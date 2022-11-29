ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.7 The Hawk

Comments / 0

Related
105.7 The Hawk

Save Money it’s the Very Lowest Property Taxes in All of New Jersey

One thing that we always hear about here in the Garden State is "property taxes". According to Quicken Loans, "New Jersey, Illinois and New Hampshire top the list of states with the highest effective property tax rates. This means that, with the average home price in New Jersey at $500,628 in the first quarter of 2021, the homeowner would pay just over $10,660 in yearly property taxes."
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

‘No appetite’ for more tax hikes, say NJ lawmakers

In the face of decades high inflation and the prospect of a U.S. recession already squeezing New Jersey families, will those pressures be intensified by higher taxes in 2023?. Gov. Phil Murphy will not present his budget plan until February of next year, but legislative leaders said Tuesday that preliminary talks are already underway.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

This Is How High New Jersey Ranks For Christmas Spending

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, we start to really focus on just how much money we are going to drop this holiday season. The short answer is a lot. We all have a big gift list. We love the people on it and we want to make them happy this Christmas, but there is no doubt the price tag for all of it is high this year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Murphy admits state failed NJ’s elderly veterans

Gov. Phil Murphy is finally admitting state-run veteran's homes in New Jersey have been so poorly mismanaged and conditions have become so dangerous for residents that the state must give up operational control. Murphy has ordered the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to seek an outside contractor to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Learning loss could be catastrophic in NJ schools

Education experts have been warning for months about the severe toll nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning has taken on New Jersey school kids. Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has refused to release the results of standardized testing done in Spring of 2022 without explanation. However, the Newark Public...
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

What to know about getting a real Christmas tree in NJ

BELVIDERE — Now that it’s December, it’s time to get or start thinking about getting a fresh, live Christmas tree at a New Jersey farm. The crop is looking good this year, said Tim Dunne, owner of Woodsedge Tree Farm in Belvidere and vice president of The New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association.
BELVIDERE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

WATCH: Explosives bring down former NJ power plant

SWEDESBORO — The nucleus of a former coal-fired power plant was blasted to the ground Friday morning. Total Wrecking shared video, including aerial footage, of the demolition of Logan Generating Station. A 430-foot stack and 190-foot boiler were destroyed in just seconds. Local and state leaders were on hand...
SWEDESBORO, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ

A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ spending $25M preparing for America’s 250th birthday

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP – New Jersey will spend $25 million in federal funds restoring 10 Revolutionary War historic sites in the state, officials announced Tuesday. The spending is part of preparations for the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary in 2026 – marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed. Gov. Phil Murphy said there will be more to follow.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme

Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy