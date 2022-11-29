ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Announce Birth Of Second Child

By Jason Hall
KKCW K103 Portland
KKCW K103 Portland
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6v7b_0jRBn4g000
Photo: Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany , announced the birth of their second child in a joint Instagram post Monday (November 28) night.

" Patrick ' Bronze ' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍," the couple wrote alongside a photo of the newborn's feet inside a onesie while laying on a blanket with their last name embroidered on it and next to a silver chain that includes the word "bronze."

The child's birth came days after Brittany Mahomes shared a carousel of pregnancy photos on Instagram along with the caption, "Can’t believe I’ll soon have 2 little loves🥹🤎."

Brittany had previously given birth to the couple's first child, daughter Sterling Skye , 20 months prior.

The couple publicly announced that they were expecting their second child in May in a family photo shared on their Instagram accounts, which showed Sterling Skye holding a sign that reads "big sister duties coming soon."

Patrick and Brittany announced they were expecting their first son in an exclusive gender reveal video photoshoot with PEOPLE Magazine one month later.

Patrick proposed to Brittany, his high school sweetheart, at Arrowhead Stadium when he received his Super Bowl LIV championship ring in September 2020 and the couple wed on March 12, 2022 in Hawaii.

Mahomes currently leads the NFL with 3,585 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns through his first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling, 20 Months, Are the Cutest Duo in Matching Sneakers: Photo

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye and will welcome a baby boy early next year Sterling Skye is taking after her daddy! On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable new photo on her Instagram Story of husband Patrick Mahomes and their 20-month-old daughter wearing matching red sneakers. In the cute snap, Patrick holds his little girl on his lap and looks over at her as Sterling keeps her focus on the camera. The father-daughter duo both sport the same pair of Adidas sneakers from Patrick's Home colorway...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Welcome Baby Boy: Photo

Brittany Mahomes is now a boy mom! The wife of Patrick Mahomes, 27, gave birth on Monday, November 28, and the duo took to Instagram to share the happy news via a joint announcement. “Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III,” they captioned a pic of the baby from the waist down, wearing a cozy pair of brown and white newborn PJs. “11/28/22 7lbs 8oz.” They finished the post with a simple white heart. Baby “Bronze” was positioned sweetly on a fuzzy brown blanket imprinted with “Mahomes” in the pattern. Baby boy Patrick joins big sister Sterling, who is just 20 months old.
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Smiles in Snaps with Daughter Sterling, Who 'Said No to Photos Today'

Brittany Mahomes is still attending game days with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, to cheer on husband Patrick Mahomes as they await the birth of their second baby Brittany Mahomes is capturing memories with her little girl, even when she isn't the most into it. The pregnant mom, 27, shared photos from the pair's outing to Patrick Mahomes' NFL game, where the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Current co-owner was happy to cheer her husband on in the victory, though daughter...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Buys $11.5 Million Mansion Directly Across From Tom Brady After Amicable Divorce

Gisele Bundchen has a new crib in Miami, Florida! The model has reportedly bought a gorgeous new home close by her ex-husband Tom Brady, according to Page Six. The outlet shared photos, which you can see here, of the amazing 6,600 square-foot mansion, which is so close to her the NFL star’s place, which is under-construction, on Indian Creek Island. The new place will definitely make co-parenting a breeze for the two stars.
MIAMI, FL
E! News

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Addresses Speculation She’s in Labor During Patrick Mahomes’ Game

Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes is running interference on the status of baby no. 2. The 27-year-old—who is expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes—recently clarified that she was not in fact, in labor, after fans noticed her absence on Twitter during the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Is Every Stubborn Toddler as She Adorably Refuses to Look at the Camera

Sterling Mahomes, bless her tiny soul, was not having it with Brittany Mahomes‘ photoshoot at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game, and all toddler parents will be able to relate to the mama’s comical struggle to get her daughter to look at the camera. Captioning her Instagram post “Sterling said no to photos today, but she’s still cute😂😍❤️ #gochiefs,” the soon-to-be mom of two shared a few snaps of her and Sterling’s coordinating outfits, and the 1-year-old looked anywhere but the camera in a hilarious show of determined resistance. In one snap, the tiny tot is distractedly munching on a snack while gazing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger Kisses Granddaughter Eloise, 6 Months, In Sweet Baptism Photo

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, documented her family’s busy Thanksgiving weekend on Instagram with rare photos of all her loved ones, including her dad Arnold Schwarzenegger. In the third photo in Katherine’s post, Arnold, 75, sweetly kissed his 6-month-old granddaughter Eloise on the cheek at church for her baptism. Katherine, who shares baby Eloise with husband Chris Pratt, 43, didn’t show her youngest daughter’s face in the photo with Arnold.
People

90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Share 'Obligatory Family' Photos on Thanksgiving

"Thankful is an understatement," Loren Brovarnik wrote on Thursday in the Instagram post featuring pictures of herself with her husband Alexei and their three kids Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are grateful for their family of five on Thanksgiving.  During the holiday celebration on Thursday, the After the 90 Days couple shared photos of their family featuring themselves and three of their kids — daughter Ariel Raya, 11 weeks, and sons Asher Noah, 15 months old, and Shai Josef, 2. "Obligatory family photo. 3x a charm. Thankful is an understatement....
FLORIDA STATE
KKCW K103 Portland

KKCW K103 Portland

Portland, OR
5K+
Followers
968
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland's Best Variety of the 80s, 90s, and Today

 https://k103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy