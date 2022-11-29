ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

27 defendants charged in major multi-county drug ring

READING, Pa. — Investigators dub it "Operation Caribbean Snowfall." "Today, 27 defendants were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization that operated in Berks and Montgomery counties and other surrounding counties," Berks County District Attorney John Adams said during a news conference in Reading on Thursday. With the...
READING, PA
Allentown, South Whitehall to light Christmas trees this weekend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More areas in the Lehigh Valley are getting into the holiday spirit this weekend. Both Allentown and South Whitehall Township will light up their Christmas trees Saturday night. In Allentown, the fun begins at 4 p.m. with local high school performances, and the tree will be lit...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Signs stolen from Christmas tree farm near Fleetwood

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. — A yuletide thief has been at work in Berks County. "We're on 122 acres here," said Kevin Ernst, owner of Ernst Christmas Tree Farm in Rockland Township, near Fleetwood. "We have about 30 acres of trees. We have a lot of babies right now." The...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Topton man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Maxatawny

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash near Lyons. Adam Hoyer, 63, of Topton, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown late Thursday morning, a little more than an hour after his car and another vehicle collided in Maxatawny Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
TOPTON, PA
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-476 in Lehigh County

A tractor-trailer crash on the Northeast Extension in Lehigh County disrupted traffic Friday. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the truck overturned on I-476. It happened around noon between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits. The accident created a traffic backup while crews worked to clear the scene. It's not clear...
Tree lighting events in Berks and Bucks County

WEST READING, Pa. - More communities will be getting into the Christmas spirit. People in West Reading will gather at Delaney Circle Friday night at 6 p.m. to light the tree and enjoy holiday performances from singers and dancers. Folks in Quakertown, Bucks County will also have their tree lighting...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DA: Judge in Monroe County misrepresented residency in order to get position

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A judge in Monroe County is being accused of misrepresenting where he lived in order to get the position. John Caffese, a Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships, was arraigned Thursday on charges including unsworn falsification to authorities, false swearing, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and obstructing administration of law, according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Fire at Salisbury Township restaurant ruled accidental

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a fire at a restaurant in Lehigh County. The call came in just after 4 a.m. Wednesday at La Cabanita in the 2700 block of South Pike Avenue in Salisbury Township. Crews discovered a fire on the first floor near a fireplace, according to...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Robertson makes case to be next Luzerne County manager

WILKES-BARRE — Randy E. Robertson cited his decades of civilian and military leadership experience during his public job interview for the open position of full-time Luzerne County manager Monday. “I managed, led people from the day I was 21 until this week,” Robertson told county council at the first...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Bethlehem's Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant moving to Lehigh County

UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples is making moves in the Lehigh Valley. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, which has operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, is planning to move in mid-January to 4030 Chestnut St. in Upper Milford Township, just south of Emmaus, co-owner Adam Gangewere said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Pa. official visits Allentown facility that helps people recovering from drug addiction

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $9 million in grants to support recovery houses in Pennsylvania. It's part of a statewide effort to expand services for people recovering from drug addiction, and on Wednesday, a member of his Cabinet paid a visit to Allentown to see one of those facilities first-hand, called Westminster Homes of the Lehigh Valley.
ALLENTOWN, PA

