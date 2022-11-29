Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
After the Fall Complete Edition - Official PlayStation VR2 Trailer
In After the Fall, the 4-player co-op will reach an astounding level of immersion that will jolt players as they experience real haptic feedback, a 4K HDR display, and a 110° field of view courtesy of PlayStation VR2. After the Fall Complete Edition is coming to PlayStation VR2 on February 22, 2023.
IGN
Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters - Official Who Are The Goddess Candidates Trailer
In the latest trailer for Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters, we get a look at the Goddess Candidates who are all playable in the game. Neptunia Sisters VS Sisters releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam on January 24, 2023, with preorders starting on December 8.
IGN
Warframe - Official Cross-Platform Play Trailer
Cross-platform play comes to Warframe. Squad up with your friends wherever they play, and get into the game even faster with reduced matchmaking times thanks to a wider pool of available Tenno. To enable, simply toggle the “Cross Platform Play” setting in the Options Menu, and you’ll be able to join a fellow Tenno’s Squad directly, or through Public Matchmaking.
IGN
Night of the Bastard - Official Movie Trailer
Disgruntled hermit Reed lives a solitary life in the desert. After chasing away a group of youths trying to party near his home, Reed’s peaceful life is violently upheaved when a group of savage cultists lay siege to his house. Forced to partner up with one of the party-goers,...
IGN
Pokemon Violet and Scarlet - Full Charizard Raid Gameplay
Pokemon Violet and Scarlet recently added a Charizard Tera Raid that allowed you to capture this coveted Pokemon. Join us as we use our Azumarill team to capture Charizard.
IGN
South Province (Area Five)
South Province (Area Five) is located south of South Province (Area Three) just below the river that divides the two areas, and adjacent to South Province (Area One). It's recommended that your team is around levels 16-24 while navigating this area. This section of IGN's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide contains all available Pokemon to catch, items to find, and trainers to battle while exploring South Province (Area Five).
IGN
Pokemon Go Season of Mythical Wishes Dec 2022
The 2022 holidays are here, and so is a brand new season of Pokemon GO! Season of Mythical Wishes starts on December 1, 2022 at 1 PM PST. Compete in new seasonal Cups, participate in GO Battle Days, and complete Timed Research tasks for extra goodies and rare encounters. On...
IGN
Sims Delivery Express
The Sims Delivery Express (SDX) is a feature for Sims 4 which allows the developers to add new content to the game without releasing a full game patch. Items such as BB items, CAS items, and Scenarios will be available through SDX drops over time.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol - All Gun Schematic Locations
In this The Callisto Protocol tips video, we show you where to find the three gun schematics that you can then unlock with credits at a forge. 00:13 - Skunk Gun Schematic (Chapter 3 - Aftermath) 00:48 - Tactical Pistol Schematic (Chapter 6 - Below) 02:16 - Assault Rifle Schematic...
IGN
North Province (Area One) Trainer Battles
The North Province Area One in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is sandwiched between Glaseado Mountain, Tagtree Thicket, and North Province (Area Two). The trainers here have pokemons that range from levels 47-56. Winning against six trainers in the area will grant you a Stone Edge TM. Want to go back...
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of December 2022
2022 is coming to a close, and while we’re all eagerly awaiting to see what 2023 has in store for us, let’s not forget that this year still has quite a few games before the sun sets completely. Whether you’re looking to get High on Life, or get blasted with nostalgia by Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, there’s going to be plenty to play. Here are all the biggest games releasing on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in December 2022.
IGN
The Best PlayStation Character: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Since its first console was originally released in Japan in 1994, PlayStation has captured the hearts and minds of millions of gamers around the world. Alongside world-class gameplay and cutting-edge graphics, the stories and the characters that inhabit them have been paramount to its success. However, there have been a lot of characters over the years, and it can be tough to know who is the best of the best. So this is exactly why we asked for your help to decide this matter once and for all.
IGN
Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of December 2-6
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Cerberus+1, The Wormhusk Crown, Peregrine Greaves, and Skull of Dire Ahamkara.
IGN
Hiker Daniela
Pokemon: Hippowdon (Lv. 44), Lycanroc (Lv. 44) Hiker Daniela is located right at the end of the ascending path right beside the exit of the caverns.
IGN
These Black Friday Video Game Deals Are Still Live
It was a pretty good Black Friday/Cyber Monday for anyone in the market for video games, accessories, and consoles. There were a number of deals on popular hardware, and deep discounts on some surprisingly recent games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Unfortunately, now that the fire sale holidays are behind us, most of the deals have gone the way of the dodo. However, some great video game deals remain at some retailers. We've flipped through all the deals to find what's left in the ashes of Black Friday. You'll find some real gems below, but don't expect them to stick around much longer.
IGN
Valve Will Give Away Almost Two Hundred Steam Decks at The Game Awards
It's been a big year for Valve — after its Steam Deck launched in February, Valve has finally cleared up supply chain issues and stopped requiring reservations, making the handheld PC a lot easier to get than it was at launch. To celebrate, Valve is giving free Steam Decks...
IGN
Dysterra is a Futuristic Sci-Fi FPS that Challenges Players to Survive Extinction by Any Means Necessary
Dysterra is a brand-new, sci-fi survival game with futuristic FPS gameplay that challenges players to either compete or cooperate on a dying Earth as they strive to secure a one-way ticket to the stars — and survival. Dysterra is now in Early Access on PC via Steam, and we’re...
IGN
Fortnite Fracture Start Time and How to Play
Fortnite Chapter 3 is concluding with a bang. This grand finale event, Fracture, will premiere on December 3, 2022 at 4 PM EST as a limited-time event. Be sure to tune in for the Chapter 3 finale, or you won't be able to experience it again!. On this page of...
IGN
How Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s ‘The Last Chapter’ Update Sets up Mirage
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla released all the way back in Fall of 2020 and has consistently received a slew of updates and DLC. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s final update is here, fittingly named “The Last Chapter”, and is meant to finally sunset Eivor’s long-running story – but it actually does a bit more than that. We all know the next Assassin’s Creed game is coming in 2023, titled “Assassin’s Creed Mirage”, and it appears that The Last Chapter DLC further ties the two games together. Watch the video to find out how, but beware, it will fully spoil the ending of The Last Chapter, and Valhalla’s main story as well.
IGN
Alfornada Cavern
Alfornada Cavern is located below the city of Alfornada and is part of South Province (Area Six). It's recommended that your team is around levels 38-44 while navigating this area. This section of IGN's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide contains all available Pokemon to catch, items to find, and trainers to battle while exploring Alfornada Cavern.
Comments / 0