$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Newark Lies About $190 Million Railroad InvestmentBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
On the Cross Bronx Expressway, a fiery collision left one person dead.Raj GuleriaNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Man, 77, fatally struck near NJ intersection
A 77-year-old man was fatally struck Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in New Jersey, authorities said.
$1,000 reward offered in North Plainfield, NJ Halloween hit-and-run
NORTH PLAINFIELD — Crime Stoppers of Somerset County on Wednesday announced that up to $1,000 could be awarded to anyone who comes forward with information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a trick-or-treating pedestrian incident. As indicated in a release from the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office on...
NJ court affirms: You don’t have to be driving to be busted for DWI
TRENTON – A state appeals court has affirmed, yet again, that somebody doesn’t have to be driving to be convicted of driving while intoxicated. The latest case comes out of Passaic County, where Anthony Damico had been arrested in 2019 after police found him asleep in the driver’s seat of his Ford Ranger, slouched toward the truck’s passenger seat, with the truck’s engine running and its brake lights and turn signal on.
Hunterdon County Pair Found With 9 Guns, Thousands In Meth, LSD, Shrooms During K9 Raid: NJSP
Two accused Hunterdon County narcotics dealers were slapped with drug and weapons charges after a two-month investigation led to the discovery of nine firearms and thousands in meth, LSD, and other drugs, state police said. Bradley Walsh, 50, and Kathleen Grabowski, 47, of Union Township, were identified as suspected narcotics...
Bloomfield Man, 25, Killed In Newark
A 25-year-old Bloomfield man was shot and killed in Newark, authorities said. Lance Sally Jr., 25, was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Salem Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores
A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
Tractor-Trailer Flips, Blocks Traffic On I-287 Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 287 in Middlesex County, halting traffic, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 12:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 on the I-287 northbound ramp to southbound Exit 2 in Edison, the New Jersey Departement of Transportation said. All lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. to follow Daily...
Police offering $10K for information in fatal shooting of 15-year-old NJ boy
Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a New Jersey teenager over Thanksgiving weekend.
Heroin, Cocaine, Rifles Seized From Newark Drug Manufacturers In Raids: Prosecutor
Stolen rifles, high-capacity magazines, heroin and cocaine were seized from three Newark men in a major bust last month, authorities said. Dennis Julu, Demetrius Julu, and Altariq Webb, were found with 590 grams of cocaine, 642 grams of heroin, seven guns including two assault rifles and five handguns, one of which was reported stolen out of state, as well as two high-capacity magazines, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said.
Roxbury police seeking to identify smoke shop burglary suspects
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township police are looking to identify two suspects who, they say, burglarized a smoke shop, police said on Thursday. The burglary occurred at the TC Smoke Shop, located in the Succasunna section of the township, during the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, police said.
Two accused of retail theft at the Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding two women accused of retail theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the Crossings in Tannersville for a report of theft. Police say the two women […]
21 Catalytic Converters Recovered, Gang Of Four Busted By Clifton PD
GOTCHA! Clifton police recovered 21 catalytic converters while arresting four men who they said stole them. Officers responding to a theft in progress on East 4th Street stopped a fleeing Kia in Paterson and arrested the lone occupant, Pedro Mirben-Feliz, 26, of Brooklyn around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.
21 stolen catalytic converters recovered from 3 suspects, authorities say
Three men were charged with receiving stolen property after police in Passaic County responded to a report of thieves stealing catalytic converters on a street in Clifton, authorities said Thursday. Police were called about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to the area of East 4th Street, where the suspects were allegedly stealing...
Old Bridge, NJ hit and run drags victim 100 feet — cops need your help
OLD BRIDGE — A driver struck a female who was crossing the street, then dragged her approximately 100 feet before fleeing the scene, according to authorities. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and the Old Bridge Police Department are seeking the public's help in getting answers related to the hit and run.
Mall Shopping Spree With Stolen Credit Cards, Driver's Licenses Derailed By Officer: Maywood PD
GOTCHA! A group of ID thieves were headed to an apparent shopping spree at a mall in Paramus when they were stopped by a Maywood police officer who found an "alarming" amount of credit cards and driver's licenses in innocent victims' names, authorities said. Officer Matthew DellaBella stopped the Subaru...
