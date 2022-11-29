ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

NJ court affirms: You don’t have to be driving to be busted for DWI

TRENTON – A state appeals court has affirmed, yet again, that somebody doesn’t have to be driving to be convicted of driving while intoxicated. The latest case comes out of Passaic County, where Anthony Damico had been arrested in 2019 after police found him asleep in the driver’s seat of his Ford Ranger, slouched toward the truck’s passenger seat, with the truck’s engine running and its brake lights and turn signal on.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Bloomfield Man, 25, Killed In Newark

A 25-year-old Bloomfield man was shot and killed in Newark, authorities said. Lance Sally Jr., 25, was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Salem Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores

A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Heroin, Cocaine, Rifles Seized From Newark Drug Manufacturers In Raids: Prosecutor

Stolen rifles, high-capacity magazines, heroin and cocaine were seized from three Newark men in a major bust last month, authorities said. Dennis Julu, Demetrius Julu, and Altariq Webb, were found with 590 grams of cocaine, 642 grams of heroin, seven guns including two assault rifles and five handguns, one of which was reported stolen out of state, as well as two high-capacity magazines, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said.
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Roxbury police seeking to identify smoke shop burglary suspects

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township police are looking to identify two suspects who, they say, burglarized a smoke shop, police said on Thursday. The burglary occurred at the TC Smoke Shop, located in the Succasunna section of the township, during the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, police said.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
WBRE

Two accused of retail theft at the Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding two women accused of retail theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the Crossings in Tannersville for a report of theft. Police say the two women […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

21 Catalytic Converters Recovered, Gang Of Four Busted By Clifton PD

GOTCHA! Clifton police recovered 21 catalytic converters while arresting four men who they said stole them. Officers responding to a theft in progress on East 4th Street stopped a fleeing Kia in Paterson and arrested the lone occupant, Pedro Mirben-Feliz, 26, of Brooklyn around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.
CLIFTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

