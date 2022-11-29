ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 4

Eyes rolling
3d ago

That’s some bs that his friends just left him! What kind of friends do that? I hope this eats at their conscience forever although I think they set him up. Horrible!😢

Reply(1)
4
Deal with it...
3d ago

Tragic accident fact check the distance of the Heights to the Ship Channel pretty long walk on the freeway he could barely stand let alone make it to the ship channel on foot

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
titantime.org

Takeoff Murder Suspect Lil Cam Taken Into Custody In Houston, Texas

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, who was one-third of the rap group Migos, was shot and killed November 1st, 2022, in Houston, Texas. That night, Takeoff came to the birthday party of J. Prince Jr. (the founder and CEO of Mob Ties) in order to celebrate his birthday. The party was at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, on October 31, 2022. A Houston police spokesperson said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck. This man was Takeoff, age 28. Houston police said two others were also injured that early Tuesday morning. The two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who was also injured in the shooting, took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston man shot at 3 times while driving on South Loop

HOUSTON - A Houston man is shaken up after someone shot at him three times. According to C. Williams, the shooting happened last Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., while he was driving to get food. Williams says a car was weaving in and out of traffic and went speeding up to his car’s rear bumper.
HOUSTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman shot dead through apartment window while children were inside

HOUSTON - A woman is dead after she was shot through here apartment window following an argument with her ex-boyfriend. The deadly shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Wesley Square Apartments off Calhoun Road near Interstate 610 on Houston's Southwest Side. Houston Police said the woman and her ex-boyfriend...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Husband who beat his wife to death sentenced to 55 years in prison

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who killed his wife at her Chinatown beauty school and staged the scene to look like a robbery was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Thursday. Trang Vu, a 52-year-old Houston man who now goes by the name Itani Milleni, was charged with murder four years after the 2015 killing of his estranged wife, Tuyet Ngoc Tran, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said.
HOUSTON, TX
texasbreaking.com

Alleged Houston Shooter Who Hid Victim’s Body in His Apartment Arrested

Houston Police Department has reportedly arrested a criminal who shot a person and hid the body inside his apartment till his arrest. A 27-year-old unidentified man was shot dead by 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in an apartment at West Bellfort Boulevard. The incident was reported to the HPD by a witness...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston

There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
HOUSTON, TX
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1053M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy