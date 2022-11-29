Adele fangirls over Shania Twain after realising icon came to her Las Vegas show

Adele fangirled hard after she found out that Shania Twain came to see her Las Vegas residency.

The singer took to Instagram to share a picture of the Canadian pop icon sitting in the front row at a recent Weekends with Adele performance.

"Thank god you had a hat on Shania Twain I would have self-combusted had I seen it was you!! I adore you, I can't believe you came to my show," her caption said.

Her residency has been running at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace since 18 November.

