Read full article on original website
Related
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
GMA anchor TJ Holmes addresses co-host in first on-air appearance after ‘affair’ claims
Good Morning America anchor TJ Holmes addressed his co-host Amy Robach in his first on-air appearance on the show following reports of their alleged “affair”.During the third hour of GMA on Wednesday, Holmes introduced himself to the audience without his usual co-anchor Robach and fellow correspondent Jennifer Ashton sitting next to him. In the footage of GMA3, obtained by DailyMail, the 45-year-old TV host acknowledged his colleagues’ absence.“All right folks, welcome to GMA 3, minus two,” he said. “Ain’t that something? Uh yes, Robach is not here. Dr Ashton, not here. Stuck with me folks.”After laughing while looking at...
Complex
‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Found Dead Outside Factory in Bronx, Arrest Made
Frank Vallelonga Jr., actor and son of the real-life Tony Lip in the 2018 film Green Book, was found dead in New York City earlier this week. He was 60. According to Entertainment Weekly, the New York Police Department received a call early Monday morning about an unconscious and unresponsive body outside a sheet metal manufacturing factory in the Bronx. Authorities identified the individual as Vallelonga, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Complex
Ashanti Says Producer Told Her to Take Shower With Him to Access Music They Made or Pay ‘40 Racks Per Record’
Ashanti has detailed an encounter she had with a producer who held songs they worked on for ransom—unless she agreed to some sketchy terms. In an interview on the Breakfast Club, the singer revealed she got into a “crazy situation” with a producer who initially offered to work with her for free.
Complex
Keke Palmer Agrees to Show Angela Bassett Her Impression as ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ Stars Reunite 16 Years Later
Sixteen years after they played mother and daughter in 2006’s Akeelah and the Bee, Angela Bassett and Keke Palmer reunited in a sit-down interview with Vanity Fair. Bassett, 64, kicked things off by mentioning 29-year-old Keke’s impression of her, which the Nope actress recently updated in a promo for her upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance.
Complex
Anthony Ramos and Director Steven Caple Jr. on Adding Their Cultures to ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’
Creed II director Steven Caple Jr. left the boxing ring behind for an even bigger adventure. Caple is directing the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts film, which is the seventh live-action project in the Transformers universe, and it arrives in theatres on June 9, 2023. Transformers: Rise of the...
NME
Roskilde 2023: Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age and more to headline
Roskilde Festival has announced the first wave of acts for its 2023 edition, including Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age and Christine And The Queens. The non-profit Danish event is due to return for “an eight-day exploration of music, art, activism and community” between June 24 and July 1 next year. Tickets are available to purchase here.
"It Changed Film": 18 Movie Scenes That Folks Believe Are Absolutely Flawless
The Up montage — you know the one — is exquisite, sublime, peerless, and a bunch of other words for "perfect" I found in my thesaurus.
Complex
Late ‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank’s Wife Speaks: ‘I Had No Idea That Jason Was Thinking of Ending Things’
Tammie Frank, wife of the late Jason David Frank, who played the Green and White Ranger on the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, has broken her silence. “My name is Tammie Frank, and my husband was Jason David Frank, who tragically lost his life to suicide just last week,” Frank told People. “While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else. It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family’s tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason’s death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband’s good name slandered.”
Complex
Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape
Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
Complex
‘Super Mario Bros’ Fans Ecstatic About New Trailer’s Reveal of Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach
A new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie dropped on Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct virtual presentation. Initially expected to arrive this December but now set to hit theaters next April, Mario Bros. includes a star-studded voice talent roster led by Chris Pratt (Mario), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Jack Black (Bowser), Charlie Day (Luigi), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.
Complex
Zoe Saldaña Talks Difference Between Trekkies and Marvel Fans on ‘Hot Ones’
Hot questions and even hotter wings collide once again on the latest episode of Hot Ones with host Sean Evans. This week’s guest is none other than Zoe Saldaña, who will next be seen in the long-awaited Avatar sequel The Way of Water, out this month. Of course, this is not the only enthusiasm-spurring franchise of which Saldaña is a part. Her extensive filmography also includes three Star Trek entries and two (plus another next year) Guardians of the Galaxy films.
BBC
Liverpool film studios: Work to start on former Littlewoods site
Development work on a former Littlewoods site is due to begin as part of a plan to create a £70m film studio. A deal has been agreed with developer Capital & Centric to start the first phase of the project in Liverpool. A total of £8m was approved for...
Complex
‘Tunnel Vision’: Ja Rule Takes a Look Back as He Starts a New Personal Era
From 1999-2003 Ja Rule was among the biggest rappers on Earth, alongside his Murder Inc. (supergroup that never was) cohort of Jay-Z and DMX. The Hollis kid’s trajectory was fairly stunning, introducing himself with a stellar but very safe late ’90s traditional New York Def Jam rap album in Venni Vetti Vecci before hitting on the Murder Inc. Records sound Ja broke with his second album, Rule 3:36 and the pop classics “Put It on Me” and “Between Me and You.” Ja was uniquely situated, with a melodic, pop-friendly approach to rap at the very moment rap went pop, and became mainstream and commercial in a way it never had been before, and changed rap as we know it.
Complex
Drake’s NYC Apollo Theater Concert Dates Postponed to 2023
Drake’s pair of Apollo Theater shows have been postponed to January less than a week ahead of the previously scheduled dates, per a statement sent to Complex. The Her Loss rapper was originally set to perform at the New York City venue in November, but he decided to move the show to December and add a second one after the date clashed with Takeoff’s funeral in Atlanta. Citing “production delays,” the two shows will now be held on Jan. 21 and 22.
wmagazine.com
Ludovic de Saint Sernin Has Been Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester
The fashion world shuffle continues, and following the news of Alessandro Michele’s departure from Gucci and Raf Simmons’ eponymous label closing over the past few weeks, we finally have news that promises a new era. Ludovic de Saint Sernin, known for his own provocative namesake label, has been named the creative director of Ann Demeulemeester and will show his first collection for the brand in March 2023 during Paris Fashion Week.
Complex
Demna Addresses Balenciaga Controversy: ‘I Need to Learn From This’
Demna haș shared a “personal message” regarding the ongoing Balenciaga controversy, which was recently revealed to have spurred legal action. In a statement shared to Instagram on Friday, Demna—who’s served as artistic director for the luxury house since 2015—said he wanted to “personally apologize” for what he described as the “wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids.”
Complex
D Double E, Kano, Knucks, Mahalia, Skillibeng Among Winners At 2022 MOBO Awards
Last night, the MOBO Awards took over London’s OVO Wembley Arena for their 25th anniversary edition, and they pulled out all the stops, with live performances, a few viral moments, and a couple of new categories to boot. Livestreamed on YouTube (with a special broadcast to be shown on...
Complex
What to Watch This Week: ‘Willow,’ ‘Violent Night,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ and More
We took a little break from What to Watch to celebrate Thanksgiving the way it should be celebrated—binging TV, eating turkey, and doing nothing at all. Now that the holiday has come to pass, we’re in the full Christmas spirit. What better way to kick off the season than with a little film about a terrible, awful, bad Santa? Violent Night is hitting theaters this weekend and it promises all the gore that you usually don’t expect from a holiday movie but it seems to be a fun ride anyway.
Comments / 0