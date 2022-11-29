ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity USA

Will Smith Told Trevor Noah He 'Lost It' On Chris Rock In His First Post-Slap Interview

By Sameen Chaudhry
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bho5R_0jRBa0OZ00

Will Smith opened up about the infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap in his first interview since it happened, telling Trevor Noah of The Daily Show that his "bottled up" anger was to blame.

Smith described the Oscar incident as "a horrific night" during his appearance on the show Monday, which was to promote his upcoming movie Emancipation.

"At the end of the day, I just lost it, and I guess what I would say; you just never know what somebody is going through," Smith said to Noah.

He admitted he "was going through something that night" but quickly added that it did not justify his behavior.

"I think the thing that was most painful for me is I took my hard and made it hard for other people," Smith added. "I stirred the idea that 'hurt people hurt people.'"

Smith stormed the stage during the 2022 Academy Awards and slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face in front of the entire audience after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her bald head.

After clocking the comedian, Smith returned to his seat in the audience and shouted back, "keep my wife's name out your f*cking mouth!"

The incident caused quite a stir in Hollywood and became one of the biggest pop culture moments of the year.

Smith has publicly apologized in social media statements and a video in the months since, but this was his first time addressing it in an interview. He also apparently has not been able to apologize to Rock in person.

Noah jumped in during the interview and said, "It felt like you stood up for the wrong thing at the wrong time," but attributed the slap to years of anger that Smith repressed.

"It was a lot of things. It was the little boy that watched his father beat up his mother," Smith said. "It's all of that bottled up in that moment. That's not who I want to be."

But people in the comments section under the video of the interview posted on the Comedy Central UK YouTube channel are not cutting Smith any slack.

One person commented it "didn't seem like a horrific night while he was dancing and laughing at the after-party."

Smith also ended up winning his first Oscar for Best Actor later in the night.

"Honestly, I love Will Smith, and I can, of course, easily forgive this one mistake, but every time he talks about that night, I lose a little bit of respect for him. No direct apology, just more excuses and platitudes," wrote another user.

"From the start, he's talking about how he's the victim. None of it is about the actual victim, Chris, and what it did to him," commented one user. "I do think everyone makes mistakes and deserves forgiveness, but that's easier to give if the perpetrator actually sounds remorseful for what they did instead of sorry for themselves."

The Academy banned Smith for 10 years as a result of the slap, although he is still eligible to win awards in the future.

Apple TV+ will release Smith's comeback movie, Emancipation, on December 9.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host

As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
OK! Magazine

'GMA' Star T.J. Holmes Under Fire For Supporting Will Smith After Alleged Affair With Amy Robach Is Revealed

Good Morning America star T.J. Holmes is under fire for supporting Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars — just one day after his affair with costar Amy Robach was revealed. "This was awful. It was ugly, it was embarrassing, it was confusing," Holmes said of the moment where Smith came on stage and hit Rock after he made a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith's lack of hair. (Jada suffers from apolecia.) “On a night where this entire production, the entire Oscar show was done for the first time by an all-Black producing team, here we are leading...
TODAY.com

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith make 1st red carpet appearance since Oscars alongside their kids

Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, are back in the public eye. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the couple attended the Los Angeles premiere of Will Smith's new movie, "Emancipation," with their two kids, Jaden Smith, 24, and Willow Smith, 22. Will Smith's first son, Trey Smith, 30, whom he shares with his first wife, Sheree Zampino, was also in attendance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
Vibe

Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip

Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
OK! Magazine

'Good Morning America' Stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos Ignore Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair During Show

Keeping their mouths shut! Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Whit Johnson didn't talk about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair on Thursday, December 1 — just one day after the scandalous news was revealed. The trio reported on the news and never mentioned anything about their GMA 3 colleagues, who allegedly had a months-long affair. According to an insider, the pair's romance began in March when they were both training for the New York City Half Marathon. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very...
Footwear News

Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022

Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
Vibe

Takeoff’s Brother, YRN Lingo, Posts Heartfelt Open Letter To Late Rap Star

The family of Takeoff continues to mourn the late rap stars death, with his younger brother, YRN Lingo, being the latest to publicly react to his passing. On Monday (Nov. 28), Lingo posted a heartfelt open letter to Takeoff on social media, along with photos of he and his elder sibling together throughout the years. More from VIBE.comCardi B Admits Feeling "Hopeless" After Takeoff's DeathCardi B And Comic Nicole Arbour Debate Offset Lyrics In The Wake Of Takeoff's DeathSaweetie Responds To Joe Budden's Disapproval Of Her Lyrics About Quavo “I don’t know where to begin. I honestly still can’t believe it....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Howard Stern criticises Oprah Winfrey for ‘showing off’ her ‘wealth’ on Instagram

Howard Stern has shared some harsh judgements of Oprah Winfrey, concerning her “wealth” and how she displays it.Over the holiday weekend, the former Oprah Winfrey Show host shared a few videos from her home where she had lunch with Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson.In the background of the clips, a portion of Winfrey’s beautiful home and garden can be seen. “Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all,” Stern said on Monday’s (28 November) episode of his self-titled radio show, The Howard Stern Show. “She loves showing it off on Instagram. It’s f***ing mindblowing when you follow...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
People

Andrew Shue Deletes Instagram Pics of Amy Robach After News of Her Relationship with GMA Co-Anchor T.J. Holmes

The Melrose Place alum and the Good Morning America anchor wed in 2010 but were quietly separated before news of her relationship with Holmes became public Andrew Shue has been quiet about the recent news that estranged wife Amy Robach is in a relationship with her Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but his decision to remove photos of her from his Instagram speaks for itself. The Melrose Place alum, 55, removed all images of Robach, 49, on Wednesday after news broke that her on-air rapport with Holmes, 45, had turned romantic...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

59K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy