development. The entertainment venue has previously only had locations in Austin, Texas. “We are excited to welcome them as the...
Famous Oklahoma Native American ballerinas to be on $1 coin
The U.S. Mint will release a new line of $1 coins in 2023 featuring recognition of Oklahoma's famed "Five Moons" Native American ballerinas.
moreclaremore.com
DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers Tulsa Defensive End Transfer Anthony Goodlow
The Cowboys’ coaching staff has offered a second Tulsa defensive transfer this week. After offering Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright on Wednesday, Oklahoma State offered defensive end Anthony Goodlow on Friday morning. Listed at 6-foot-4, 286 pounds, Goodlow had 44 tackles for the Golden Hurricane this past season, including eight tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He was an All-AAC Second Team selection this season.
Oklahoma's Connection To Tragic Piece Of Baseball History
In the storied history of Major League Baseball, only one player has ever died because of an on-field incident. In 1920, Cleveland's Ray Chapman was killed by a pitch thrown by Yankee Carl Mays. A Tulsa man wrote a book on the incident and it's been turned into a documentary, which is now streaming.
Drivers Lining Up For 37th Chili Bowl Nationals In Tulsa
More than 100 drivers have already signed up for the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa. The current list of drivers features several from Oklahoma including the defending champion Tanner Thorson. The deadline for early entry is December 9th the event gets underway on January 9th and runs through the 14th.
KTUL
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Pinnell, Oklahoma Aquarium expected to make major announcement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and Oklahoma Aquarium leadership are expected to make a major announcement during a press conference Tuesday morning. The event will happen at 10:30 a.m. at the aquarium in Jenks. This is a developing story.
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation Chief Hoskin, Deputy Chief Warner detail newest efforts to address childcare needs across Cherokee Nation Reservation
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, and members of the Cherokee Nation Early Childhood Task Force met recently to discuss a number of major early childcare initiatives in response to the task force analyzing childcare needs within the reservation. Among them are 35 percent pay increases for the tribe’s early childcare workforce, and the creation of Flexible Spending Accounts to help with tribal employees’ childcare expenses.
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee KFC selected as only Oklahoma test kitchen for funnel cake fries
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is debuting a new menu item, however Oklahomans will only be able to try it in Muskogee or cross state lines. Funnel cake fires are being tested by KFC in 77 of its locations across the country. The Muskogee KFC, off Main...
Tulsa transfer LB Justin Wright gets quick Oklahoma State offer
It was not long after Tulsa graduate transfer linebacker Justin Wright entered the portal that Oklahoma State was in contact to extend an offer. The Cowboys made a quick move in their pursuit of the 6-foot-2, 244-pound middle linebacker. Wright earned second team all-conference honors in the American this season...
Black Creek members demand to be citizens of Muscogee Creek Nation
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Black Creek members rallied in support of an upcoming court hearing scheduled for Thursday morning. Black Creek Native Americans, known as Creek Freedmen, are demanding to be citizens of the Muscogee Creek Nation. Article 2 of the Treaty of 1866 states that tribes, like Muscogee Creek...
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
Authorities looking for person who poached deer at Turkey Mountain
Authorities are looking for whoever poached a deer at Turkey Mountain, park staff announced Thursday.
KOKI FOX 23
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
KOCO
Over 1,500 students at EPIC Charter Schools experiencing homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY — Over 1,500 students at EPIC Charter Schools are experiencing homelessness. Many students are without backpacks or suitcases to store all their personal things while they travel from place to place. However, one teacher did something about it. The students aren’t in the same place for long,...
familytravelgo.com
Tulsa Holiday Zipline – Everything you need to know
Every holiday season Post Oak Canopy Tours puts on a magical Christmas experience. It’s a Tulsa Christmas experience like no other. Not only do they have a fun zipline over beautiful Christmas lights, they also have an adventure ropes course, a great selection of yard games, free hot chocolate, a food vendor and more all in the midst of Christmas lights.
State Championship 6A-1 Bixby takes on Owasso
Tonight all eyes are on Owasso and Bixby as they go head-to-head for the second time this season and it all comes down to the title game.
Tulsa doctors treating mix of viruses post-Thanksgiving
Doctors in Tulsa are scrambling to meet patients dealing with an array of sicknesses, including RSV, Covid-19, the flu, strep throat and sinus infections after Thanksgiving.
