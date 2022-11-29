ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Adele fangirls over Shania Twain after realising icon came to her Las Vegas show

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QiDIP_0jRBneAn00

Adele fangirled hard after she found out that Shania Twain came to see her Las Vegas residency.

The singer took to Instagram to share a picture of the Canadian pop icon sitting in the front row at a recent Weekends with Adele performance.

"Thank god you had a hat on Shania Twain I would have self-combusted had I seen it was you!! I adore you, I can't believe you came to my show," her caption said.

Her residency has been running at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace since 18 November.

The Independent

The Independent

