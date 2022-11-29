Read full article on original website
Have you looked at your latest NJ property tax bill?
Most New Jersey Homeowners got their property tax estimated bill for the next year in the mail in the past few weeks. For some it was steady or up slightly. For others it was the last straw. People are continuing to flee the state due to the outrageous property taxes...
Old water-infrastructure danger in NJ: What you should be doing daily
Is the water coming out of the taps in your home safe to drink?. Top environmental leaders and water experts are attending a special water infrastructure conference in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2 with the goal of promoting resilient and healthy water strategies in New Jersey. Jersey Water Works Co-Chairman...
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 rebates extended
Residents of New Jersey have an extra month to apply for a tax relief program that could return up to $1,500.
More warehouses are taking over NJ farms — Could laws stop them?
TRENTON – State lawmakers are developing a bill to address the loss of farms to warehouse development, though it appears unlikely to advance quickly and its ambition isn’t yet clear. The Assembly agriculture committee heard testimony on the topic for approximately two hours Wednesday, and despite the panel’s...
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Expect New Jersey (NJ SNAP) Payments in December and How To Get EBT Discounts
New Jersey's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, NJ SNAP, provides food assistance to low-income families to help them buy groceries. SNAP is a federal program, but it is administered at the...
This Is How High New Jersey Ranks For Christmas Spending
Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, we start to really focus on just how much money we are going to drop this holiday season. The short answer is a lot. We all have a big gift list. We love the people on it and we want to make them happy this Christmas, but there is no doubt the price tag for all of it is high this year.
Helping to feed those less fortunate in New Jersey
A win-win Murphy said the New Jersey Economic Development Authority launched the Sustain and Serve NJ program after the pandemic began. He said Sustain and Serve "has provided direct grants to nonprofit organizations to work with restaurants in their own backyards to provide meals to individuals and families who are facing food insecurity.”
NJ company could revolutionize EV battery recycling
As sales of electric vehicles shoot higher in New Jersey and across the nation, there are growing concerns about recycling the batteries that run these cars and trucks, so they don’t wind up being tossed in a landfill or posing an explosive threat. Now comes word a New Jersey...
Poll: Racism’s influence on health less noticeable to NJ residents with greater privilege
Most New Jerseyans understand that some folks are in a more advantageous situation from the start of their lives, but not as many point to systemic factors such as racism and discrimination as major causes, according to a new poll conducted for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. In fact, the...
Lawmakers eye plan for simple threat that kills 600 a year in NJ
TRENTON – With the number of deaths caused by falls in New Jersey up nearly 50% over the past decade, state lawmakers are considering spending nearly $12 million on a prevention program. Falls are the leading cause of death from unintentional injury among those 60 and older in New...
Are you getting a 9% raise Jan. 1? NJ minimum wage workers are (Opinion)
It would be a whopper of a raise for most people. Nearly 9%. I bet you’re not starting off the new year with such a bump. But minimum wage workers are. The current minimum wage of $13 per hour increases on Jan. 1, 2023 to $14.13 per hour. Under the Murphy administration plan it will soon max out at $15.
Stimulus Fund Will Give One-Time Payment Worth Hundreds To New Jersey Households
New Jersey residents will see a new one-time payment by year-end. Do you qualify? The state announced the aid in light of inflation's effect on its population. The benefit will go to around 68,000 households in the state. Money from the American Rescue Plan of the Biden Administration funds the program.
NJ town rejects Chick-Fil-A as restaurant chain expands in state
SPRINGFIELD (Union) — There will be no new Chick-Fil-A along Route 22 for now after Springfield officials rejected a proposal to open a restaurant in the complex that has housed a Barnes & Noble for decades. As reported by TapInto, the township Zoning Board unanimously passed on the fast...
Learning loss could be catastrophic in NJ schools
Education experts have been warning for months about the severe toll nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning has taken on New Jersey school kids. Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has refused to release the results of standardized testing done in Spring of 2022 without explanation. However, the Newark Public...
Biden nixes NJ bid to be first presidential primary
New Jersey Democrats will not be among the first in the nation to decide the nominee to run for president in 2024. The Democratic National Committee is considering significant changes to the order of when individual states hold their primaries, with state's that have a more diverse population given preference.
NJ’s massive wind port is taking shape. Here’s how
While much of the attention on New Jersey’s transition to offshore wind energy has been focused on lease areas off the Atlantic coast, work has quietly but rapidly progressed at the massive onshore site where the majority of wind turbines for East Coast wind farms will be assembled. In...
WATCH: Explosives bring down former NJ power plant
SWEDESBORO — The nucleus of a former coal-fired power plant was blasted to the ground Friday morning. Total Wrecking shared video, including aerial footage, of the demolition of Logan Generating Station. A 430-foot stack and 190-foot boiler were destroyed in just seconds. Local and state leaders were on hand...
Can you sleep in your car in NJ? When is it legal or illegal?
Babies do it. Older children do it. Adults can even do it — while they're passengers, at least. A long car ride can lull a rider to sleep. Of course, there are penalties if a driver falls asleep behind the wheel and causes an incident. But what about if...
NJ Department of Treasury Announces Extended Deadline for ANCHOR Program
With skyrocketing prices all around, New Jersey families need relief now more than ever. Thankfully, with the ANCHOR program, families from all across the State can now access the help they need to manage the rising cost of living. The New Jersey Department of the Treasury recently announced that they...
"Unauthorized third party" internet issues closes NJ school district again
WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- Monroe Township Public Schools will remain shut down for a third day after an internet issue caused by an "unauthorized third party." Parents now are worrying if their children's personal information is safe.The district first told parents it was a Wi-Fi issue on Monday night. Then on Wednesday, parents learned the tech problem is much more serious."There was an emergency closure and that's basically all we got on Monday," parent Kelly Johnson said.For the third day in a row, classes are canceled district-wide in Monroe Township, New Jersey, following what officials call internet issues from an ...
