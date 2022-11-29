HARTFORD, Conn. — On world AIDS day, it’s a time to remember the lives lost to the disease, but also to celebrate and support those living with it and help prevent any more. "We’re still bringing awareness to HIV and AIDS that are still people that are contracting...
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Many may think the Manchester Road Race only happens in Manchester...but what about Kosovo? That’s where a group of Army National Guard members re-created the race and now, they've made it into somewhat of a tradition. "In 2010, I came here and ran my first...
CLINTON, Connecticut — For this week’s Foodie Friday, FOX61's Brooke Griffin went south to the town of Clinton in search of the best lobster roll in Connecticut. This is where she found Lobster Landing. It was her first very lobster roll experience and she wasn’t disappointed. Nestled...
Comments / 0