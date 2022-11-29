Read full article on original website
The Ultimate List Of The Best Cryptocurrency Websites
You might be new to the world of cryptocurrency, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get involved. There are dozens of different kinds of virtual coins out there, and each one has its own unique value proposition. Some coins serve as payment methods for specific vendor transactions, while...
How To Start A Cryptocurrency Blog: The Essentials Of Starting Your Own Crypto-Based Blog
So you’ve decided to create your own cryptocurrency blog. Great! But how do you go about it? Creating a blog is no easy task, and the crypto world is already saturated with so much content. How can you stand out?. Table of Contents show. What is a Cryptocurrency Blog?
Best Roadmap To Start Crypto Trading In Hard Times For Newbies
The crypto market has been experiencing a lot of ups and downs over the last few years. However, it is still a great opportunity for beginners to enter this market. If you want to start trading cryptocurrencies, here are some tips on how to do so:. Table of Contents show.
What’s Next For Shiba Inu, XRP And Solana?
Cryptocurrency holders have been in for a wild ride over the past several weeks, with the collapse of one of the world’s biggest exchanges FTX having a contagion effect on the industry. The price of most cryptocurrencies have fallen dramatically amid a market sell-off. Back in October 2022, prior...
Does The US Housing Sector’s Decline Have Further To Run?
CMC Markets recently spoke with Michael Kramer, Mott Capital Management’s founder, and Christophe Barraud, chief economist and strategist at Market Securities, on the state of the US housing market. A Turbulent Year For The US Housing Market. The US housing market has experienced a turbulent year to date. On...
Google Data Reveals The Most Popular Growth Stocks Across Europe
Growth stocks have been dominating the 21st century. Facebook (NASDAQ:META), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) are just some companies that have seen huge percentage gains. According to NASDAQ, a growth stock is any share in a company that is expected to grow at a rate significantly higher than...
These Are the 10 Biggest Companies Issuing Earnings Reports Next Week
The third quarter 2022 earnings season is almost over. Over 70% of S&P 500 companies surpassed the EPS expectations, a drop of 5.7% from the second quarter. The energy sector was the best performer, with 85% of firms exceeding expectations. The Information Technology sector, which was the best performer last...
Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Bad headlines haven’t been able to take shares down. The technical setup is looking more and more bullish. Macro conditions favor an uptrend. Sometimes there’s a lot to be said for just reading the tape. Back in the day, investors didn’t have access to breaking news, or even old news like we do today, but they still made money by looking at a stock’s chart and forming an educated opinion.
Since The Silver Market Soared, Has A Top Already Formed?
Silver outperformed gold in quite an impressive way. However, can this really be considered bullish, or was it in fact just a correction?. Yesterday’s session was nothing particularly new except for silver’s performance, which is what I will focus on in my analysis of it today. This Clean...
Will Gold Be Able to Stay Above Its Resistance Level?
Gold recently corrected a large part of its previous move, but later traded above an important resistance level. Will it be able to sustain this move?. The above chart features gold price in terms of weekly candlesticks. As you can see, it just approached its August high. The resistance is...
These were the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in November 2022
While 2022 has been a dismal year for investors so far, November has offered some respite. In November, all three benchmark indices – The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, and the S&P 500 – reported gains over the last month. Most mega-cap stocks also ended the month...
Risk-On Turn In S&P 500 As Powell Delivered
Yesterday confirmed the risk-on turn in S&P 500 and beyond as Powell didn‘t spook the markets in the end. So, not even a temporary setback, let alone crash that many others had been calling for. Face ripper rallies stretching from stocks, bonds, over to precious metals, base metals and...
Why I’m Buying These “Boring” Stocks
It’s the most common question I’ve been getting. At the time of writing, the Dow is coming off its best month since 1976. The S&P 500 is up 8% in four weeks. Many investors see this as an opportunity to get back into the markets. Greenhaven Road Capital...
Cosmos Holdings May Be A Long-Term Buy With Short-Term Risk
COSM stock is up 618% in November, likely due to a short squeeze. The company does have an appealing business model and may be genuinely undervalued. But, investors need to weigh a high level of short interest along with the high probability of a reverse stock split in the near future.
Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Okta beat estimates in the latest earnings report (Nov 30) Trading volume increased 600% in that day but has since settled. Share value is up, though earnings are still negative. Sector is down, overall, so Okta has an opportunity to make up some ground. For now, Okta still has a...
Ranked: The World’s Richest Billionaires Over The Past 10 Years
The last decade has seen a number of changes in the world’s richest billionaires list. For one, there are new faces at the top of the leaderboard that were never there before. One of the most obvious changes though, is that the richest billionaires have accumulated a lot more wealth in recent years.
What I Have Learned After A Decade In The Gold Market
The gold market is very complicated, but I can offer you some tips on how to navigate through it. The fall is the season of dying. Thus, it’s probably the best time to give up certain activities, prepare for winter (it’s coming!) and later re-birth. Hence, this is the last Gold Market Overview that I’m writing.
Ten Stocks That Could Benefit From The FIFA World Cup 2022
The FIFA 2022 World Cup is currently underway and is scheduled to run till December 18. It is the biggest sporting event and has an impact on the financial world as well. Many companies stand to gain from this FIFA event. Most of these companies are usually directly or indirectly...
Continental General Gets Two Board Seats In Alpha Metallurgical Settlement
Another activist, Hudson Bay Capital, recently upped its stake in Alpha. Fintel reports that Continental General Insurance Co has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,379,088 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE:AMR). This represents 8.6% of the company. Short-Seller Spruce Point Highlights Its Latest Canadian...
Long-Term Investors May See A Dip In Salesforce Stock As A Buying Opportunity
Shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) are down more than 6% in pre-market trading Thursday after the software maker reported its third-quarter earnings. The results come after Salesforce slashed its year-end outlook for EPS and revenue in the prior quarter due to a weaker economic cycle. The company reaffirmed that forecast on Wednesday.
