Murphy admits state failed NJ’s elderly veterans

Gov. Phil Murphy is finally admitting state-run veteran's homes in New Jersey have been so poorly mismanaged and conditions have become so dangerous for residents that the state must give up operational control. Murphy has ordered the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to seek an outside contractor to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Save Money it’s the Very Lowest Property Taxes in All of New Jersey

One thing that we always hear about here in the Garden State is "property taxes". According to Quicken Loans, "New Jersey, Illinois and New Hampshire top the list of states with the highest effective property tax rates. This means that, with the average home price in New Jersey at $500,628 in the first quarter of 2021, the homeowner would pay just over $10,660 in yearly property taxes."
NEW JERSEY STATE
Helping to feed those less fortunate in New Jersey

A win-win Murphy said the New Jersey Economic Development Authority launched the Sustain and Serve NJ program after the pandemic began. He said Sustain and Serve "has provided direct grants to nonprofit organizations to work with restaurants in their own backyards to provide meals to individuals and families who are facing food insecurity.”
HILLSIDE, NJ
NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores

A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning

For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
Why are NJ hospitals suddenly filling up with adults and kids?

As we head into the home stretch of 2022, hospitals across New Jersey are filling up with patients suffering from many different illnesses. Officials are watching the numbers very carefully. Cathy Bennett, the president and CEO of the NJ Hospital Association, said the Garden State is getting slammed with a...
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme

Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
WATCH: Explosives bring down former NJ power plant

SWEDESBORO — The nucleus of a former coal-fired power plant was blasted to the ground Friday morning. Total Wrecking shared video, including aerial footage, of the demolition of Logan Generating Station. A 430-foot stack and 190-foot boiler were destroyed in just seconds. Local and state leaders were on hand...
SWEDESBORO, NJ
Woman carjacked at Walgreens in Englishtown, NJ

ENGLISHTOWN — Three thieves who carjacked a woman in a drug store parking lot Wednesday morning were thwarted by a flat tire. Police also believe the suspects have been involved in other criminal activity in two towns. Englishtown police said a woman reported she ran from her car after...
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
NJ company could revolutionize EV battery recycling

As sales of electric vehicles shoot higher in New Jersey and across the nation, there are growing concerns about recycling the batteries that run these cars and trucks, so they don’t wind up being tossed in a landfill or posing an explosive threat. Now comes word a New Jersey...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Police: NJ duo caught with stash of meth, weed, LSD, illegal firearms

UNION TOWNSHIP (Hunterdon) — A man and woman have been accused of dealing meth and illegal marijuana out of their home, where law enforcement also recovered an arsenal of guns. Following a two-month investigation, 50-year-old Bradley Walsh and 47-year-old Kathleen Grabowski, both of Union Township, faced a range of...
‘No appetite’ for more tax hikes, say NJ lawmakers

In the face of decades high inflation and the prospect of a U.S. recession already squeezing New Jersey families, will those pressures be intensified by higher taxes in 2023?. Gov. Phil Murphy will not present his budget plan until February of next year, but legislative leaders said Tuesday that preliminary talks are already underway.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Toms River, NJ
