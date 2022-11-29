Read full article on original website
First Look at Days of Our Lives’ Peter Reckell Back On the Set — Plus, One ‘Sweet Reunion’
This moment has been a long time coming. In fact, by our calculations, it’s been just over seven years in coming! Days of Our Lives’ Bo died on November 23, 2015 — and now he’s officially back!. Sure, we’ve seen his ghost here and there and...
The Bold and the Beautiful
From Monday, December 5, through Friday, December 9, it’s starting to look like the end of Sheila. A special delivery to Finn starts him asking questions, the answers to which could lead him to a living nightmare. (Operative word: living.) Will Deacon be able to control the situation before it spirals so out of control that his off-her-rocker roommate claims another victim? Read on for the scoop on Finn’s detective work, Liam’s hopeless endeavor and the return of big, bad Bill!
Days of Our Lives Preview: A Shocking Betrayal Could Turn Eric to the Dark Side
“For a former priest, you’ve got some rage issues.”. Things haven’t been easy for Days of Our Lives’ Eric lately. Actually, that may be the understatement of the year. After finally seeming to get everything he wanted — the girl and a family of his own — he lost it all.
The Honeymoon Ain’t Over: Great News Times Three (!) for Fans of Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney and Hallmark’s The Wedding Veil Movies
The magic continues with another trilogy ahead. Earlier this year the Hallmark Channel premiered The Wedding Veil trilogy starring Days of Our Lives Alison Sweeney (Sami) as Tracy, All My Children alum Lacey Chabert (Bianca) as Avery and Autumn Reeser as Emma. And guess what, fans? The girls will be back in 2023 with three more movies in another trilogy — plus, their onscreen leading men will be back too! In fact, as part of the network’s January premieres, ET has learned that the actresses will be featured in three of the five new releases.
Bold & Beautiful’s Rushed Wedding Went From Big Drama to the Last Thing Anyone Wanted
Once Steffy brought the wedding of her parents to a halt by spilling the beans, Bold & Beautiful might as well have been renamed The Blame Game. Interestingly, that was true both on screen and off. Read on, and we’ll discuss why. Steffy’s Major Move. Having Steffy be...
Ridge Makes His Next Move — and Thomas Is Hit With Consequences for His Actions
In the Forrester living room, Taylor implores Ridge to please say something. Thomas interjects, “Dad…” but Ridge cuts him off with, “Don’t talk.” He needs Thomas to be quiet while he tries to figure out what kind of man he’s looking at — a man who would call child protective services on his own kid, have him interrogated and make him lie, just to break up his marriage. Thomas says, “I didn’t ask him to lie.” Ridge bellows, “Oh, stop!!” Taylor intervenes and tells Ridge she should have told him, but this is their wedding day. He said the CPS call had nothing to do with them getting married, “But does it?” Tell me, Ridge? Are we going to be husband and wife?”
Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shared a Tribute to Her ‘Angel’ Dad 9 Years After His Death
It’s hard to believe that nine years ago, the world lost Paul Walker in a tragic car accident. The Fast & Furious star has been fondly remembered by friends, family, and co-stars as one of the sweetest people on the planet. Meadow Walker, who had just turned 15 weeks before her father’s passing, recently shared a touching tribute commemorating her father on this anniversary. “9 years without you. I love you so much my angel,” Meadow captioned a throwback black-and-white photo of her father helping her line up a bowling shot as a child. A young Meadow smiles as her dad...
On a Bittersweet Day, General Hospital’s Kristina Wagner Opens Her Broken Heart ‘to All Bereaved Parents’
December 1 marked the 27th birthday of her late son. “Sometimes I feel like a pinned butterfly,” Kristina Wagner began. “There’s no second chance. There’s no see-him-again. There’s no nothing. He’s not coming back. It’s final.”. On the birthday of Harrison, her younger...
GMA anchor TJ Holmes addresses co-host in first on-air appearance after ‘affair’ claims
Good Morning America anchor TJ Holmes addressed his co-host Amy Robach in his first on-air appearance on the show following reports of their alleged “affair”.During the third hour of GMA on Wednesday, Holmes introduced himself to the audience without his usual co-anchor Robach and fellow correspondent Jennifer Ashton sitting next to him. In the footage of GMA3, obtained by DailyMail, the 45-year-old TV host acknowledged his colleagues’ absence.“All right folks, welcome to GMA 3, minus two,” he said. “Ain’t that something? Uh yes, Robach is not here. Dr Ashton, not here. Stuck with me folks.”After laughing while looking at...
The Bold & Beautiful Comeback That Would Teach Ridge a Lesson He’d Never Forget
In time, The Bold and the Beautiful is going to let Ridge off the hook for playing fast and loose with Brooke and Taylor’s affections. But that doesn’t mean that everybody on the show has to say, “Aw, that’s just Ridge for ya!” and go back to business as usual. A character we haven’t seen since 2018 could — and should — have a bone to pick with the dressmaker. Why? Because Daddy treated Mommy like crap!
Young & Restless Nightmare: The Twisted Tale for ‘Teriah’ That Would Rip Sharon’s Family Apart
The fallout would forever change them all. Up until recently, Sharon and her children had been pretty content — especially for characters on The Young and the Restless — but drama may be afoot for the fam, and it involves a dream that becomes a nightmare…. Considering Sharon...
Brendan Fraser’s Rarely-Seen Sons Accompanied Him on the Red Carpet & They Both Share One Striking Trait With Their Dad
Brendan Fraser attended a screening of The Whale at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday night with two of his three sons by his side. Holden, 18, and Leland, 16, posed for rare photos on the red carpet with their dad, showing off their unique sense of style. Holden was dressed in a dark blue suede coat buttoned over a gray turtleneck with his dark black hair brushed neatly to the side. Leland, on the other hand, wore a black jacket and pants with a ‘70s-style button-down shirt. His nails were painted dark blue, and he wore his long red hair down...
Brooke Has a Surprising Exchange With Taylor — and Steffy Warns Thomas
At the Forrester mansion, Thomas, Steffy, and Taylor have changed out of their wedding clothes. Steffy tells her brother that he must be so proud — thanks to him, their father went to Brooke’s and the wedding is ruined. Taylor takes responsibility for not having spoken up either.
Hugh Jackman's Moving Post For His Wife's 67th Birthday Proves They're More in Love Than Ever
Longtime Hollywood power couple Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are as in love as ever and their most recent post proves it! On Nov 30, the Les Misérables star celebrated his wife of 26 years on her 67th birthday with a cute selfie of the two on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my extraordinary wife,” Jackman wrote in the caption. “This is the 28th time I’ve celebrated this day with you.” The sweet caption continued, “You’ve taught me many things, including how to celebrate. Celebrate life, family, friendship and love. Your light and joy lights up all around you! The kids are...
General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros Reaches Out During What Can Be a ‘Challenging’ Time
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress gives us all something to think about. General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros (Nina) wanted to let fans in on a special gift she received — one containing messages that we should all take a moment to stop and think about. Through an Instagram video, the actress wanted to check in with followers, especially since the holidays can be “challenging.” And truth be told, they may be wonderful for some, but for others they might not be so easy.
Holly’s Explosive Sendoff From General Hospital Left Unresolved Issues — and We Hope Nina Takes Carly’s Advice Regarding Willow
We finally got our non-traditional Thanksgiving on General Hospital this week. Sadly we also saw the end of a few couples, or in one case, the beginning of the end. Nina and Willow were at it again. A big tease was dropped about Esme’s possible mother. Finally, it seems Sonny has a new problem to be worried about. Let’s dive into what went on in Port Charles.
Cindy Crawford Looks Absolutely Angelic in Mesh White Skirt That Shows Off Her Supermodel Legs
Cindy Crawford is ushering in the holiday season with an absolutely angelic look. She’s sporting an all-white ensemble that is breezy and relaxed — yet still shows off the supermodel that she is. The 56-year-old fashion icon was shooting her latest ad for Yalea eyewear, but it’s her outfit that caught our eye. (See the photo HERE.) Crawford wore a white sleeveless mock turtleneck paired with a mesh skirt — it looks so chic and effortless. Peering out from her stylish skirt were her long legs that showed off her fit physique. She paired the outfit with a pair of black-rimmed eyeglasses...
Grace Warrior Is All Set to Catch Waves with Her Daddy and ‘Funcle’
Step 1: put on a cute outfit. Step 2: get into position. Step 3: learn how to say, “Cowabunga dude!” (or whatever the Australian equivalent is). Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace Warrior, 20 months, has it mostly covered — except that last one, maybe — thanks to the help of her dad Chandler Powell and her “Funcle” (AKA, fun uncle) Robert Irwin. Powell shared a picture of the little cutie on Instagram yesterday, in honor of Robert’s 19th birthday. Grace wears a pink wetsuit with a floral hat as she stands on top of a surfboard looking absolutely adorable. Her feet are...
Ashley Graham Is Still Dealing with an Annoying Postpartum Symptom Almost 11 Months After Her Twins Were Born
Many of the frustrating postpartum symptoms tend to go away a few months after giving birth. You start to sleep better (hopefully!), the night sweats stop, your breastmilk regulates or goes away, you heal, and you start to get into a routine with your little one. But Ashley Graham’s twins, Roman and Malachi, turn 11 months old next week, and their mama is still dealing with a super annoying postpartum symptom. In a series of pictures posted to Instagram, the model shows off her short, wispy hairs that are a result of postpartum hair loss. “I mean at least it’s growing #postpartumhairloss,” she...
As General Hospital’s Chase and Brook Lynn Hits the Skids, Josh Swickard Gets a New Leading Lady
It’s time for a different spin on falling in love!. As much as we dearly love daytime, we have to admit that there’s a certain familiar formula to many of the stories, especially when it comes to falling in love — and running into problems! General Hospital‘s Chase and Brook Lynn know this and so do, we’re sure, their portrayers. Happy couples are boring couples. The only way they really get to stay together forever is by riding off into the sunset and leaving the show.
