Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
A Virginia angler casting his line in the Chesapeake Bay said his most exciting catch of the day wasn't a fish -- it was a message in a bottle.
101-year-old message in a bottle found under toppled Manitoba statue
Workers removing the base of a toppled statue in front of the Manitoba legislature discovered a 101-year-old message in a bottle decrying prohibition.
What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?
The five-pointed star is common in the northeast and has been rumored to represent everything from the Amish to swingers.
Ladies are discovering the mind-blowing truth about why there’s a bow at the front of women’s knickers
IT'S SO common that you've probably seen it a million times and not registered it, much like walking past an estate agent on the high street. But have you noticed that virtually every pair of women's knickers has a small ribbon bow attached to the front? You will now we've pointed it out.
Furry Snake Found in Swamp in Thailand and It’s So Creepy People Think Its Practically a Cryptid
That’s a fur-lined nope rope.
‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology
Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
Dolphin Pod Found Swimming With Body Of Missing Drowned Teen
Experts aren't sure if the dolphins were trying to help — or simply curious.
Good News Network
Three Mermaids Save a Scuba Diver From Drowning: ‘Not Just Pretty Tails And Smiles’
A fairytale rescue saved an experienced diver from drowning when a trio of mermaids suddenly showed up off Catalina Island in California. Pablo Avila lost consciousness while scuba diving with his son and a friend on Oct. 23, which coincided with the second day of a mermaid training course nearby.
US Delta Special Forces Allegedly Fought Grey Aliens Underground
The alleged incident began in the summer of 1947 during the Cold War. The U.S. Army Air Forces sent out a shocking press release. They announced the recovery of a "flying disc" from a ranch near Roswell. (source)
‘Proof of time travel’ as brothers think their granddad was holding iPhone in WW2 picture
TWO brothers believe their grandfather is holding a modern-day mobile phone in a photo dating back to World War II - which they bizarrely claim may be proof he's a time-traveller. In a video with nearly 16,000 likes, one TikTok user is claiming their ancestor was like "Captain America" after...
'Absolute Monster:' Mega Great White Shark Pictured Stalking Fishing Boat
The predator was spotted following the boat full of tuna off Port Lincoln, in South Australia, an area teeming with sharks at this time of year.
135-year-old message in a whisky bottle reveals the names of workers from 1887 who had a sense of humor
A mother-of-two who learned a faded 135-year-old message in an antique whisky bottle had been hidden under the floorboards of her home was left baffled by the strange note contained within.
65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth
Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
Hidden in plain sight: A historic plane sat abandoned for years at Gulfport airport
A Twitter thread claims the the Martin 4-0-4, built in the 1950s, was one of the last of its kind in existence before it was disassembled in 2017. Here’s what we found out about the plane.
Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive
A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
Mary Jemison, the most brutal kidnapping of a young white girl by Native Americans
Mary Jemison was born in 1743, on a ship travelling from Ireland to America. The Jemison family worked on the outskirts of civilization, converting wildness to cultivated soil. Each each day brought the danger of being attacked by a wild beast or a hostile Indian.
Face of ancient Egyptian 'Mysterious Lady' mummy revealed in stunningly lifelike reconstructions
The identity of an Egyptian mummy has baffled archaeologists for centuries. Now they know what she may have looked like.
abandonedspaces.com
Scientists Made an Incredible Discovery When a Cliff Collapsed in the Grand Canyon
A regular hike along the Grand Canyon turned into a remarkable discovery for a trained geologist who spotted an interesting boulder sitting right in plain sight. The unique boulder would provide information about the kinds of creatures that roamed the Earth even before the time of the dinosaurs. The formation...
After man finds friend frozen solid, doctors were surprised by the unexpected
The human body is a phenomenal thing. When Jean Hilliard, then 19 years old, was returning home from a night out in 1980, her automobile skidded on a patch of ice and went into a ditch. She knew she would have to walk to get assistance because her wheels were totally buried in the snow.
