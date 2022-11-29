ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesson, MS

mageenews.com

Co-Lin expands workforce education with $1.2M award from AccelerateMS

WESSON – Copiah-Lincoln Community College's Workforce Education Division recently received notification of approximately $1.2 million dollars in funds awarded to the college by AccelerateMS. The funds will be used to enhance in-demand workforce education programs including industrial welding, commercial truck driving, electrical lineman. Thanks to the new funds, these programs will soon see upgraded equipment and offerings at current locations and expansion to new locations, including the college's Natchez Campus and Simpson County Center.
WESSON, MS
mageenews.com

SCSD Employee Awarded Grant from Mississippi Professional Educators

SCSD Employee Awarded Grant from Mississippi Professional Educators. Simpson County School District (SCSD) employee Leslie May is now the recipient of...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Lt. Governor Hosemann Names Longtime Madison Schools Parent as Newest Charter Schools Board Member

Madison, Miss.—Marcy Scoggins, a longtime Madison County Schools' parent, is Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann's newest appointee to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. She will serve a term ending in August 2025 upon confirmation by the Mississippi Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Jackson, MSDH face federal audit related to water system spending

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water issues have prompted more federal inquiry into the city, the state of Mississippi and the federal government itself. EPA’s Office of Inspector General recently announced it was launching an audit into how the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health spent federal dollars in relation to the city’s water system.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

King Edward - Hilton Garden Inn hiring Wednesday, December 7

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re in the job market, The King Edward - Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Jackson is hiring. The hotel has partnered with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 7 at The King Edward - Hilton Garden Inn at 235 W. Capitol Street.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Student found dead on Jackson State University campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a male victim’s body was found on Jackson State’s campus. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim, who has not been identified, had been shot. His body was found inside a vehicle. Jackson State University (JSU) leaders confirmed the victim was a student. They […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Mary Boykin Evans formerly of Magee, Mississippi

Mary Boykin Evans passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born on October 1, 1926, to Talmadge and Rose Smith Boykin.
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures on Tuesday, Nov. 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday, November 29. The following school districts will be closed: Vicksburg Warren School District The following school districts will dismiss early: Adams County Christian School Preschool at 11:30 a.m. Elementary at 11:45 a.m. High school at 12:00 […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Condemned hotel site of Thursday stabbing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road. Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Chick-fil-A announces new McComb location

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the McComb community on Thursday, December 1. Chick-fil-A McComb will be located at 106 Edgewood Drive. It will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on opening day. On Friday, December 2, the restaurant will resume normal operating […]
MCCOMB, MS
WLBT

3 On Your Side Special Report: Turning Pain To Purpose

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people are preparing for a holiday devoted to giving thanks and celebrating with friends and family. For a Madison clinical psychologist who has suffered unimaginable losses including her best friend, her daughter and then her husband all within a year, she shares with us how she is Turning her Pain into Purpose. Her message is inspirational and filled with hope and healing.
MADISON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Former employees at Mississippi prison indictment in inmate assault

A former corrections officer and case manager at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility have been indicted on a charge of using excessive force against a prisoner. A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi charged officer Jessica Hill and case manager Nicole Moore with deprivation of rights of an inmate under color of law, which are acts and duties performed as part of official duty.
PEARL, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi woman accused of impersonating a police officer

WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wesson police arrested a woman accused of impersonating a police officer Wednesday, November 30. Police said they received a complaint about an individual contacting them using the identity of a police officer by electronic means making various claims. Upon further investigation, Rebecca Ann Brock, of Wesson, was arrested. Brock was charged […]
WESSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Sheriff Lee Vance Dies After Testing Positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The sheriff of Mississippi's largest county has died, almost two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak of the illness at a jail he oversaw. The Hinds County Sheriff's Department said an ambulance was sent to the home of Sheriff Lee Vance...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
philadelphiaobserver.com

What Happened To Markell Noah? 12-Year-Old Dies In Russian Roulette Game In Jackson, Mississippi

Recently, 12-year-old Markell Noah of Jackson, Mississippi, was reported missing only to be found dead in an abandoned home later the same day. According to the Jackson Police Department, Markell had been involved in a game of Russian roulette with two other juveniles who have since been arrested and charged with murder. Police have also charged one adult with accessory after the fact of murder.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Christmas parades happening December 2-3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday event this weekend, several cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades, beginning Friday, December 2. Here’s a list of each city in the Jackson metro area hosting a parade, including the event route. The City of Ridgeland...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Coroner confirms male homicide victim found on JSU campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jackson State University Campus Enforcement are investigating a homicide on the school’s campus. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the victim was a male. No details are available about what happened, but WLBT crews saw investigators placing a...
JACKSON, MS

