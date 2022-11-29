ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man wanted in connection in deadly elevator shooting in Greektown

By Ryan Herbst
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a man suspected of deadly shooting on an elevator in Greektown.

The shooting happened at 400 Monroe Street at around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to Detroit Police Chief James White, an argument began when a person refused to hold an elevator on the 8th floor. That led to the shooting death of a 29-year-old man.

"Absolutely ridiculous," Detroit Police Chief James White said in a press conference Monday. "Someone wouldn't hold an elevator door and ultimately was shot."

The Detroit Police Department released images of a person of interest in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

S. Williams
3d ago

Many times these killers are from outta town. So the key is to immediately track these perpetrators whereabouts by street surveillance (something they rarely seem to do) before they're never seen again.

Dora
3d ago

My Condolences 💐 to the Victim’s family and friends. I hope they catch the shooter. This was an unnecessary death.

