Read full article on original website
Related
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
GMA anchor TJ Holmes addresses co-host in first on-air appearance after ‘affair’ claims
Good Morning America anchor TJ Holmes addressed his co-host Amy Robach in his first on-air appearance on the show following reports of their alleged “affair”.During the third hour of GMA on Wednesday, Holmes introduced himself to the audience without his usual co-anchor Robach and fellow correspondent Jennifer Ashton sitting next to him. In the footage of GMA3, obtained by DailyMail, the 45-year-old TV host acknowledged his colleagues’ absence.“All right folks, welcome to GMA 3, minus two,” he said. “Ain’t that something? Uh yes, Robach is not here. Dr Ashton, not here. Stuck with me folks.”After laughing while looking at...
In Style
Hailey Bieber's Micro-Mini Sweater Dress Could Not Have Been Any Shorter
From completely sheer dresses to the tiniest miniskirts, Hailey Bieber has long proven that she’s not too concerned with dressing for the fall weather — a luxury those living in temperate Southern California can often afford. Even so, the supermodel’s latest itty bitty date night look really pushed the envelope on acceptable late-November attire, sacrificing warmth for the sake of fashion yet again.
In Style
Kate Middleton Wore a Blue Houndstooth Dress During a Solo Outing at Harvard
From cozy black turtlenecks to the burgundy pantsuit of our dreams, Kate Middleton has been positively acing East Coast dressing while galavanting around Massachusetts with Prince William this week — and her latest (solo) outing was no exception. On Friday, the Princess of Wales spent the morning in Cambridge,...
Willow Smith's Low-Rise Pants Come With Crystal-Lined Hip Cutouts
It may have been Will Smith's big night at the "Emancipation" premiere on Nov. 30, but all eyes were on Willow's edgy outfit. The "Psychofreak" singer attended the Los Angeles screening in a black cropped vest and low-rise hip-cutout pants from Stella McCartney's spring 2023 collection. These weren't your average cutout pants though: both side cutouts were shaped like a half star wrapped around the hip and lined with silver crystals for some added sparkle.
In Style
Kate Middleton’s Latest Look Paid Tribute to Princess Diana in the Most Subtle Way
Kate Middleton is and always will be a fashion icon. The newly-appointed Princess of Wales brings her elegant style wherever she goes, whether it’s to visit school children or strut through a gala. But perhaps the most alluring part of Middleton’s style is her ability to dress her looks up or down. We’ve seen the Princess of Wales don everything from haute couture gowns to lace-up combat boots. Most recently, Middleton relied on her go-to look with an ode to the late Princess Diana.
In Style
Emily Blunt's Kids Think She Married John Krasinski "Out of Charity"
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt may have solidified their spot as one of the most impressive celebrity It couples of the moment (acting! Directing! Producing! What can’t they do?), but as far as their two daughters are concerned, Krasinski’s job isn’t anything out of the ordinary. During...
In Style
The Breathable Sneakers Mila Kunis and Hilary Duff Wear on Repeat Are Up to 50% Off Now in a Rare Sale
IMO, shoes are the most important wardrobe staple. There, I said it. Hear me out: Yes, handbags are essential for holding your on-the-go necessities, and you need a solid winter coat to stay warm, but unless you live on the beach, shoes can never be left behind. Whether you’re walking to your local coffee shop or running to catch the train, you need a good pair of sneakers that can handle it all — which is why you should invest in a pair that’s stylish, functional, and affordable.
In Style
Drew Barrymore Named This Night Serum One of Her Top Gift Picks, and Fans Say It Gives Them “Glowy AF” Skin
I’m always in a time crunch. I’m either sprinting to catch the train, rushing to grab my morning coffee, or quickly making a midday salad. Blame it on NYC or my over-packed schedule, but I don’t have time for extras, only the necessities. So, I’ve learned to think strategically about my time, habits, and the products I use. One product I may have to add to my streamlined skincare collection is the multi-tasking Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment — and it’s one of Drew Barrymore’s go-to gifting picks.
In Style
The Trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Is Here
After months of waiting and several alleged postponements, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, is almost here. And to tie us over until the bombshell series hits the streaming giant sometime in December (People reports), Netflix just released the first trailer for the show, teasing an intimate, behind-the-scenes look into the couple’s story.
In Style
Mariah Carey's Version of an LBD Included a Plunging Neckline and Two Leg Slits
It's that time of year again: Mariah Carey's moment to shine. Once Thanksgiving ends and the holiday season begins, the icon is the first person we look to for a little festive inspiration. And the queen of Christmas has spoken: ditch the sparkles and reach for your little black dress this season.
In Style
Kate Middleton Matched Her Chanel Bag to Her Bordeaux Suit
Although Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, have only been in Boston, Mass., for little more than 24 hours, the Princess of Wales is already racking up major style points. Just last night, she wore vintage Chanel while taking in a basketball game and today, as she visited Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, she pulled out another Chanel piece. This time, it was an oxblood-colored handbag with an intricate gilt handle, which coordinated perfectly with the bordeaux color of her suit.
In Style
Kate Middleton Wore Vintage Chanel Courtside at a Celtics Game
When it comes to celebrity courtside style, stars typically falls into two camps: those who deck themselves out in designer clothing, knowing full well they will be photographed for the world to see, and others who attempt to go incognito for the sporty occasion in jeans and their favorite team's jersey. As for Kate Middleton? She, unsurprisingly, represents the former category.
In Style
Dua Lipa Paired a Vibrant Leather Trench Coat With the Most Dangerous Accessory
While Dua Lipa is known for delivering looks that expertly combine style with comfort, her latest look offered up a fresh — but no less fashionable — take by fusing style with ... self-defense?. On Wednesday, the pop star hit the streets of New York City before attending...
In Style
Hilary Duff Won't Let Her Family Listen to Her 2002 Holiday Album
Hilary Duff has played many roles in her life, from Disney's Lizzie McGuire to Sophie from How I Met Your Father, but arguably her most important role in life has been that of a mother. The mom of three often (and honestly!) shares stories about her little ones on social media, but earlier this year, she managed to make things extra official, adding the title of Chief Mom Officer for Carter's to her resume.
Comments / 0