LeBron James Reached Out To Zlatan Ibrahimovic By Sending Him A Jersey, But Instead Of Framing It Zlatan Signed The Jersey And Mailed It Back To Him

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former L.A. Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic once sent back a signed LeBron James jersey back to the King after putting in his signature to it.

Los Angeles is one of the biggest and brightest cities in the United States. Evidently, it is home to many teams spread over different sports. Keeping that in mind, it's also pretty easy for the said teams to attract big names to play for that.

In basketball, we have seen the Los Angeles Lakers do just that for several years. Back in 2018, L.A. got the attention of none other than LeBron James . LBJ was looking for a new challenge in his career, and joining a struggling Lakers sounded perfect to the King.

When James joined the Lakers, he was welcomed by many big names to the city, and soccer superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic was playing for the L.A. Galaxy at the time. Similar to everything that Zlatan did in his career, he had a unique way of welcoming James to the city.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Shocked LeBron James

Over the years, the relationship between Zlatan and LeBron has certainly been strained for various reasons. Ibrahimovic once called out James for sharing his thoughts on politics . The then L.A. Galaxy star wanted James to stick to playing sports. Obviously, LeBron had a befitting reply and clapped back at Ibra . But before this 'feud,' the two seemingly had a good relationship.

Following this epic tweet by Zlatan, James apparently reached out to the soccer star and even sent him a signed jersey. But what Ibrahimovic did next must have shocked the King as well.

LeBron James thoughtfully sent a copy of his jersey to Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a gift when Zlatan visited Los Angeles. Zlatan signed the jersey and sent it back to LeBron. Where does Zlatan's oversized sense of self-importance come from?

Zlatan has always been known for his quirky statements and having supreme self-confidence in himself. But even for Zlatan, this seemed like a tad bit too much. No wonder, over the years, his relationship with LeBron has only gotten worse.

