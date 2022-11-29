Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
Kanji Noodle Bar Opening in PiscatawayMarilyn JohnsonPiscataway Township, NJ
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate shooting at parking lot of Walmart in Hazle Twp.
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a shooting near a Walmart in Luzerne County Friday afternoon. It happened at the back end of the store's parking lot on the 700 block of Airport Road in Hazle Township at 1:40 p.m. "It's a very dangerous incident...
WFMZ-TV Online
27 defendants charged in major multi-county drug ring
READING, Pa. — Investigators dub it "Operation Caribbean Snowfall." "Today, 27 defendants were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization that operated in Berks and Montgomery counties and other surrounding counties," Berks County District Attorney John Adams said during a news conference in Reading on Thursday. With the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged with murder in Norristown arrested after standoff in Bucks
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - Pennridge North Middle School and Pennridge High School were both put on a soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon, after a search warrant turned into a homicide arrest in East Rockhill Township, Bucks County. The search warrant was for a house on the 600 block of Deer Run Road....
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown, South Whitehall to light Christmas trees this weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More areas in the Lehigh Valley are getting into the holiday spirit this weekend. Both Allentown and South Whitehall Township will light up their Christmas trees Saturday night. In Allentown, the fun begins at 4 p.m. with local high school performances, and the tree will be lit...
WFMZ-TV Online
Signs stolen from Christmas tree farm near Fleetwood
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. — A yuletide thief has been at work in Berks County. "We're on 122 acres here," said Kevin Ernst, owner of Ernst Christmas Tree Farm in Rockland Township, near Fleetwood. "We have about 30 acres of trees. We have a lot of babies right now." The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Topton man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Maxatawny
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash near Lyons. Adam Hoyer, 63, of Topton, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown late Thursday morning, a little more than an hour after his car and another vehicle collided in Maxatawny Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
New, stricter tips from Palmer Twp. PD for holiday shoppers
New, stricter tips from Palmer Twp. PD for holiday shoppers. Criminals in the Lehigh Valley have already started scamming and stealing holiday cheer.
WFMZ-TV Online
State police investigating Route 33 crash in Plainfield Twp.
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - A crash in Northampton County brought emergency crews to a wooded area off a highway. It happened off Route 33 North in Plainfield Township. It appears that a vehicle left the highway, went down an embankment, and ended up in the brush. It took first responders...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-476 in Lehigh County
A tractor-trailer crash on the Northeast Extension in Lehigh County disrupted traffic Friday. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the truck overturned on I-476. It happened around noon between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits. The accident created a traffic backup while crews worked to clear the scene. It's not clear...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tree lighting events in Berks and Bucks County
WEST READING, Pa. - More communities will be getting into the Christmas spirit. People in West Reading will gather at Delaney Circle Friday night at 6 p.m. to light the tree and enjoy holiday performances from singers and dancers. Folks in Quakertown, Bucks County will also have their tree lighting...
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: Judge in Monroe County misrepresented residency in order to get position
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A judge in Monroe County is being accused of misrepresenting where he lived in order to get the position. John Caffese, a Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships, was arraigned Thursday on charges including unsworn falsification to authorities, false swearing, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and obstructing administration of law, according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman suffered medical event before crash in Washington Twp., coroner says
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A woman died of a medical emergency that caused a crash in Lehigh County on Tuesday, the coroner says. Rebecca Martinez, 71, was pronounced dead at 12:50 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, said the county coroner in a news release. The Slatington area woman suffered...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire at Salisbury Township restaurant ruled accidental
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a fire at a restaurant in Lehigh County. The call came in just after 4 a.m. Wednesday at La Cabanita in the 2700 block of South Pike Avenue in Salisbury Township. Crews discovered a fire on the first floor near a fireplace, according to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Drug dealer to spend decades in prison for overdose death of Monroe man
A drug dealer and gang member will spend years in prison for supplying the deadly dose of heroin that killed a Monroe County man. Jose Sanchez-Rodriguez was sentenced to 37-74 years in prison on charges of drug delivery resulting in death and related offenses, said the county district attorney's office Wednesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer wants to turn Lehigh County property into sober living facility, but idea faces pushback
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Controversy is brewing over a proposed development in Lehigh County. The property on the 3500 block of Broadway has sat empty since 2014, but developer Eric Moyer said he has a plan to make the building useful again. He wants to turn it into a sober living facility.
WFMZ-TV Online
Robertson makes case to be next Luzerne County manager
WILKES-BARRE — Randy E. Robertson cited his decades of civilian and military leadership experience during his public job interview for the open position of full-time Luzerne County manager Monday. “I managed, led people from the day I was 21 until this week,” Robertson told county council at the first...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant moving to Lehigh County
UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples is making moves in the Lehigh Valley. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, which has operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, is planning to move in mid-January to 4030 Chestnut St. in Upper Milford Township, just south of Emmaus, co-owner Adam Gangewere said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. official visits Allentown facility that helps people recovering from drug addiction
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $9 million in grants to support recovery houses in Pennsylvania. It's part of a statewide effort to expand services for people recovering from drug addiction, and on Wednesday, a member of his Cabinet paid a visit to Allentown to see one of those facilities first-hand, called Westminster Homes of the Lehigh Valley.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. DEP issues Notice of Violation to trucking company that caused fuel spill in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown trucking company that caused a massive fuel spill in Bethlehem last month is facing more fallout. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued Dalton Delivery Service a Notice of Violation. It says the company is responsible for possibly polluting the area of West Union...
WFMZ-TV Online
Luzerne County officials exploring future jail options; another tour of SCI-Retreat planned
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County officials will take another tour of the former site of State Correctional Institution-Retreat this week, as they explore future options for the county jail. Mark Rockovich, head of the county division of corrections, gave a detailed presentation at Tuesday’s county council work session. It focused...
