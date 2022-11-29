Mike Evans played football for the love of the game – not for the love of his father. Granted, it could be difficult to know the difference when your father was the head coach at Science Hill from the time you were six years old until you were starting for him as a sophomore in high school. But Evans, an All-State linebacker at Science Hill who went on to start at Memphis State, said his dad, Bob “Snake” Evans, cleared the air early when his son began attending Science Hill.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO