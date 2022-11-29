Community Health Centers has served as a community partner and health advocate for needy families since 1972. CHC provides quality and compassionate primary healthcare services to insured, uninsured, underinsured and underserved children and adults in Central Florida and including West Orange and Southwest Orange counties. CHC accepts Medicaid, Medicare and most private insurance plans and has a sliding discount program for those with or without insurance. The nonprofit organization provides a number of primary health care services — family medicine, pediatrics, dental, OB/GYN, internal medicine, behavioral health, pharmacy and two new services, optometry and telemedicine — to nearly 70,000 patients each year.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO