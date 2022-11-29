Read full article on original website
Murphy admits state failed NJ’s elderly veterans
Gov. Phil Murphy is finally admitting state-run veteran's homes in New Jersey have been so poorly mismanaged and conditions have become so dangerous for residents that the state must give up operational control. Murphy has ordered the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to seek an outside contractor to...
Old water-infrastructure danger in NJ: What you should be doing daily
Is the water coming out of the taps in your home safe to drink?. Top environmental leaders and water experts are attending a special water infrastructure conference in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2 with the goal of promoting resilient and healthy water strategies in New Jersey. Jersey Water Works Co-Chairman...
NJ State Police trooper catches woman falling from overpass
A State Police trooper was literally in the right place at the right time on the Atlantic City Expressway Thursday afternoon. The westbound lanes and shoulders of the highway were closed around 1:30 p.m. at Exit 41 in Winslow Township when a woman threatened to jump off the overpass. Crisis...
Save Money it’s the Very Lowest Property Taxes in All of New Jersey
One thing that we always hear about here in the Garden State is "property taxes". According to Quicken Loans, "New Jersey, Illinois and New Hampshire top the list of states with the highest effective property tax rates. This means that, with the average home price in New Jersey at $500,628 in the first quarter of 2021, the homeowner would pay just over $10,660 in yearly property taxes."
Helping to feed those less fortunate in New Jersey
A win-win Murphy said the New Jersey Economic Development Authority launched the Sustain and Serve NJ program after the pandemic began. He said Sustain and Serve "has provided direct grants to nonprofit organizations to work with restaurants in their own backyards to provide meals to individuals and families who are facing food insecurity.”
Lawmakers eye plan for simple threat that kills 600 a year in NJ
TRENTON – With the number of deaths caused by falls in New Jersey up nearly 50% over the past decade, state lawmakers are considering spending nearly $12 million on a prevention program. Falls are the leading cause of death from unintentional injury among those 60 and older in New...
NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores
A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning
For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
You Won’t Like New Jersey’s Latest Roadway Report Card Fail
One of the things New Jersey residents complain about more than most things is driving around the Garden State. We deal with gas prices, traffic, construction, and bad roadway conditions every day. We can’t control any of these driving factors and that might be part of the frustration, but it...
Why are NJ hospitals suddenly filling up with adults and kids?
As we head into the home stretch of 2022, hospitals across New Jersey are filling up with patients suffering from many different illnesses. Officials are watching the numbers very carefully. Cathy Bennett, the president and CEO of the NJ Hospital Association, said the Garden State is getting slammed with a...
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
Can you sleep in your car in NJ? When is it legal or illegal?
Babies do it. Older children do it. Adults can even do it — while they're passengers, at least. A long car ride can lull a rider to sleep. Of course, there are penalties if a driver falls asleep behind the wheel and causes an incident. But what about if...
WATCH: Explosives bring down former NJ power plant
SWEDESBORO — The nucleus of a former coal-fired power plant was blasted to the ground Friday morning. Total Wrecking shared video, including aerial footage, of the demolition of Logan Generating Station. A 430-foot stack and 190-foot boiler were destroyed in just seconds. Local and state leaders were on hand...
Woman carjacked at Walgreens in Englishtown, NJ
ENGLISHTOWN — Three thieves who carjacked a woman in a drug store parking lot Wednesday morning were thwarted by a flat tire. Police also believe the suspects have been involved in other criminal activity in two towns. Englishtown police said a woman reported she ran from her car after...
NJ company could revolutionize EV battery recycling
As sales of electric vehicles shoot higher in New Jersey and across the nation, there are growing concerns about recycling the batteries that run these cars and trucks, so they don’t wind up being tossed in a landfill or posing an explosive threat. Now comes word a New Jersey...
NJ bear hunt won’t start Monday, as judge blocks it for lawsuit
TRENTON – It appears that the bear hunt in northwestern New Jersey will not start as scheduled Monday, if at all, after a state appellate judge issued a stay sought by hunt opponents Wednesday. Animal-rights groups went to court challenging the hunt, which was hastily approved by the Fish...
Police: NJ duo caught with stash of meth, weed, LSD, illegal firearms
UNION TOWNSHIP (Hunterdon) — A man and woman have been accused of dealing meth and illegal marijuana out of their home, where law enforcement also recovered an arsenal of guns. Following a two-month investigation, 50-year-old Bradley Walsh and 47-year-old Kathleen Grabowski, both of Union Township, faced a range of...
Man who killed ex-girlfriend in Deptford, NJ was retired police officer
The man who fatally shot his former girlfriend in her Deptford house and then turned the gun on himself on Monday was a retired Atlantic City police officer. William W. Beattie, 47, of the Landisville section of Buena, forced his way into the Ogden Road home of Erin A. Gatier, 47, around 6:50 p.m. and shot her dead, according to Chief Thomas Gilbert.
Food Experts Say This Great New Jersey Restaurant Is The One To Visit
New Jersey is one of the states in the nation with the greatest restaurants, and as an official foodie state, we have a lot of restaurants people want to visit. But is there one that everyone wants to visit even more than any other?. There apparently is, because the website...
‘No appetite’ for more tax hikes, say NJ lawmakers
In the face of decades high inflation and the prospect of a U.S. recession already squeezing New Jersey families, will those pressures be intensified by higher taxes in 2023?. Gov. Phil Murphy will not present his budget plan until February of next year, but legislative leaders said Tuesday that preliminary talks are already underway.
