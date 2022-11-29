ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cartercountysports.com

Thursday Round-Up: HV, Cloudland Split; Hampton Sweeps WG

The Bulldogs jumped out early and never looked back. Hampton held a 27-19 lead at the end of the first and maintained a 57-48 advantage at the break. From there, Hampton pushed the lead out and never looked back. Cadon Buckles had 39 points to lead Hampton. Michael Anspaugh and...
HAMPTON, TN
cartercountysports.com

Tuesday Round-up: Cloudland Splits With Avery

The Lady ‘Landers hit the gas early and never looked back. Cloudland raced out to a 19-9 lead and held a 42-16 advantage at the half. Isabella Christman scored 27 points – 21 of which came in the first half – to lead Cloudland. Ella Bendfield added 13 points.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
jcnewsandneighbor.com

Evans made memories from Johnson City to Memphis

Mike Evans played football for the love of the game – not for the love of his father. Granted, it could be difficult to know the difference when your father was the head coach at Science Hill from the time you were six years old until you were starting for him as a sophomore in high school. But Evans, an All-State linebacker at Science Hill who went on to start at Memphis State, said his dad, Bob “Snake” Evans, cleared the air early when his son began attending Science Hill.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12

KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh-grade football player. The 12-year-old from Kingsport died in a tragic shooting accident last week in Rogersville two days before his 13th birthday. He was buried on Thursday.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Jupiter and Uranus in the sky this week on Star Watch

This week you can see two planets in the sky! The moon is currently in its Waxing Gibbous phase and will continue to look more full as we head into the weekend. And Jupiter and Uranus will be on display this week. Tonight at about 11:00 p.m., if you keep a watchful eye, you will […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Tennessee school district report cards show uneven attendance at local schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual report card for districts and schools across the state this week. One of the top figures on the report – attendance – revealed an unequal recovery of pandemic attendance, with economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities having much higher rates of absenteeism. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

5th Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Curt’s Ace Hardware brand continues to grow in the Tri-Cities as the fifth location opened in Elizabethton on Tuesday. The store is located at 1731 Highway 19E. A grand opening celebration was held as the ribbon was cut at the new destination for tools and home improvement supplies. Food City […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves 1 dead

Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw said an incident on Oakmont Drive overnight left one person dead. Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves …. Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw said an incident on Oakmont Drive overnight left one person dead. ETSU all-time leading scorer Tim Smith talks about …. ETSU all-time...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Recycling Today

Domtar says Kingsport conversion near completion

Domtar says the $350 million conversion of its Kingsport, Tennessee, facility to a 100-percent-recycled packaging operation is to be complete and the site fully operational “within weeks.”. The Fort Mill, South Carolina-based communication, specialty and packaging paper manufacturer told the Kingsport Times News it continues to make progress and...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Tri-Cities prepares road crews for winter months

(WJHL) — As the winter months approach, city and county officials are conducting their last checkups on their snow gear for this year. The city of Johnson City has been preparing its trucks since October and has 3,700 tons of salt to use for this winter season. City leaders said they’re not worried about staffing […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Virginia Business

2022 Virginia Business Person of the Year: Jim McGlothlin

Jim McGlothlin had never really thought much about paintings. He was more of a music guy, a fan of Elvis, whom he saw in concert six months before the King’s 1977 death. But the art of the deal — in this case, winning a valuable artwork at an auction — was a familiar feeling.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy