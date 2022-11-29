Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mageenews.com
Co-Lin expands workforce education with $1.2M award from AccelerateMS
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. WESSON – Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s Workforce Education Division recently received notification of approximately $1.2 million dollars in funds awarded to the college by AccelerateMS. The funds will be used to enhance in-demand workforce education programs including industrial welding, commercial truck driving, electrical lineman. Thanks to the new funds, these programs will soon see upgraded equipment and offerings at current locations and expansion to new locations, including the college’s Natchez Campus and Simpson County Center.
mageenews.com
Lt. Governor Hosemann Names Longtime Madison Schools Parent as Newest Charter Schools Board Member
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Madison, Miss.—Marcy Scoggins, a longtime Madison County Schools’ parent, is Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann’s newest appointee to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. She will serve a term ending in August 2025 upon confirmation by the Mississippi Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session.
WLBT
Jackson, MSDH face federal audit related to water system spending
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water issues have prompted more federal inquiry into the city, the state of Mississippi and the federal government itself. EPA’s Office of Inspector General recently announced it was launching an audit into how the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health spent federal dollars in relation to the city’s water system.
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. native, USM grad new commander at Camp Shelby
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center has a new commanding officer. Perry County native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate Col. William “Lee” Henry became commander during a traditional ceremony at Camp Shelby Thursday afternoon. His military service began more than 31 years...
Student found dead on Jackson State University campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a male victim’s body was found on Jackson State’s campus. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim, who has not been identified, had been shot. His body was found inside a vehicle. Jackson State University (JSU) leaders confirmed the victim was a student. They […]
mageenews.com
Mary Boykin Evans formerly of Magee, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mary Boykin Evans passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born on October 1, 1926, to Talmadge and Rose Smith Boykin.
Jackson Free Press
Sheriff Lee Vance Dies After Testing Positive for COVID-19
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The sheriff of Mississippi's largest county has died, almost two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak of the illness at a jail he oversaw. The Hinds County Sheriff's Department said an ambulance was sent to the home of Sheriff Lee Vance...
Closures planned on I-20 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be intermittent road closures on Interstate 20 in Scott County. The closures will be on I-20, in both directions, between State Route 35 (Exit 88) and State Route 481 (Exit 80). According to MDOT, the closures will be between […]
WLBT
Condemned hotel site of Thursday stabbing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road. Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.
mageenews.com
Another Successful Chirstmas Parade
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Christmas season is underway! Parades have began and St. Nick has made an appearance. Magee Chamber of Commerce held their...
darkhorsepressnow.com
MARL Saves Two Bulldogs Seized By Ridgeland Police In Deplorable Condition
MARL shared a story on their Facebook page about two English bulldogs who were seized and brought to their facility by Ridgeland Police. A concerned citizen called the Ridgeland Police Department on May 13th about two dogs in very poor condition and in distress from the heat. When the officer...
Madison County Journal
Richardson Light Show
The Richardson Light Show is back in Madison after two years of cancelations for people to view and enjoy. Now that nearby road construction is complete, the show has opened back up to the public. The display is at 219 Sundial Road which viewers must access from Tisdale Road off...
Mississippi Link
Dick’s Place celebrates 73rd Anniversary
Seventy-three is just a number – but in the context of being a juke joint in Mississippi, and in continuous operation for 73 years, that’s much more than a number. Researching the history of small clubs in Mississippi is fascinating and informative, but the truth is that most are long gone, only surviving in the memories of loyal patrons. It appears that only the Blue Front Café in Bentonia, which opened in 1948, has been around longer than Dick’s Place – one year longer.
WLBT
Capitol Police to provide additional security for SWAC Championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Security will not be an issue in or outside the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium while fans are enjoying the SWAC Championship game Saturday. Capitol Police Chief Bo Lucky says there will be more boots on the ground stationed in all areas near The Vet. “Anybody that...
WLBT
Coroner confirms male homicide victim found on JSU campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jackson State University Campus Enforcement are investigating a homicide on the school’s campus. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the victim was a male. No details are available about what happened, but WLBT crews saw investigators placing a...
WLBT
Former Canton City Engineer and Board Commissioner for CMU plead not guilty in bribery scheme; both given a $10,000 bond
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Not guilty. That’s what two men are pleading after being accused of bribery and wire fraud charges. Canton’s former City Engineer Rudy Warnock and former Board Commissioner for the Canton Municipal Utilities, Cleveland Anderson, made those pleas in federal court on Wednesday. Both men...
One dead, two injured in Carthage shooting
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is dead and two people were injured after what law enforcement is considering a domestic dispute in Leake County. According to Sheriff Randy Atkinson, the shooting happened before 5:30 p.m. in the city limits of Carthage. The sheriff said the unidentified shooter shot his wife and a man. […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel police execute 4 drug busts in November
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department’s Narcotics and CID investigators were very busy this past month. According to LPD, four drug busts were executed throughout the month of November. In total, six suspects were arrested in connection to the executed search warrants. The cases are as follows:
National Weather Service confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi; teams continue to review damage across state
Preliminary investigations by the officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed that at least three tornadoes touched down in Mississippi during Tuesday’s severe weather. Officials say the number of confirmed tornadoes could rise as officials continue to investigate damage reports from across the state. In Lawrence County, the...
WLBT
Jackson Councilman cleans up areas near JSU ahead of SWAC championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson City Councilman is cleaning up areas near Jackson State University and encouraging nearby businesses to do the same. It’s all in an effort to give a good impression to out-of-town visitors ahead of the SWAC championship. “We want to make sure that we...
Comments / 0