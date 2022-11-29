ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is How High New Jersey Ranks For Christmas Spending

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, we start to really focus on just how much money we are going to drop this holiday season. The short answer is a lot. We all have a big gift list. We love the people on it and we want to make them happy this Christmas, but there is no doubt the price tag for all of it is high this year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Helping to feed those less fortunate in New Jersey

A win-win Murphy said the New Jersey Economic Development Authority launched the Sustain and Serve NJ program after the pandemic began. He said Sustain and Serve "has provided direct grants to nonprofit organizations to work with restaurants in their own backyards to provide meals to individuals and families who are facing food insecurity.”
HILLSIDE, NJ
Learning loss could be catastrophic in NJ schools

Education experts have been warning for months about the severe toll nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning has taken on New Jersey school kids. Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has refused to release the results of standardized testing done in Spring of 2022 without explanation. However, the Newark Public...
NEWARK, NJ
Biden nixes NJ bid to be first presidential primary

New Jersey Democrats will not be among the first in the nation to decide the nominee to run for president in 2024. The Democratic National Committee is considering significant changes to the order of when individual states hold their primaries, with state's that have a more diverse population given preference.
GEORGIA STATE
WATCH: Explosives bring down former NJ power plant

SWEDESBORO — The nucleus of a former coal-fired power plant was blasted to the ground Friday morning. Total Wrecking shared video, including aerial footage, of the demolition of Logan Generating Station. A 430-foot stack and 190-foot boiler were destroyed in just seconds. Local and state leaders were on hand...
SWEDESBORO, NJ
trentondaily.com

NJ Department of Treasury Announces Extended Deadline for ANCHOR Program

With skyrocketing prices all around, New Jersey families need relief now more than ever. Thankfully, with the ANCHOR program, families from all across the State can now access the help they need to manage the rising cost of living. The New Jersey Department of the Treasury recently announced that they...
CBS Philly

"Unauthorized third party" internet issues closes NJ school district again

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- Monroe Township Public Schools will remain shut down for a third day after an internet issue caused by an "unauthorized third party." Parents now are worrying if their children's personal information is safe.The district first told parents it was a Wi-Fi issue on Monday night. Then on Wednesday, parents learned the tech problem is much more serious."There was an emergency closure and that's basically all we got on Monday," parent Kelly Johnson said.For the third day in a row, classes are canceled district-wide in Monroe Township, New Jersey, following what officials call internet issues from an ...
Toms River, NJ
