Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma City police investigate third shooting in same area

OKLAHOMA CITY — A masked man ran away after shooting someone in an Oklahoma City neighborhood Wednesday night. This is the third shooting to occur in the area around SE 51 Street in the past few months. The previous two shootings were deadly. A 9-year-old boy and an 18-year-old...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

New information released about shooting at Edmond insurance agency

EDMOND, Okla. — New information has been released about a shooting and suicide at an Edmond insurance agency. A Facebook post provided a possible motive as police continue the investigation. The post was made just minutes, maybe even moments, before the attack. Police said Robert Arnest went into an...
EDMOND, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater ex-con jailed on fentanyl trafficking charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater ex-convict has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending a Dec. 5 court appearance on a felony charge of possessing 11 grams of fentanyl — which is 11 times the amount required for trafficking the drug. If convicted of fentanyl trafficking, Michael Lynn Rush,...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

DEADline: Who Murdered OKC Metro Barber Joseph Jackson?

Six years ago, a neighbor found Oklahoma City metro barber Joseph Jackson, 42, dead in the garage of his townhouse. Investigators say it appeared Jackson opened the door to his killer. Oklahoma City Police are opening the case files to News 9’s licensed investigator Lisa Monahan and photojournalist Mike Weber....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Stillwater police looking for man involved in burglary

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police are asking the public for their help in identifying a man involved in a burglary. On Sunday, Nov. 27, Stillwater police responded to a call about a burglary. The burglary occurred some time between Nov. 17 and Nov. 27 when the victim was out of town.
STILLWATER, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Denied Insurance Claim Led To Deadly Shooting In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police released more information on Tuesday about a deadly shooting inside a business on the northwest side of the city. Police confirmed a Midwest City man was enraged over a denied claim and shot a woman inside an insurance agency before Robert Arnest, 65, turned the gun on himself. Arnest died at the scene and the insurance agency employee was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot injury and remained in the intensive care unit.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OCPD: Person injured, suspect dead after reported shooting at Edmond business

EDMOND, Okla. — One person was injured and a suspect is dead after a reported shooting Monday afternoon at an Edmond business. Around 2 p.m., police responded to reports that a suspect was firing shots inside an insurance business in the 2900 block of Northwest 156th Street, near May Avenue and Northwest 150th Street. Police said they believe the calls came from people inside the business.
EDMOND, OK

