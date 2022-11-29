STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A judge in Monroe County is being accused of misrepresenting where he lived in order to get the position. John Caffese, a Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships, was arraigned Thursday on charges including unsworn falsification to authorities, false swearing, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and obstructing administration of law, according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO