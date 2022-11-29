Read full article on original website
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to Celebrate
This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina
Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in Bristol
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This Weekend
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much More
cartercountysports.com
Thursday Round-Up: HV, Cloudland Split; Hampton Sweeps WG
The Bulldogs jumped out early and never looked back. Hampton held a 27-19 lead at the end of the first and maintained a 57-48 advantage at the break. From there, Hampton pushed the lead out and never looked back. Cadon Buckles had 39 points to lead Hampton. Michael Anspaugh and...
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers lose to previously winless Morristown East
MORRISTOWN — Science Hill’s rough start to the 2022-23 high basketball season continued Thursday night. The Hilltoppers suffered a 61-47 loss to Morristown East, which entered the game without a win. Science Hill fell to 0-7.
cartercountysports.com
Tuesday Round-up: Cloudland Splits With Avery
The Lady ‘Landers hit the gas early and never looked back. Cloudland raced out to a 19-9 lead and held a 42-16 advantage at the half. Isabella Christman scored 27 points – 21 of which came in the first half – to lead Cloudland. Ella Bendfield added 13 points.
Johnson City Press
More ETSU football players in transfer portal
East Tennessee State’s football team is losing more top-flight talent. Quarterback Tyler Riddell and cornerback Alijah Huzzie have both entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Evans made memories from Johnson City to Memphis
Mike Evans played football for the love of the game – not for the love of his father. Granted, it could be difficult to know the difference when your father was the head coach at Science Hill from the time you were six years old until you were starting for him as a sophomore in high school. But Evans, an All-State linebacker at Science Hill who went on to start at Memphis State, said his dad, Bob “Snake” Evans, cleared the air early when his son began attending Science Hill.
Kingsport Times-News
Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh-grade football player. The 12-year-old from Kingsport died in a tragic shooting accident last week in Rogersville two days before his 13th birthday. He was buried on Thursday.
Jupiter and Uranus in the sky this week on Star Watch
This week you can see two planets in the sky! The moon is currently in its Waxing Gibbous phase and will continue to look more full as we head into the weekend. And Jupiter and Uranus will be on display this week. Tonight at about 11:00 p.m., if you keep a watchful eye, you will […]
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Elizabethton (Elizabethton, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. The head-on-collision happened in Elizabethton at around 4 p.m. He struck a marked 2020 Ford Explorer owned by the Tennessee Highway Patrol after turning from Cedar Avenue onto South Watauga Avenue.
Tennessee school district report cards show uneven attendance at local schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual report card for districts and schools across the state this week. One of the top figures on the report – attendance – revealed an unequal recovery of pandemic attendance, with economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities having much higher rates of absenteeism. […]
5th Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Curt’s Ace Hardware brand continues to grow in the Tri-Cities as the fifth location opened in Elizabethton on Tuesday. The store is located at 1731 Highway 19E. A grand opening celebration was held as the ribbon was cut at the new destination for tools and home improvement supplies. Food City […]
993thex.com
Fugitive in North Carolina caught while speeding in Johnson City school zone
A fugitive wanted in North Carolina was apprehended after he was caught speeding through a school zone in Johnson City. A report from Johnson City Police says deputies stopped Jamoral Hill, 26, of Kingsport on Friday morning when he was seen speeding through the Topper Academy school zone. Hill is...
wjhl.com
Police: Man hired as local deputy posed as teen online to lure California girl
Police: Man hired as local deputy posed as teen online to lure California girl. Police: Man hired as local deputy posed as teen online …. Police: Man hired as local deputy posed as teen online to lure California girl. What does it take to bring the Budweiser Clydesdales …. People...
wjhl.com
Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves 1 dead
Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw said an incident on Oakmont Drive overnight left one person dead. Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves …. Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw said an incident on Oakmont Drive overnight left one person dead. ETSU all-time leading scorer Tim Smith talks about …. ETSU all-time...
Shooting suspect wanted out of Tennessee arrested by SWAT team in Virginia
A man wanted out of Tennessee for his alleged involvement in a shooting earlier this month has been arrested by the Albemarle County Police Department.
Recycling Today
Domtar says Kingsport conversion near completion
Domtar says the $350 million conversion of its Kingsport, Tennessee, facility to a 100-percent-recycled packaging operation is to be complete and the site fully operational “within weeks.”. The Fort Mill, South Carolina-based communication, specialty and packaging paper manufacturer told the Kingsport Times News it continues to make progress and...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Rescue Squad to hold a fireworks fundraiser for New Years
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will host a fireworks fundraiser for New Years. The sale will begin on Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 1. To purchase fireworks, individuals can visit the lower lot of the HCRS station located at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.
Tri-Cities prepares road crews for winter months
(WJHL) — As the winter months approach, city and county officials are conducting their last checkups on their snow gear for this year. The city of Johnson City has been preparing its trucks since October and has 3,700 tons of salt to use for this winter season. City leaders said they’re not worried about staffing […]
Virginia Business
2022 Virginia Business Person of the Year: Jim McGlothlin
Jim McGlothlin had never really thought much about paintings. He was more of a music guy, a fan of Elvis, whom he saw in concert six months before the King’s 1977 death. But the art of the deal — in this case, winning a valuable artwork at an auction — was a familiar feeling.
wcyb.com
Budweiser Clydesdales return to the Tri-Cities ahead of local Christmas parades
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Budweiser Clydesdales have returned to the Tri-Cities, just in time for the holidays. News 5 had a chance to meet some of the Clydesdales and team members during a special media event Wednesday afternoon at Holston Distributing. Team members say they are excited...
