Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside Factory
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx Man
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey store
NJ cops stop SUV with ‘alarming’ number of stolen credit cards, IDs
MAYWOOD — Police stopped a potential holiday shopping spree when they found an "alarming" number of stolen credit cards and fake IDs when officers stopped a driver who said she was headed to the Garden State Plaza shopping mall. The Subaru Forester was stopped when driver Karina Espinal, 26,...
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
Shooting at Walmart in New York State
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: FoxNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Wyckoff, NJ jewelry store hit by thieves with crowbar, garbage can
WYCKOFF — Police have been investigating a smash-and-grab burglary that targeted a jewelry store early Sunday. Around 12:25 a.m., officers in Wyckoff responded to an alarm going off at Devon Fine Jewelry at 303 Franklin Ave. Surveillance video from the store shows that three men arrived in a red...
NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores
A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
NJ man gets 15 years for trying to kill woman in Toms River hotel
A Millville man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison, stemming from the brutal stabbing of a woman last year at a hotel in Toms River. Carles Bryant, 36, previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with the March 2021 incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue.
Massive fire burns at Salvation Army thrift store in Union City
Chopper video captured the massive flames burning at a Salvation Army thrift store and donation center in New Jersey on Thursday night.
Woman carjacked at Walgreens in Englishtown, NJ
ENGLISHTOWN — Three thieves who carjacked a woman in a drug store parking lot Wednesday morning were thwarted by a flat tire. Police also believe the suspects have been involved in other criminal activity in two towns. Englishtown police said a woman reported she ran from her car after...
N.J. man admits he helped rob 13 stores in 2 states
A Union County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to participating in a conspiracy to rob multiple liquor stores and convenience stores in New Jersey and New York during a six-month period. Jaime Fontanez, 45, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to numerous conspiracy and robbery charges. Fontanez also pleaded...
Wayne, NJ couple cheated out of nearly $20K in ‘grandparent scam’
WAYNE — Police are again warning residents about the crime-by-phone known as the "grandparent scam," saying an elderly couple from the township was recently victimized by two New York men. In a release Wednesday, the Wayne Police Department said the residents' adult child called the authorities on Nov. 21,...
NJ man accused of harassing neighbor charged with hate crime
CLIFTON — A 71-year-old city resident has been charged with bias intimidation, stemming from a summer incident in which he used racial slurs to harass a neighbor, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced. Following an investigation, Antonio Delevante was arrested in connection with an encounter that took place on...
Delicious Italian Bakery Plans To Open A Gelato Shop In Freehold, NJ
There's a new Bakery that just opened in New Jersey, and it sounds pretty delicious!. Of course, Jersey is home to some fantastic bakeries. 502 Bakery in Brick is one of my favorites. You also have Fumosa Brothers in Ortley who still use an old-fashioned bread slicer which is pretty...
NJ cops already pulling people over weeks before New Year’s
TRENTON —To ensure safe travels for all drivers in New Jersey during the holiday season, State Attorney General Matthew Platkin has teamed up with the Division of Highway Traffic Safety to announce the launch of the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Year End Holiday Campaign” today.
Man who killed ex-girlfriend in Deptford, NJ was retired police officer
The man who fatally shot his former girlfriend in her Deptford house and then turned the gun on himself on Monday was a retired Atlantic City police officer. William W. Beattie, 47, of the Landisville section of Buena, forced his way into the Ogden Road home of Erin A. Gatier, 47, around 6:50 p.m. and shot her dead, according to Chief Thomas Gilbert.
Teacher from NJ killed in fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash
A woman from New Jersey was identified as the driver killed in a fiery crash Tuesday morning on the Cross Bronx Expressway. Shelly Vilsaint, 49, of Bayonne, was the driver of a Range Rover that rear-ended a tractor-trailer carrying mail stopped in the center lane near the University Avenue overpass in The Bronx around 12:35 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was hit from behind by a second truck flipping the SUV and pushing it into the truck in front. The impact caused all three vehicles to burst into flames,
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli
A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
Sad cat ‘Fishtopher’ gets adopted in NJ after shelter profile goes viral
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — After looking so sad and depressed that he went viral, a South Jersey cat has landed a new home in time for the holidays. "Fishtopher" is a 5-year-old male domestic shorthair and Bengal mix, according to the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood. A profile...
NJ town rejects Chick-Fil-A as restaurant chain expands in state
SPRINGFIELD (Union) — There will be no new Chick-Fil-A along Route 22 for now after Springfield officials rejected a proposal to open a restaurant in the complex that has housed a Barnes & Noble for decades. As reported by TapInto, the township Zoning Board unanimously passed on the fast...
Situation at Oakwood and Kearny Avenue — what we know
Here is what we know about police activity at 78 Oakwood Ave., Kearny. We’ve spoken to Chief George King and Capt. Timothy Wagner. This is an aggregation of their information. This morning police received reports of a suicidal woman at the Oakwood Avenue address. She was reported to have...
Trenton, NJ councilwoman questioned whether police director is really Black
TRENTON — The capital city's police director says he has been harassed by a vocal councilwoman who even questioned his blackness. In the lawsuit filed against Councilwoman Robin Vaughn and the city of Trenton, Police Director Steve Wilson claimed his rights under New Jersey's law against discrimination was violated.
