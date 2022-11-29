ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

8-Year-Old Bags 167-inch Mystery Buck

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aiaVJ_0jRBmRkr00
Photo by: David C Stephens

It always makes us proud when we hear stories of youth hunters going out to try their hand at the sport. However, when they get a harvest, it’s even better. For one Mississippi eight-year-old, he’s now accomplished something some seasoned buck hunters may never achieve.

According to reports, Winston Pleasant of Jackson, Mississippi recently tagged one heck of deer. However, it may be bittersweet considering he may never get the same buck again.

His monster buck unofficially gross-scored over 167— a measurement few hunters will ever grab. In addition, the buck weighed an estimated 270 pounds. However, it’s still unclear where he came from.

“Nobody had seen him,” said Pleasant’s dad, Chandler, of the behemoth of a buck. “We have trail cameras and nobody had seen him.”

He added: “It was a complete surprise. That was the biggest deer killed on that property in 10 years.” Winston took the buck earlier this month on Nov. 12. It was also the second Saturday of Mississippi’s deer youth season.

“We weren’t hunting for a giant,” admitted Chandler. “I just wanted Win to get his first buck. It didn’t matter what size. We just wanted a mature buck.”

Then, his son would get his shot. However, it came and went too quickly. When seven deer walked into range, Winston was in the blind while his dad was on the top step. When they saw one buck, they estimated it was in the 140 range, however, the opportunity was gone before they could line up the shot.

Eight-year-old hunter stuns his dad with his patience and precision

Downcast from the missed opportunity, the father and son thought their luck had run out. However, something told them to keep trying as they noticed a pick-up in deer movement.

“We saw 42 deer,” Chandler admitted, before adding that it was “unusual.”

He continued: “There were deer all over the place. There was never a point in the sit when we didn’t have a deer in front of us except maybe 10 or 15 minutes. It was unquestionably the craziest hunt I’ve ever been on.”

Despite catching glimpses of plenty of deer, nothing came into their view until just after 5 p.m. “I looked and immediately knew he was a shooter,” Chandler revealed. According to Chandler, the buck was over 100 years away and stood eerily still. After taking a look at him, he told his son, “Take your time and don’t miss.”

In hindsight, he admits he may have been putting too much pressure on his son by saying that. However, he dropped in his tracks.

“He took his time and he smoked him,” he said proudly of his son. “The deer fell on the spot. We were immediately celebrating.”

In the end, his 12-point buck’s main beam measured 25 1/8 inches and 24 6/8 inches with a 17 6/8-inch inside spread. The deer’s gross score was also 167 4/8 inches.

Comments / 29

nomorenfl
3d ago

270 pnds. I would have to see that on a scale to believe a Mississippi buck at 270. Must be an imported buck prolly shot it in an enclosed guide hunt

Reply(3)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

11-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Dies in Deer Hunting Incident

An 11-year-old boy from Wisconsin died Sunday morning after a tragic hunting incident. The young hunter’s death came after his chest was pierced by a bullet. KSTP, an ABC affiliate, reported that around 9 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was attempting to unload a firearm that had been in the backseat of a vehicle. It was then that the gun discharged. Sadly, the bullet struck the 11-year-old victim in the chest, later leading to his death. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states the deer hunting incident took place in the town of Seneca, WI. Seneca is located in Green Lake County.
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front

Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
People

Missing Boy, Who Got Lost in N.C. Woods While Skipping School to Play Xbox, Slept in RV and Befriended a Cat

FBI and local police helped search for Bentley Stancil, who found shelter, fed himself and could be heading home with a new pet, according to his aunt A young boy was found after he got lost in the woods when he tried to skip school earlier this week to play video games. According to NBC affiliate WRAL, 9-year-old Bentley Stancil was seen running into the woods near his home in Wendell, North Carolina, on Tuesday morning instead of boarding his bus to school. FOX affiliate WGHP reported...
WENDELL, NC
Outsider.com

Teen Bowhunter Brings Down ‘Triple-Beam’ Whitetail Buck in Minnesota

Carson Reeve had every reason not to go out and hunt on Nov. 5th and 6th. The 19-year-old has stayed busy lately as he’s gearing up for his first college baseball season. Then, when he’s not at practice, he helps his parents, who host their own hunting show, and films their hunts. In addition, he’s also got school during the week. However, despite the tight schedule, something told the Minnesota native to go out and hunt on the morning of Nov. 5th and 6th. Lucky enough for him, he tagged a massive three-beamed whitetail buck that day.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: These Two Ohio Bucks With Legs, Antlers Intertwined Have Hunters Sounding Off

Renowned outdoorsman Steven Rinella posted a crazy picture of two dead bucks who have their antlers—and their legs—entwined with each other. The post doesn’t offer much explanation as to how these two bucks ended up in this exact predicament, but we can safely assume they were sparring and got too intertwined. We can assume they then died after not being able to free themselves.
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Pennsylvania Poacher Busted With Nearly 40 Bucks in His Possession

A man from Kunkletown, Pennsylvania was arrested on the evening of Nov. 15 on multiple charges of poaching. Pennsylvania State Police at Lehighton took David J. Frantz Sr., 59, into custody after responding to a complaint from a resident of Polk Township. The resident described an unknown F-150 parked on private property with the door ajar and a rifle visible on the front seat.
KUNKLETOWN, PA
The Independent

Alabama father arrested after four young sisters disappear from small town

An Alabama father has been arrested after his four daughters vanished from a small town in Talladega County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) sent out an emergency missing child alert on Thursday night, saying that the four girls in the Buchanan family had been missing since 11.35am in Sylacauga, southeast of Birmingham. The four sisters – Aaliyah Grace, 12, Isabella Jane, 9, Lacey Nicole, 7, and Gracelyn Hope, 2 - were confirmed to have been found safe in Clayton County, Georgia, on Friday afternoon. Their father, Clifton Christopher Buchanan, was arrested in Etowah County, Alabama, on Friday. His arrest...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’ Anchors Romance Revealed

It appears like two anchors from “Good Morning America” are becoming more than colleagues. According to recent reports, new photos of longtime GMA co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes show the pair getting close while in New York City. The two have been co-anchors of the segment “GMA3:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Up to 40,000 minks that escaped Ohio farm are being hunted and killed by locals with police using snow plow to clear carcasses

Thousands of minks who were released from a northwest Ohio farm are being hunted by armed locals and killed on local roads, authorities say.Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach said an estimated 10,000 minks were let loose from Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township overnight on Tuesday, in a statement posted to social media.With hundreds of minks being killed while trying to cross US Route 127 near the farm, authorities brought in snow plows to clear the carcasses, Mr Riggenbach said. WTOL11 reported that locals with firearms headed to the area to cull the carnivorous predators who...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

597K+
Followers
67K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy