4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
Cleveland county deputy vehicle hit by woman being investigated for DUI
A frightening video has just been released by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office of a high-speed car crashing into a deputy vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the highway. The woman who hit him is now being investigated for driving under the influence.
KOCO
Man accused in quadruple murder at marijuana farm returned to Oklahoma, in jail
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — A man accused of murdering four people and injuring another in an execution-style shooting at a marijuana farm is back in Oklahoma. On Nov. 20, three men and a woman were murdered and another victim was injured in a shooting at a marijuana farm near Hennessey in Kingfisher County. All five victims were identified as Chinese Nationals.
OKC police looking for suspect who shot a man walking home from work
An Oklahoma City man was shot while walking home from work when a stranger approached him wearing a mask, pulled out a gun and started firing at him.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police investigate third shooting in same area
OKLAHOMA CITY — A masked man ran away after shooting someone in an Oklahoma City neighborhood Wednesday night. This is the third shooting to occur in the area around SE 51 Street in the past few months. The previous two shootings were deadly. A 9-year-old boy and an 18-year-old...
okcfox.com
OKCPD searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit and run accident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in a deadly hit and run. The accident occurred Nov. 22 around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of W. Reno. Police say the female victim and...
Three killed in Caddo County crash
Officials say three people were pronounced dead following a Caddo County crash.
Man Shot 5 Times While Walking Home From Work In SE Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City man was walking home from work Wednesday night when he was ambushed with gunfire. Police are looking for the suspect who took off on foot in the area of Southeast 51st and Bryant Avenue. The 30-year-old victim told police he tried to take cover by running into...
KOCO
New information released about shooting at Edmond insurance agency
EDMOND, Okla. — New information has been released about a shooting and suicide at an Edmond insurance agency. A Facebook post provided a possible motive as police continue the investigation. The post was made just minutes, maybe even moments, before the attack. Police said Robert Arnest went into an...
1600kush.com
Stillwater ex-con jailed on fentanyl trafficking charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater ex-convict has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending a Dec. 5 court appearance on a felony charge of possessing 11 grams of fentanyl — which is 11 times the amount required for trafficking the drug. If convicted of fentanyl trafficking, Michael Lynn Rush,...
Highway renamed for fallen Canadian County lieutenant
A Canadian County Sheriff's deputy who died while on duty is being remembered years after her death.
KOCO
Video shows intense moments suspected drunken driver crashes into Cleveland County deputy's car
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A Cleveland County deputy is miraculously back at work days after a terrifying scare caught on camera. Lt. Ryan Graham was conducting a traffic stop along Highway 39 near Purcell when a suspected drunken driver crashed into the patrol car he was in. "Moments before...
Police: Teen shot in northeast Oklahoma City
Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot a teenager in northeast Oklahoma City.
OHP identifies man killed in I-40 auto-pedestrian hit-and-run
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the man whose body was found along a busy roadway Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
News On 6
DEADline: Who Murdered OKC Metro Barber Joseph Jackson?
Six years ago, a neighbor found Oklahoma City metro barber Joseph Jackson, 42, dead in the garage of his townhouse. Investigators say it appeared Jackson opened the door to his killer. Oklahoma City Police are opening the case files to News 9’s licensed investigator Lisa Monahan and photojournalist Mike Weber....
Moore police investigating alleged assault
Authorities are asking for the public's help as they investigate an alleged assault in Moore.
okcfox.com
Stillwater police looking for man involved in burglary
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police are asking the public for their help in identifying a man involved in a burglary. On Sunday, Nov. 27, Stillwater police responded to a call about a burglary. The burglary occurred some time between Nov. 17 and Nov. 27 when the victim was out of town.
KOCO
17-year-old attacks gas station clerk in Stillwater while stealing alcohol
STILLWATER, Okla. — It was a scary day Sunday after a 17-year-old tried to steal alcohol from a Stillwater gas station. Instead of running away, the 17-year-old attacked the clerk while his friends surrounded the convenience store. The owner saw the teen grabbing alcohol and bolting out the back door without paying.
Viral Video Leads To OKC Animal Abuse Arrest
A volunteer from Mutts Misfits captured video of a man displaying acts of animal cruelty. The viral video shows the suspect throwing the dog out the door of a home and into a backyard. Oklahoma City Police arrested Robby Jackson earlier this month and Jackson is facing animal cruelty charges....
Denied Insurance Claim Led To Deadly Shooting In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police released more information on Tuesday about a deadly shooting inside a business on the northwest side of the city. Police confirmed a Midwest City man was enraged over a denied claim and shot a woman inside an insurance agency before Robert Arnest, 65, turned the gun on himself. Arnest died at the scene and the insurance agency employee was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot injury and remained in the intensive care unit.
KOCO
OCPD: Person injured, suspect dead after reported shooting at Edmond business
EDMOND, Okla. — One person was injured and a suspect is dead after a reported shooting Monday afternoon at an Edmond business. Around 2 p.m., police responded to reports that a suspect was firing shots inside an insurance business in the 2900 block of Northwest 156th Street, near May Avenue and Northwest 150th Street. Police said they believe the calls came from people inside the business.
