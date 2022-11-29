ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

spectrumnews1.com

Springfield players to reunite with Ivy League brothers at OHSAA

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – As Springfield High School’s football team heads to Canton, two sets of brothers hope a sideline reunion inspires them to finish the season on top. After 2021’s loss in the OHSAA Division I final to the St. Edward Eagles, two of Springfield’s graduating football standouts made local headlines after committing to two Ivy League Schools. Delian Bradley headed to Harvard and Vasean Washington to Dartmouth. Now returning to Canton for the second year in a row, their younger brothers hope their leadership will help them finish what the team started.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Donnie Bair shares passion for Bloom-Carroll Athletics

CARROLL, Ohio — Carroll native Donnie Bair's confidence is riding high as his beloved Bulldogs have reached the Division III state championship game in football for the first time ever. Bair's presence at Bloom-Carroll High School football, basketball and baseball games is unprecedented. For decades he's been on the...
CARROLL, OH

