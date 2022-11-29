Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Welcome Baby Boy

It’s a boy for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews.

The Kansas City Chiefs player and his wife shared the news on Instagram with the message, “Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍.”

They included a precious photo of the baby boy’s feet as he lay on a blanket that says “Mahomes.” Laying across the blanket is a necklace that says “Bronze.”

Earlier this week, Brittany shared a carousel of stunning maternity photos along with the caption, “Can’t believe I’ll soon have 2 little loves🥹🤎”

Patrick and Brittany, both 27, announced they were expecting in May 2022 with help from 1-year-old daughter Sterling. They had the little girl holding a sign that said, “Big sister duties coming soon.”

In June, they posted a video from a gender reveal party as the couple shot water guns filled with blue water.

Mahomes and Matthews started dating in 2011 and welcomed Sterling in May 2021. They wed in March 2022.