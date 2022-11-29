ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

94.3 The Point

NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores

A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Woman carjacked at Walgreens in Englishtown, NJ

ENGLISHTOWN — Three thieves who carjacked a woman in a drug store parking lot Wednesday morning were thwarted by a flat tire. Police also believe the suspects have been involved in other criminal activity in two towns. Englishtown police said a woman reported she ran from her car after...
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man admits he helped rob 13 stores in 2 states

A Union County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to participating in a conspiracy to rob multiple liquor stores and convenience stores in New Jersey and New York during a six-month period. Jaime Fontanez, 45, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to numerous conspiracy and robbery charges. Fontanez also pleaded...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

NJ man accused of harassing neighbor charged with hate crime

CLIFTON — A 71-year-old city resident has been charged with bias intimidation, stemming from a summer incident in which he used racial slurs to harass a neighbor, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced. Following an investigation, Antonio Delevante was arrested in connection with an encounter that took place on...
CLIFTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Teacher from NJ killed in fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash

A woman from New Jersey was identified as the driver killed in a fiery crash Tuesday morning on the Cross Bronx Expressway. Shelly Vilsaint, 49, of Bayonne, was the driver of a Range Rover that rear-ended a tractor-trailer carrying mail stopped in the center lane near the University Avenue overpass in The Bronx around 12:35 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was hit from behind by a second truck flipping the SUV and pushing it into the truck in front. The impact caused all three vehicles to burst into flames,
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli

A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

Situation at Oakwood and Kearny Avenue — what we know

Here is what we know about police activity at 78 Oakwood Ave., Kearny. We’ve spoken to Chief George King and Capt. Timothy Wagner. This is an aggregation of their information. This morning police received reports of a suicidal woman at the Oakwood Avenue address. She was reported to have...
KEARNY, NJ
